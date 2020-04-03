In the coming days, the White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of infection, NBC News reported Thursday night.
As the disease sweeps New York City, first responders are reeling from "unprecedented" call volumes and working multiple double shifts.
Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, more than 1,000,000 people have tested positive, and more than 55,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Lawmaker who forced colleagues to return to DC for coronavirus vote skipped earlier one
The Kentucky congressman who forced lawmakers around the country to return to Washington, D.C., for a vote on the coronavirus stimulus legislation last week skipped out on a vote on the previous aid bill to attend a fundraiser in his home state.
"I would be a 'no' on that bill anyway. I'm not going to sit up there in D.C. and wait for four people in a back room to cook something up that I know I'm not going to vote for," Rep. Thomas Massie told a local radio show of his decision to not show up for the vote on the earlier, $850 billion coronavirus package.
On the day of the March 14 vote, Massie tweeted that he and his wife were organizing their pantry.
Wisconsin gov calls back lawmakers to consider delaying election deadline
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he wants all registered voters in the state to receive an absentee ballot and have until May 19 to return them, which would effectively delay Tuesday’s election amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Democratic governor signed an executive order Friday calling for a special session of the GOP-controlled state Legislature to consider his proposed changes to Tuesday's election, which includes both the Democratic presidential primary between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and a general election for municipal officers and the state Supreme Court.
"I can't move this election or change it on my own. My hands are tied,” Evers said during a telephone news conference. He said proceeding with the election without changes would be an “unnecessary public health risk.”
Influencer Arielle Charnas faces more backlash
Social media influencer Arielle Charnas, who sparked outrage in March when she disclosed she tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened by a friend, is facing renewed backlash for retreating to the Hamptons.
Charnas, based in New York City, said in a lengthy statement Thursday to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she wanted to "share the truth" and "above all else," express her sincerest remorse.
Charnas said she was speaking out, in part, to address accusations she had falsified her test results, which she said was "unequivocally untrue." She also claimed to have received death threats against her entire family, including her two young daughters.
First TSA employee dies from COVID-19
A employee at Newark Liberty International Airport became the first TSA employee to die from complications of COVID-19, authorities said Friday.
Francis Boccabella III, 39, handled a bomb-sniffing dog that screened air cargo going aboard passenger aircraft, the TSA said.
His canine partner was Bullet, a 6-year-old German Short-haired Pointer.
With unemployment surge, millions expected to lose insurance, turn to Medicaid
If unemployment continues to grow, an additional 10 million to 20 million Americans could enroll in Medicaid and millions could live without health care coverage altogether, a study published Friday found. Insurance provided by employers could drop by 11 million to 23 million.
This could prove to be a huge burden on state Medicaid programs as enrollment grows, the cost for coronavirus treatment proves to be costly and state revenues continue to plummet.
The study, published by research firm Health Management Associates, looks at three scenarios — unemployment at 10 percent, 17.5 percent and 25 percent — and the effects it would have on insurance coverage.
If unemployment rose to 25 percent, Medicaid enrollment nationally would grow from 70 million people to 94 million, employer-sponsored coverage could drop by 35 million people and the number of uninsured Americans would jump from 29 million before the outbreak to nearly 40 million people.
Medicaid enrollment will expand by roughly 5 million even without any increase in unemployment because the states that take funding from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act aren't able to unenroll people from the program.
Supreme Court cancels courtroom argument for rest of the term
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will scrap the oral argument schedule for the rest of the term amid the coronavirus pandemic but left open the possibility that it might hear a few cases before the term ends in late June.
Nine cases were to be argued during the two-week session beginning April 20, including one of the most important of the term — a challenge to the current system used for electing the president.
The court earlier canceled oral argument in March as measures like stay-at-home orders and social distancing directives were implemented across the country to slow the spread of the virus.
Making your own face mask? Some fabrics work better than others
Sewing machines across the U.S. are whirring to life now that the federal government is expected to recommend that people living in coronavirus hot spots cover their face to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
But if you are making your own covering, new research finds that some fabrics are better than others at filtering out viral particles.
Polish official who relayed horrors of Holocaust dies of coronavirus
The secretary who took down the first eyewitness accounts of the Holocaust to be smuggled out of Nazi-occupied Poland has died at age 107 from the coronavirus at a New York City hospital, the Polish Press Agency reported.
Walentyna Janta-Polczynska was the personal secretary of Gen. Wladyslaw Sikorski, leader of the wartime Polish government in exile in London, when she was tasked with taking dictation from Polish resistance fighter Jan Karski.
Karski later personally delivered word of the mass slaughter of the Jews by the Germans to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
After the war, Janta-Polczynska settled in New York City where her home in Elmhurst, Queens, became a literary salon for exiled Polish writers.