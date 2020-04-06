Canals in Venice are almost deserted as Italy's COVID-19 lockdown continues

The number of deaths in the U.S. inched toward 10,000 on Monday, with more than 9,600 recorded, according to NBC News' tally.
The rising toll comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said Sunday that the U.S. is "struggling" to get the coronavirus outbreak under control. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has passed 337,000. Globally, the number of deaths has topped 70,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, an internal government watchdog report released Monday said that hospitals across the country face dire shortages of vital medical equipment — including testing kits and thermometers.
In New York, influx of bodies could be buried in city park
The chair of the New York City Council health committee said Monday that if cemeteries cannot handle the volume of bodies coming in, city parks could be used for burials.
"Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line," council member Mark D. Levine wrote on Twitter. "It will be done in a dignified, orderly — and temporary — manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take."
Levine later clarified that using parks for burials was "a contingency NYC is preparing for," and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the scenario was a possibility, but not a current plan.
"If the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary," Levine said.
He said New York officials wanted to "avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets."
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the place historically used for mass burials was Hart Island in the Bronx, but he would update the public when he could. He said the burials would be delayed, but that they are "going to try and treat every family with dignity and respect religious needs of those who are devout."
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, morgues and funeral homes are also "backed up," Levine said, adding that they "are now dealing w/ the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11."
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has sent 80 refrigerated trailers to hospitals around the city to keep up with the body storage surge, Levine said. Each trailer can hold 100 bodies, and many were mostly full by Monday.
NYC mayor says surgical gowns urgently needed, thanks feds for masks
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the city "urgently" needed to find more surgical gowns.
New York City hospitals and nursing homes used 1.8 million gowns last week, and are expected to use 2.5 million this week as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Crye Precision, a combat apparel company, and Lafayette 148, a fashion company, will create about 9,200 reusable surgical gowns at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this week, de Blasio said following a tour of the facility, where the two firms are hard at work.
He said he was coordinating with the federal government to get more. He thanked President Donald Trump for sending 600,000 N95 masks for New York City's independent hospitals. He said 200,000 masks arrived for public hospitals on Friday.
RNC chairwoman says voting by mail would undermine democracy
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday that the push by some Democrats for a vote-by-mail option amid the pandemic would undermine American democracy.
McDaniel wrote in an op-ed published by Fox News that the GOP “will always defend free and fair elections” and that the party will “continue to fight and win against attempts by Democrats to use the pandemic as an excuse to circumvent election integrity.”
A number of Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden have suggested in recent days that voting by mail may need to be expanded for the 2020 elections amid the coronavirus outbreak. Congressional Democrats have been calling for increasing funding to states that would allow for such a scenario.
McDaniel argued that voting by mail would lead to an increase in fraud and weaken confidence in elections.
In a coronavirus contingency plan released in late March by the Brennan Center, one of the recommendations is extending mail-in ballots to all voters. According to MIT’s election data and science lab, there are very few documented instances of fraud related to voting by mail, though it says that some scholars argue voting by mail could lead to more fraud than in-person voting.
U.K. Prime Minister tweets he is in 'good spirits' after hospitalization
Global Update: Early signs of a slowing death rate in Europe’s worst-hit countries
Austria plans to start easing coronavirus restrictions
The Austrian government is planning to slowly re-open shops, hotels and restaurants as the country hopes to start returning to normal life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At a press conference on Monday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the re-opening is being "cautiously planned" for after Easter, but the dates could still be moved depending on the spread of the virus. The country went into lockdown three weeks ago.
Kurz said smaller shops will be allowed to resume their business after Easter, followed by larger shops, shopping malls and hairdressers, which are expected to re-open by May 1. At the end of this month, the government will decide if restaurants and hotels can reopen in mid-May, he added.
At the same time, officials have extended a requirement to wear face masks in supermarkets to include public transport and shops that re-open. More than 12,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Austria, with 204 deaths.
Signs of hope in Italy as daily death toll falls again
The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Italy fell to the lowest level in more than a week, as the head of the country's National Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, said that the number of deaths and infections "has reached a plateau and begun to descend.”
“It is a result that we have to achieve day after day. If this is confirmed, we need to start thinking about the second phase and keep down the spread of this disease,” said Brusaferro. The country recorded 525 deaths on Sunday, bringing its total toll to 15,887.
Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza issued a plan for "phase two" of coronavirus response, which would soften lockdown restrictions but still keep social distancing measures in place. Despite the positive news, Speranza warned it is too early to know when the country will exit lockdown, telling the Italian daily La Repubblica "there are difficult months ahead."