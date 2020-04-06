The number of deaths in the U.S. inched toward 10,000 on Monday, with more than 9,600 recorded, according to NBC News' tally.
The rising toll comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said Sunday that the U.S. is "struggling" to get the coronavirus outbreak under control. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has passed 337,000. Globally, the number of deaths has topped 70,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, an internal government watchdog report released Monday said that hospitals across the country face dire shortages of vital medical equipment — including testing kits and thermometers.
California to loan 500 ventilators to hard-hit New York
California is loaning 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to help hard-hit states like New York treat critically ill coronavirus patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.
“We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State — and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge — but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now," Newsom said in a statement. "I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”
New York has the most coronavirus cases of any state, with more than 130,000 confirmed as of Monday. While the total number of daily patients admitted to intensive care units has dipped in recent days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned the state could run out of ventilators to treat patients whose respiratory symptoms have advanced past the point of being able to breathe on their own.
Billie Eilish, Lizzo and other stars to perform in globally televised concert to support health care workers
Broadcast TV networks are collaborating to air an unprecedented, globally televised fundraiser to celebrate and support health care workers on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen announced on Monday.
The special, “One World: Together at Home,” will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature musicians alongside health care workers from around the globe discussing their experiences.
"Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement Monday.
Three late-night comics — Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — will helm the event, along with characters from "Sesame Street."
The star-studded event will feature a long list of musical artists, including Elton John, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Paul McCartney.
The show will be broadcast by ABC, NBC, CBS and radio operator iHeart Media. It will be streamed on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Instagram, and YouTube.
Trump, Biden trade barbs over possible virtual Democratic convention
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden traded shots Monday over the possibility that Democrats could hold a virtual convention this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a ‘Virtual’ Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.
Biden hit back moments later.
“Mr. President, I hope we can gather in Milwaukee, but that is going to depend on you stepping up and doing what needs to be done to handle this pandemic,” he tweeted. "I have laid out how you can do that.”
Fact check: Trump doubles down on unproven hydroxychloroquine claims
Trump spent much of his Sunday night coronavirus briefing boasting about the potential use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a COVID-19 treatment.
When the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked about the drug, which has not been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-19, on Sunday night, Trump intervened: “I’ve answered that question — maybe 15 times. You don’t have to answer."
“There’s signs it works on this — very strong signs,” the president said. “I’ve seen things that I sort of like. What do I know, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor, but I have common sense. The FDA feels good about it. As you know they’ve approved it — they gave it rapid approval.”
This isn’t true: The FDA has not approved a proven treatment for COVID-19. Read our fact check here.
Cuomo says New York state may be seeing 'possible flattening of the curve'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the curve of the coronavirus outbreak in New York state may be flattening.
Cuomo said that 599 more people had died in the state, a number similar with that of the previous day. The total number of deaths is 4,758.
"The possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases we have seen," Cuomo said. "New York is still far and away the most impacted state."
The total number of hospitalizations, patients who were admitted to intensive care units and daily intubations are all down, Cuomo said.
"The big question that we're looking at now is what is the curve?" Cuomo said.
The Masters eyes November for rescheduled tournament
In New York, influx of bodies could be buried in city park
The chair of the New York City Council health committee said Monday that if cemeteries cannot handle the volume of bodies coming in, city parks could be used for burials.
"Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line," council member Mark D. Levine wrote on Twitter. "It will be done in a dignified, orderly — and temporary — manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take."
Levine later clarified that using parks for burials was "a contingency NYC is preparing for," and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the scenario was a possibility, but not a current plan.
"If the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary," Levine said.
He said New York officials wanted to "avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets."
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the place historically used for mass burials was Hart Island in the Bronx, but he would update the public when he could. He said the burials would be delayed, but that they are "going to try and treat every family with dignity and respect religious needs of those who are devout."
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, morgues and funeral homes are also "backed up," Levine said, adding that they "are now dealing w/ the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11."
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has sent 80 refrigerated trailers to hospitals around the city to keep up with the body storage surge, Levine said. Each trailer can hold 100 bodies, and many were mostly full by Monday.
NYC mayor says surgical gowns urgently needed, thanks feds for masks
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the city "urgently" needed to find more surgical gowns.
New York City hospitals and nursing homes used 1.8 million gowns last week, and are expected to use 2.5 million this week as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Crye Precision, a combat apparel company, and Lafayette 148, a fashion company, will create about 9,200 reusable surgical gowns at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this week, de Blasio said following a tour of the facility, where the two firms are hard at work.
He said he was coordinating with the federal government to get more. He thanked President Donald Trump for sending 600,000 N95 masks for New York City's independent hospitals. He said 200,000 masks arrived for public hospitals on Friday.