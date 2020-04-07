Wisconsin's controversial election is on for Tuesday, and voters will get no extension on the deadline to return absentee ballots despite the coronavirus crisis, thanks to two top courts that sided with Republicans on Monday.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling coronavirus, was taken into an intensive care unit on Monday night after being admitted to the hospital a day earlier.
And in a sign of hope, China recorded no new deaths on Monday for the first time since it started reporting coronavirus figures in January.
Live Blog
USNS Comfort crew member tests positive
A crew member on the Navy hospital ship the USNS Comfort, dispatched to New York City to help in the coronavirus outbreak in the region, has tested positive for the illness COVID-19.
The Navy said in a statement that the crew member tested positive Monday and is isolated from other crew or any patients.
"There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients," the Navy said.
The USNS Comfort, with a capacity of around 1,000 beds, was initially supposed to take non-virus patients in order to help local hospitals care for cases associated with the epidemic, but on Monday the governor and President Donald Trump said it would take COVID-19 patients. Trump said it would also take patients from New Jersey.