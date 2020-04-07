LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. records more than 1,200 deaths in one day

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Children wear face masks as they play on gym equipment at a park in Beijing
Children wear face masks as they play on gym equipment at a park in Beijing on Tuesday.Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

At the start of what officials have warned could be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. recorded more than 1,200 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 11,000 on Tuesday morning, according to NBC News' tally.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, Wisconsin's controversial election is on for Tuesday, and voters will get no extension on the deadline to return absentee ballots, thanks to two top courts that sided with Republicans on Monday.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling coronavirus, was taken into an intensive care unit on Monday night after being admitted to the hospital a day earlier.

And in a sign of hope, China, where the pandemic broke out, recorded no new deaths on Monday for the first time since it started reporting coronavirus figures in January.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

Peter Jeary

19m ago / 11:57 AM UTC

Robots stand in for students at graduation during COVID-19 restrictions

April 7, 202000:53

Nancy Ing and Yuliya Talmazan

22m ago / 11:54 AM UTC

Paris bans outdoor exercise during the day

A man jogs on a bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday.Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images

Municipal authorities in Paris have banned residents from doing exercise outdoors between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. hours to ensure fewer people are on the streets in the French capital as it tries to contain the coronavirus epidemic

The city, in coordination with the local police force, said Parisians won’t be allowed to engage in any outdoor sport activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

The new measure, which starts on Wednesday, applies to Paris only. France has been in lockdown since March 17 to stem the spread of the virus. The measures have been extended until April 15, and are likely to be extended again.

Linda Givetash and Yuliya Talmazan

36m ago / 11:40 AM UTC

U.S. reports 1,200 coronavirus deaths in one day as China lifts lockdown

Fire department EMTs walk past a man in a hazmat suit outside of the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx borough of New York City on Monday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

At the start of what is expected to be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the White House tried to offer some hope that measures to contain the spread were working.

The virus killed 1,264 over 24 hours in the U.S. as of 2:05 am ET on Tuesday, according to NBC New's tracker. A total of 10,906 have been recorded killed by COVID-19.

Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new death was reported, and the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where the new virus was first identified, prepared for lockdown measures to be lifted.

Read the full story here. 

Arata Yamamoto

8m ago / 12:08 PM UTC

Japan declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on Tuesday a month-long state of emergency following a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases. 

However, Abe said that the emergency measures would not involve "locking down" like "cities overseas" and that "public transportation and other vital socio-economic services will be sustained as much as possible." Abe added that people will still be allowed to exercise outdoors.

The state of emergency will allow the heads of six designated prefectures and Tokyo to do more to reinforce calls for social distancing. On Monday, the chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, an independent body representing the city's doctors, had said the capital was in a "critical situation." 

Matthew Bodner

2h ago / 10:43 AM UTC

Russia re-opens border to allow in residents stranded abroad

The Russian government has lifted a ban on charter flights that unexpectedly stranded several hundred Russian citizens and residents in foreign countries on April 3 as they attempted to return home, including at least 50 in New York and up to 600 in Japan. 

Flights are now being organized by Russian airlines to retrieve tourists stuck in foreign countries. But it isn’t clear that everyone will make it home.  Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov wrote on Facebook on April 6 that there are too few Russians asking for evacuation to justify the cost of a charter back to Moscow.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on April 7 told citizens that Russian airline Aeroflot was seeking clearance to run a flight to New York later the same day. The flight was originally scheduled for April 3, but was cancelled on the tarmac.

Adela Suliman

2h ago / 10:45 AM UTC

Author J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' from COVID-19 symptoms

Author J.K. Rowling said on Twitter on Monday that she had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms but was now "fully recovered," adding that she had not been officially tested.

She shared a video put together by a hospital outlining helpful breathing techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms, saying that she had found it useful. The "Harry Potter" author urged fans to stay home and safe during the outbreak.

Peter Jeary

2h ago / 10:20 AM UTC

Drone video captures empty Parisian streets during coronavirus lockdown

April 7, 202001:09

Paul Goldman

2h ago / 10:10 AM UTC

Israel announces complete nationwide lockdown over Passover holiday

The Israeli government is imposing a complete nationwide lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu announced in a televised address to the nation on Monday. 

The lockdown coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday in which families typically gather together for a traditional dinner called the seder. 

"We cannot become complacent. We are moving forward with preparations for the scenarios regarding the exit from the crisis," Netanyahu said, adding that "there is a real possibility that if the positive trends" continue, Israel could gradually exit the lockdown after Passover.

NBC News

2h ago / 9:47 AM UTC

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II thanks healthcare workers on World Health Day

3h ago / 9:44 AM UTC

Volunteers fumigate streets in Nairobi, Kenya against coronavirus

Volunteers fumigate a street in a residential area of Nairobi to curb the spread of coronavirus on Monday.Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images

Carlo Angerer

3h ago / 9:33 AM UTC

Germany's coronavirus fatality rate rises

The coronavirus fatality rate in Germany has increased from 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent, according to Germany's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, on Tuesday. Germany has been hailed for having a relatively low number of deaths compared to other European countries.

The uptick is likely due to an increase in outbreaks in retirement and nursing homes, as well as at risk groups in hospitals, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute. The average age of those who have died in Germany is 80, he said. 

"The deaths occurring now strike people who got sick one to two weeks ago. That means there are also many COVID-19 cases in inpatient treatment and so we have to expect a further increase in the number of deaths,” said Wieler at a daily press briefing.

NBC News