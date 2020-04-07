At the start of what officials have warned could be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. recorded more than 1,200 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 11,000 on Tuesday morning, according to NBC News' tally.
Despite the coronavirus crisis, Wisconsin's controversial election is on for Tuesday, and voters will get no extension on the deadline to return absentee ballots, thanks to two top courts that sided with Republicans on Monday.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling coronavirus, was taken into an intensive care unit on Monday night after being admitted to the hospital a day earlier.
And in a sign of hope, China, where the pandemic broke out, recorded no new deaths on Monday for the first time since it started reporting coronavirus figures in January.
France death toll surpasses 10,000, officials warn peak yet to come
The coronavirus death toll in France surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday, despite severe quarantine measures that have been put in place across the country to slow the spread of the virus.
French authorities have counted at least 1,417 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including deaths in nursing homes, pushing the total for the nation over 10,300. Director General of Health Jarome Salomon warned that the country has yet to see its peak and the curve has yet to flatten.
Israel uses closed McDonald's drive-thrus for speedy coronavirus testing
Israel uses McDonald's drive-thru centers for virus testingApril 7, 202000:56
"We take advantage of the infrastructure of our friends at McDonald's, of their drive-thru, in order to conduct tests for patients who need them," said Ilan Tibi, of Israeli health organization Clalit.
Amid social distancing, activists turn to a new tactic: the car protest
Activism has been disrupted by the coronavirus and organizers have turned to a new tactic to get their message out: the car protest.
On March 22, immigration activist groups held a car protest outside the Hudson County Detention Center in New Jersey, calling for the release of detained migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters were all in their cars, honking, demanding action — and trying to follow the state's social distance guidelines.
Never Again Action, one of the many groups that organized the event, has held various car protests as they call for the release of everyone in ICE detention, people they say are particularly vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
“We want to replicate the feeling of people being together in public,” Stephen Lurie, an organizer with Never Again Action, told NBC News. The car protests will hopefully “draw attention to things at a time when it’s really hard to,” he said. The protests have also happened in New York, Massachusetts, Texas, California, Minnesota and other states, and the tactic is also being used by striking workers.
Participants at the actions — which have been held outside detention centers, state capitols and governor’s mansions — slow down or park their cars, hang signs from their windows, honk, and chant. Lurie says the group is “dredging up” an old tactic that’s been used before as they try to be creative and adapt to the times.
Study: Higher air pollution rates up death risk for coronavirus patients
Coronavirus patients from areas of the United States with high air pollution levels run a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than those from areas with cleaner air, according to a new national study out this week from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 counties across the country, finding a small increase in long-term exposure to particulate matter was associated with a 15 percent increase in the COVID-19 death rate. The study adjusted for population size, hospital beds, number of individuals tested, weather, and socioeconomic and a number of behavioral variables.
While noting that the epidemiology of COVID-19 is evolving, the study's authors said results "underscore the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the COVID-19 crisis."
Past research has found particulate matter likely contributed to the spread of the 2015 avian influenza and during the SARS epidemic in 2003, where increases in particulate matter air pollution increased risks of dying from the disease. SARS is a coronavirus, like COVID-19.
L.A. encourages those experiencing homelessness to social distance tents
Los Angeles officials said the city is making progress in expanding emergency shelter programs for those experiencing homelessness, a population that public health experts warn may be at greatest risk for exposure to the coronavirus, according to a late Monday federal court filing.
The city is “engaged with Skid Row service providers and community advocates in efforts to educate persons experiencing homelessness in the Skid Row area to practice social distancing and space their tents 12 feet apart from each other,” according to the filing.
Previously, some handwashing stations left near homeless encampments had been removed by the Andy Gump company after an employee was punctured with a used hypodermic needle while servicing one. The city said in its court filing that the stations were removed "without any input from the City" and that it is working with Andy Gump to address the company's concerns while replacing the stations "to keep these life-saving hygiene facilities available."
Britain’s PM Boris Johnson is 'stable,' remains in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is “stable” and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring, a government spokesman said Tuesday.
“He is in good spirits,” the spokesman added in a statement.
Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, to deputize for him when needed as the nation tackles the coronavirus crisis.
Photo: Sheltering in a mall in India
Woman, 86, and three of her sons die in Louisiana, where blacks account for 70 percent of deaths
An 86-year-old Louisiana woman and three of her sons who all tested positive for the coronavirus have died, relatives and the coroner's office say.
The mother, Antoinette Franklin, and her sons were African American, and their deaths come with the announcement that blacks account for 70.5 percent of fatalities from coronavirus in Louisiana, although they make up only about a third of the population.
Louisiana is a hot spot for the pandemic, with 16,284 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths.
Antoinette Franklin, a lifelong New Orleans resident, died March 23. Her sons, Herman Franklin Jr., 71, Anthony Franklin Sr., 58 and Timothy Franklin, 61, died between March 20 and 30, according to their obituaries.
Coronavirus outbreak delayed his liver transplant. Then doctors found a solution.
Zach Branson, a Colorado man whose lifesaving transplant was put on hold last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, has received a new liver, donated by his uncle.
Doctors at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Denver previously canceled the surgery — along with all other organ transplants from living donors — amid concerns that such operations would leave patients and donors vulnerable to the coronavirus.
But the hospital reversed course last week after developing the capability to test for the coronavirus in UCHealth’s lab and get results in under four hours.