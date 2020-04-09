Coronavirus live updates: U.S. deaths near 15,000 as European capitals look to extend lockdowns

A woman puts cloth face masks on a string to dry before distributing it for free around the neighbourhood, amid the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.Willy Kurniawan / Reuters

The U.S. suffered its second deadliest day in a row of the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 2,000 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday. The death toll now stands at 14,747, according to an NBC News tally.

Lockdown restrictions look set to remain in place in many European countries amid rising death tolls, as governments from Britain to France decide whether to extend lockdowns.

As the faithful around the world prepare to celebrate the Christian holiday of Easter and Jewish Passover, celebrations and services are set to be muted and take place at home in the face of coronavirus.

