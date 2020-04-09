Coronavirus live updates: U.S. deaths near 15,000 as European capitals look to extend lockdowns

The U.S. suffered its second deadliest day in a row of the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 2,000 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday. The death toll now stands at 14,747, according to an NBC News tally.
Lockdown restrictions look set to remain in place in many European countries amid rising death tolls, as governments from Britain to France decide whether to extend lockdowns.
As the faithful around the world prepare to celebrate the Christian holiday of Easter and Jewish Passover, celebrations and services are set to be muted and take place at home in the face of coronavirus.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
{ "type": "Taxonomy", "element": null, "html": null }