The U.S. suffered its second deadliest day in a row of the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 2,000 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday. The death toll now stands at 14,788, according to an NBC News tally. While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has reached 151,598, outpacing any country except the United States as a whole.
Lockdowns look set to remain in place in many European countries amid rising death tolls, as governments from Britain to France decide whether to extend restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.
As the faithful around the world prepare to celebrate the Christian holiday of Easter and Jewish Passover, celebrations and services are set to be muted and take place at home in the face of coronavirus.
Global Update: Poverty shockwaves, police raid a cruise ship in Australia and Gaza runs out of test kits
Another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
Another 6.6 million American workers filed first-time unemployment claims for the week ending April 4, bringing the cumulative total to an astonishing 16 million over the past three weeks.
For the week ending March 21, 3.3 million people filed new unemployment claims, easily shattering the previous record set in 1982 of 695,000. Last week, that astounding figure doubled, as 6.6 million people filed claims for the week ending March 28 — a figure that was revised upward to 6.9 million in the new release.
“So far, jobless claims look to me like the only limitation on the number of applications has been the states’ ability to process those claims,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management.
The cumulative toll of the last three weeks comes as last week’s Labor Department release showed that the economy shed 701,000 jobs in March — a figure far more negative than anticipated, although economists said it only captured a fraction of the carnage in the labor market that largely took place in the second half of the month.
Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths
Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed number to 280 in the world’s fourth most populous country, the highest death toll in Asia outside China, where the virus first emerged.
Indonesian health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said the country had registered 337 new infections, also a new daily high, taking the total to 3,293.
Indonesia has brought in “large-scale social restrictions,” but President Joko Widodo has resisted bringing in the type of tough lockdowns imposed by neighbors. Widodo has moved to allow areas like Jakarta, where there has been a spike in cases, more powers to tackle the crisis.
Trump to unveil second task force focused on economy
President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a second task force focused on the administration’s response to the economy, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.
The task force will include a mix of private sector and top administration officials, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
Meadows is expected to lead the economic task force, although no final decision has been made, a source with direct knowledge of the task force said. Unlike the current task force, this second group is not expected to meet every day.
A break from tradition as queen distributes 'Maundy money' by mail
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sent "Maundy money" to retired Christians by mail on Thursday for the first time in her reign, saying the COVID-19 crisis will not mean their "invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed."
During the “ancient Christian ceremony,” the British monarch usually offers "alms" to deserving senior citizens at annual Royal Maundy Service on Maundy Thursday — the Thursday before Easter Sunday commemorating Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper. This year, the queen distributed the specially-minted money to Christians across the U.K. by mail as she is isolating at Windsor Castle.
Recipients of Maundy money are normally over 70 and are nominated by their local dioceses for their outstanding contributions to their local church and community life. In a letter to this year’s recipients, the queen said she is "deeply disappointed" that they cannot meet in person as normal.
Coronavirus: NY now has more reported cases than any country
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has reached 151,598, according to NBC News' tracking, outpacing any country except the United States.
Meanwhile, China's leader has warned the outbreak could rebound even as the official death toll in the country plummeted and the government loosened the lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic's spread.
The disease killed nearly 2,000 in the U.S. on Wednesday — the second record high in a row. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 430,993 in the U.S., and claimed 14,757 lives in total as of 2:34 a.m. ET.
Sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt in ICU
A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been transferred to ICU after being found unresponsive in their room in Guam.
“A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9. The Sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and at the time of hospitalization was in a 14-day isolation period on Naval Base Guam," a statement from the Navy said.
So far, there have been 416 sailors on the ship who have tested positive for the virus, with 97% having been tested.
Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command of the ship after sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship.
Spain close to reversing virus curve, PM says
Spain is close to the beginning of a decline in its coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
“This war against the virus will be a total victory...the fire starts to come under control,” Sanchez told a near-empty parliament as more than 300 lawmakers participated remotely, ahead of a vote on the extension of a state of emergency by another two weeks.
One of the worst-hit countries globally, Spain is second only to Italy in terms of its death toll. Both countries, however, have recently reported a slow in daily infection rates.