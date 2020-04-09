The U.S. suffered its second deadliest day in a row of the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 2,000 fatalities between Wednesday and Thursday. The nationwide death toll now stands at 14,788, according to an NBC News tally. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has reached 151,598 — outpacing any country except the United States as a whole.
Lockdowns appear set to remain in place in many European countries amid rising death tolls, as governments from Britain to France decide whether to extend restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.
Why some doctors are moving away from ventilators for virus patients
As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can.
The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients.
The evolving treatments highlight the fact that doctors are still learning the best way to manage a virus that emerged only months ago. They are relying on anecdotal, real-time data amid a crush of patients and shortages of basic supplies.
Britain's PM Boris Johnson 'continues to improve' in hospital with coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent his fourth night in a London hospital with coronavirus “continues to improve” and "is in good spirits," a No. 10 spokesperson said on Thursday.
Johnson, 55, was taken into St Thomas’ Hospital last Sunday night with "persistent" COVID-19 symptoms after previously testing positive for coronavirus. He entered the intensive care unit Monday evening.
He remains in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, a jolting reminder that the coronavirus does not discriminate in whom it infects and sickens.
Fauci outlines return to normal once outbreak weakens
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that he thinks the U.S. may be experiencing the “beginning” of the flattening of the curve with the coronavirus outbreak, but added that the virus will determine when life returns to normal.
In an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, whether people will be able to be out and about again by summer.
“I hope that’s the case, Savannah,” Fauci said, but he added that the virus “determines the timetable." President Donald Trump has been itching to reopen the economy, saying Wednesday that it should happen "sooner rather than later."
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. may soon start to see a “turnaround and that curve not only flatten, but coming down.” He made clear, however, that when the U.S. attempts to return to normal, the virus won’t suddenly disappear.
Mass Ramadan events in Iran may stop over virus
Iran’s supreme leader suggested Thursday that mass gatherings may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan amid the pandemic. This comes as Amnesty International said it believed at least 35 Iranian prisoners were killed by security forces amid rioting over the virus.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment in a televised address as Iran prepares to restart its economic activity while suffering one of the world’s worst outbreaks. He is also the highest-ranking official in the Muslim world to acknowledge the holy month of prayer and reflection will be disrupted by the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Ramadan — when Muslims fast from dawn until sunset — is set to begin in late April and last through most of May. Iranian mosques, however, have been closed and Friday prayers canceled across the country for fear of the virus spreading among those attending. Iran is reporting more than 60,000 cases as of Thursday, the highest in the Middle East by far.
Global Update: Poverty shockwaves, police raid a cruise ship in Australia and Gaza runs out of test kits
Another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
Another 6.6 million American workers filed first-time unemployment claims for the week ending April 4, bringing the cumulative total to an astonishing 16 million over the past three weeks.
For the week ending March 21, 3.3 million people filed new unemployment claims, easily shattering the previous record set in 1982 of 695,000. Last week, that astounding figure doubled, as 6.6 million people filed claims for the week ending March 28 — a figure that was revised upward to 6.9 million in the new release.
“So far, jobless claims look to me like the only limitation on the number of applications has been the states’ ability to process those claims,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management.
The cumulative toll of the last three weeks comes as last week’s Labor Department release showed that the economy shed 701,000 jobs in March — a figure far more negative than anticipated, although economists said it only captured a fraction of the carnage in the labor market that largely took place in the second half of the month.
Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths
Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed number to 280 in the world’s fourth most populous country, the highest death toll in Asia outside China, where the virus first emerged.
Indonesian health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said the country had registered 337 new infections, also a new daily high, taking the total to 3,293.
Indonesia has brought in “large-scale social restrictions,” but President Joko Widodo has resisted bringing in the type of tough lockdowns imposed by neighbors. Widodo has moved to allow areas like Jakarta, where there has been a spike in cases, more powers to tackle the crisis.
Trump to unveil second task force focused on economy
President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a second task force focused on the administration’s response to the economy, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.
The task force will include a mix of private sector and top administration officials, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
Meadows is expected to lead the economy-focused task force, although no final decision has been made, a source with direct knowledge of the task force said. Unlike the current task force, this second group is not expected to meet every day.
A break from tradition as queen distributes 'Maundy money' by mail
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sent "Maundy money" to retired Christians by mail on Thursday for the first time in her reign, saying the COVID-19 crisis will not mean their "invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed."
During the “ancient Christian ceremony,” the British monarch usually offers "alms" to deserving senior citizens at annual Royal Maundy Service on Maundy Thursday — the Thursday before Easter Sunday commemorating Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper. This year, the queen distributed the specially-minted money to Christians across the U.K. by mail as she is isolating at Windsor Castle.
Recipients of Maundy money are normally over 70 and are nominated by their local dioceses for their outstanding contributions to their local church and community life. In a letter to this year’s recipients, the queen said she is "deeply disappointed" that they cannot meet in person as normal.