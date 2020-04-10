The coronavirus death toll across the U.S. continues to climb and is nearing 17,000, according to an NBC News tally Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state has reached 162,882.
Globally, the number of cases passed 1.6 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as countries deliberate over further lockdown measures or worry about second wave outbreaks. Millions of people around the world are preparing for religious celebrations and a holiday weekend.
Current and former U.S. officials, meanwhile, tell NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says testing will be key to reopening the state
New York's governor said testing for coronavirus infections will be key to reopening the economy and that he has spoken to the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about working together toward that goal.
"I would like to operate as a coalition with New Jersey and Connecticut because we are the tristate area," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.
He said all three states "would partner with the federal government" to get testing quickly up to scale "so that we can start to build that bridge to reopening the economy."
New York "has been very aggressive on testing," with the state health department able to do 300 tests a day, the governor said. By next Friday, he said he expects that number to be 1,000 and the following week 2,000. He added that the state lab is now developing a fast, noninvasive antibody test for the virus.
The governor also announced that the number of deaths reported in New York in the last 24 hours was 777, bringing the total from coronavirus to 7,844.
Feds to probe dozens of deaths at nursing home for veterans
The Justice Department on Friday opened a federal investigation of a Massachusetts nursing home for veterans where 32 patients have died since late March.
Twenty-eight of the victims have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nearly half the residents of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have tested positive for the virus, and almost 70 members of the staff have been infected, according to the state. The superintendent of the state-run facility was placed on leave, and 46 residents who tested negative were moved to a nearby hospital to keep them safe from the virus that raged through the nursing home. About 90 remain at the home.
Boris Johnson taking short walks as coronavirus recovery continues
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken "short walks, between periods of rest" as he continues his coronavirus recovery, a spokesperson said Friday.
“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received," the spokesperson added.
Johnson, 55, was moved out of intensive care Thursday after being admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday.
Man hospitalized with COVID-19 learns he also has diabetes. Here's why that's dangerous.
Rico Ramirez spent 10 days in a San Francisco hospital's COVID-19 unit, hooked up to oxygen to help him breathe, isolated from family and friends.
"I thought I was going to die alone," Ramirez told NBC affiliate KNTV. "I thought every day I was in there that I was going to die in a room by myself."
But coronavirus wasn't the only illness he learned about when he was hospitalized; he also learned he has Type 2 diabetes, putting him at greater risk for complications from the virus.
Amtrak gets $1 billion in federal assistance; ridership down 90 percent
Amtrak is receiving more than $1 billion in federal assistance to help offset ridership declines due to coronavirus, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced.
Ridership is down more than 90 percent in recent weeks. The funding will come through the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law in late March.
Video shows giant trench getting built on NYC's Hart Island to bury coronavirus victims
New drone video shows a giant trench getting dug at New York City's public cemetery on Hart Island to help handle the increased influx of unclaimed bodies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The medical examiner's office will now only keep bodies for 14 days before they are sent to be buried on Hart Island in the Bronx.
As the death toll mounts in New York, the city's public cemetery has started receiving about 24 bodies a day, five days a week. It used to only see about 25 bodies a week, mostly of people whose families can't afford a funeral, or who go unclaimed by relatives.
West Virginia reports 536 confirmed coronavirus cases, five deaths
More than 500 people in West Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
West Virginia has 536 positive cases, 14,001 negatives and five deaths. Nearly half of the confirmed cases are located in three counties: Berkeley (83 confirmed cases), Monongalia (76), and Kanawha (74).
Photos: Portrait of a California neighborhood under lockdown
The nation’s most populous state is serving as a laboratory for how Americans may be asked to live in the months ahead. See more compelling images from photojournalist Todd Bigelow's look at the confined existence of residents of West Hills, a Los Angeles suburb.
Nurses union calls for help with housing, child care amid coronavirus fight
The helpers need help, too. The country's largest union of registered nurses is calling on governors of 17 states, the mayor of Washington, D.C., and hospital employers to provide housing, child care and workers' compensation in addition to protective equipment to nurses caring for coronavirus patients.
The union, National Nurses United, sent letters to governors of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia.
“NNU has heard too many reports of nurses sleeping in their cars or garages to protect their families from potential infection, and far too many reports of nurses being told to use their sick or vacation time to cover precautionary leave after being exposed,” NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement. “This is outrageous and morally wrong, and we call on the states and hospitals to immediately address our demands for better protections.”