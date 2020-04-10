The coronavirus death toll across the U.S. continues to climb and is nearing 17,000, according to an NBC News tally Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state has reached 162,882.
Globally, the number of cases passed 1.6 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as countries deliberate over further lockdown measures or worry about second wave outbreaks. Millions of people around the world are preparing for religious celebrations and a holiday weekend.
Current and former U.S. officials, meanwhile, tell NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic.
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Florida pastor arrested for defying stay-at-home orders to host online Easter service
The Florida pastor who wound up in handcuffs after he defied a local stay-at-home coronavirus order by holding a church service for hundreds of worshippers will be celebrating Easter with his flock online this Sunday.
Rodney Howard-Browne, who in previous statements railed at “tyrannical government” and threatened to sue the local sheriff for arresting him, made the announcement on The River at Tampa Bay Church’s Facebook page.
“Join us ONLINE ONLY at 9:30 AM on Sunday, April 12th, for our Resurrection Sunday service as we celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ,” the announcement read.
Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage
Rationing protective gear means checking on coronavirus patients less often. This can be deadly. [ProPublica]
Did Ohio get it right? Early intervention, preparation for pandemic may pay off. [The Washington Post]
A Colorado ski community planned to test everyone for COVID-19. Here’s what happened. [Kaiser Health News]
NYPD now has 17 dead from COVID-19, but 600 out sick have returned to work
Two more members of the NYPD have died of COVID-19, a police officer and a traffic enforcement agent, bringing the hard-hit department's total number of coronavirus dead to 17.
The total number of uniformed members out sick also hit a new high of 7,155 Thursday night — almost 20 percent of the 37,000-member force.
But Friday morning Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was able to announce to NYPD employees via Twitter that 600 police officers who had been out sick with symptoms of COVID-19 during the course of the outbreak have now returned to work.
In total, 2,204 uniformed members of the force and 408 civilian members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.
Turkey's death toll tops 1,000
The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,006 people in Turkey, according to the country's health ministry.
Coronavirus testing at home: What you need to know
The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a rush for private companies to offer ways for people to test themselves for the virus from their own homes.
But there's a lot of empty claims, hype and scams that consumers need to beware of — as well as crucial information that will help understand them how and why to avoid these fake tests.
The most important thing to know is that the FDA has not yet approved any at-home diagnostic tests or at-home collection kits for the coronavirus. There are also no at-home antibody tests currently approved by the FDA.
Crew member on Zaandam cruise ship dies from the coronavirus
A crew member from the ill-fated Holland America Zaandam cruise ship has died from the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the company said that Wiwit Widarto died on Wednesday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow crewmembers," Holland America said in a statement.
Widarto was hospitalized in Florida on April 2, the same day the Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam, docked in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The Zaandam spent two weeks at sea with passengers who contracted the virus before Florida gave permission for the ships to dock.
A total of nine passengers and crew were taken to local hospitals while 45 others who were sick remained on the vessel. Four people died on the Zaandam, with at least two of them testing positive for the coronavirus.
We may need to wear masks for 'at least a year,' experts suggest
As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., millions of Americans are asking when they'll see daily life return to normal again.
Public spaces are closed, a majority of the country is under stay-at-home orders, and handshakes seem like a thing of the past.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changed their guidance on face masks. At first, people were advised not to wear masks in public; now, the CDC and other health experts say they can be a vital part of slowing the spread of the virus.
Experts say that even when daily life returns to normal, it's likely Americans and others around the world will still be wearing masks.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says testing will be key to reopening the state
New York's governor said testing for coronavirus infections will be key to reopening the economy and that he has spoken to the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about working together toward that goal.
"I would like to operate as a coalition with New Jersey and Connecticut because we are the tristate area," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.
He said all three states "would partner with the federal government" to get testing quickly up to scale "so that we can start to build that bridge to reopening the economy."
New York "has been very aggressive on testing," with the state health department able to do 300 tests a day, the governor said. By next Friday, he said he expects that number to be 1,000 and the following week 2,000. He added that the state lab is now developing a fast, noninvasive antibody test for the virus.
The governor also announced that the number of deaths reported in New York in the last 24 hours was 777, bringing the total from coronavirus to 7,844.
Feds to probe dozens of deaths at nursing home for veterans
The Justice Department on Friday opened a federal investigation of a Massachusetts nursing home for veterans where 32 patients have died since late March.
Twenty-eight of the victims have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nearly half the residents of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have tested positive for the virus, and almost 70 members of the staff have been infected, according to the state. The superintendent of the state-run facility was placed on leave, and 46 residents who tested negative were moved to a nearby hospital to keep them safe from the virus that raged through the nursing home. About 90 remain at the home.
Boris Johnson taking short walks as coronavirus recovery continues
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken "short walks, between periods of rest" as he continues his coronavirus recovery, a spokesperson said Friday.
“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received," the spokesperson added.
Johnson, 55, was moved out of intensive care Thursday after being admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday.