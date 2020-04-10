The coronavirus death toll across the U.S. continues to climb and is nearing 17,000, according to an NBC News tally Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state has reached 162,882.
Globally, the number of cases passed 1.6 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as countries deliberate over further lockdown measures or worry about second wave outbreaks. Millions of people around the world are preparing for religious celebrations and a holiday weekend.
Current and former U.S. officials, meanwhile, tell NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic.
Georgia bar owner strips walls of $3,714 to donate to staff
A bar in Tybee Island, Georgia, is donating thousands of dollars from its own walls to employees who are out of work because of the coronavirus. It took Jennifer Knox and a team of volunteers three-and-a-half days to strip the walls of her restaurant, The Sand Bar, of $3,714 in dollar bills.
She then distributed the cash to four bartenders and two musicians who were out of work. Knox said her pub, which has a small staff of six people, is known as “the smallest bar with the biggest heart.”
“The people on this island rely on tourism and this is our season,” Knox said. “I just want to save the island.”
Since posting about her endeavor on , Knox said she has received more than $2,000 in additional donations, which she plans to continue distributing to her community.
Trump to announce 'opening our country' task force
President Donald Trump said Friday he's forming an "opening our country council" that will be formally announced next week.
In a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Trump said the group would include "great business leaders, great doctors, we're going have a great group of people" from around the country. "I'd like to have some representative governors on the council," he added.
"We'll be announcing names on Tuesday," Trump said, adding the group would meet in teleconferences and he "believed" it would be bipartisan. "One thing I didn’t ask is are you Republican or Democrat, believe it or not," Trump said.
National guidelines calling for social distancing and no large gatherings are scheduled to run through April 30. Trump has repeatedly said that he wants the country to get back to work as soon as possible, but said Friday he's open-minded to the possibility of extending the guidelines for a longer period of time. "The facts will determine what we do," Trump said, adding he would listen to advice from health professionals on the task force.
Trump also said it was possible the country could in effect have to be shut down a second if there's another severe outbreak. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, suggested "a mosaic of testing" in different parts of the country could be used to keep the virus contained.
"I'm going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision. But I would say without question it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make," Trump said.
The Week in Pictures: Death toll mounts amid glimmers of hope
While the U.S. death toll topped 16,500 and total cases neared 500,000 on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country may be experiencing the “beginning” of the flattening of the curve. See more compelling images of how coronavirus is impacting people around the globe.
More than 2,200 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
Nearly 2,300 long-term care facilities in 35 states are battling coronavirus cases, according to data gathered by NBC News from state agencies. That's an explosive increase of 475 percent compared to a federal tally just 10 days ago.
NBC News also found 2,246 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, based on responses from 24 states.
The numbers are likely a significant undercount, given the limited access to testing and other constraints — and they show the need for more comprehensive data as nursing homes fight outbreaks, experts say.
“It’s impossible to fight and contain this virus if we don’t know where it’s located,” said David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School.
California governor says state plans to use smartphone contact tracing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office spoke Friday with Apple about its tracing technology and is making it a part of the state’s planning for easing out of its statewide stay-at-home order.
“We look forward to continuing to build that capacity and partnership, and that is also part of the planning exercise as we see some light and we see a future where we’re not all permanently in this current state stay-at-home order," Newsom said.
The state's cooperation is important because Google and Apple said in their joint announcement Friday that the first phase of their work would rely on partnerships with government health authorities.
Race rises to the forefront for activists in the coronavirus pandemic
When COVID-19 first started to spread across the United States three months ago, urban myths, fueled by bad information and social media, pushed the self-serving theory that African Americans were not being severely affected -- or were less likely to be infected -- by the coronavirus.
Fast forward to the present, as mortality rates skyrocket and the virus has taken hold with a vengeance -- particularly among African Americans.
“Race is in the place,” said Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “From fake information that this disease would not affect African Americans to the numbers of deaths that we are seeing. We call on the CDC in each and every state to gather accurate information on every person who has been infected and those who have unfortunately passed.”
Mia Farrow's daughter hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus
Actress Mia Farrow revealed in a Twitter post Friday that her daughter, Quincy, was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.
"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," she wrote.
Quincy, 26, was adopted by Farrow in 1994 when she was a year old, according to People. She's married with a young daughter named Coretta.
Surgeon General defends call for African Americans to avoid alcohol, tobacco 'for your big momma'
Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended his call for African Americans and Latinos to "avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs ... if not for yourself, do it for your abuela, do it for your granddaddy, do it for your big momma, do it for your pop-pop."
Adams made the statements during Friday's White House coronavirus briefing. Challenged about his statements later by PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, Adams said he's met with NAACP leaders and was speaking from personal experience and that his comments were "not meant to be offensive."
"We need targeted outreach to the African American community, and I used the language that is used in my family," Adams said. "I have a Puerto Rican brother-in-law. I call my granddaddy 'Granddaddy.' I have relatives who call their grandparents 'Big Momma.' So that was not meant to be offensive, that is the language that we use, and that I use, and we need to continue to target our outreach to those communities."
Fact check: Does recovery give you immunity to coronavirus?
“They have immunity if they’ve had the virus,” Trump said of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus while discussing the issue of serology tests in development to gauge the true spread of the virus.
The president is exaggerating a bit here. It’s not yet known what kind of immunity recovered patients will have to COVID-19. Some infections result in lifelong immunity (think chicken pox) while other infections will produce short-term immunity in recovered patients.
Studies into the potential immunity effects of the novel coronavirus are ongoing.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams shows his inhaler to highlight asthma, coronavirus risks for minorities
Surgeon General Jerome Adams highlighted the disproportionate asthma risks for black and minority Americans at Friday's White House coronavirus briefing by pulling his own inhaler out of his pocket.
"I've been carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for 40 years, out of fear of having a fatal asthma attack," said Adams, 45, who is African-American. "I hope that showing you this inhaler shows little kids all across country that they can grow up to be surgeon general one day.
"But I more immediately share it so everyone knows it doesn't matter if you look fit, if you look young, you are still at risk for spreading and dying from coronavirus."