LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. leads world in deaths

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Catholic Church Holds Remote Easter Mass During Coronavirus Pandemic
Pictures of parishioners are seen on the pews during the Easter Sunday Mass livestream at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in South Orange, New Jersey.Elsa / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with nearly 22,000 recorded by early Monday and 554,007 cases, according to NBC News figures. Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

1h ago / 8:49 AM UTC

How to lower your bills during the coronavirus crisis

April 12, 202002:15
NBC News