LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. leads world in deaths

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Catholic Church Holds Remote Easter Mass During Coronavirus Pandemic
Pictures of parishioners are seen on the pews during the Easter Sunday Mass livestream at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in South Orange, New Jersey.Elsa / Getty Images

The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with nearly 22,000 recorded by early Monday and 554,007 cases, according to NBC News figures. Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.

Live Blog

Pippa Stevens, CNBC

36m ago / 9:36 AM UTC

Trump hails 'great deal' as OPEC and allies agree largest oil output cut in history

Oil prices moved higher early Monday morning stateside after OPEC and its allies agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day. The deal, which was finalized on Sunday after marathon discussions that spanned four days, is the single largest output cut in history.

President Donald Trump, who was heavily involved in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia after a price war broke out between the two countries, cheered the agreement. “Great deal for all!” he said on Twitter late Sunday.

42m ago / 9:29 AM UTC

Inside first clinical trial testing malaria drug as coronavirus treatment

April 13, 202002:29

Lidia Sirna and Hernan Muñoz Ratto

46m ago / 9:26 AM UTC

Some Italian and Spanish citizens set to return to work

Commuters wearing face masks sit on a train at the Atocha Station in Madrid on Monday as some companies were set to resume work.JAVIER SORIANO / AFP - Getty Images

In Italy and Spain some non-essential workers will be able to return to work this week, as the two southern European countries attempt to shore up their ailing economies.

In Italy, some shops will be permitted to reopen from Tuesday including bookstores, stationery stores and those selling children’s clothes. Forestry businesses will also be able to restart operations to ensure the supply of wood.  

While in Spain, any worker who cannot work from home will be able to return to work this week, with more than 10 million masks being distributed at bus, metro and train stations throughout the country.

 

 

Associated Press

53m ago / 9:19 AM UTC

Turkey's president reject's minister's resignation over lockdown announcement

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks during a news conference for foreign media correspondents in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2019.POOL New / Reuters

Turkey’s president has rejected the resignation of the country's interior minister who took responsibility for a poorly timed announcement of a weekend lockdown that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets to stock up on supplies.

The 48-hour lockdowns across 31 cities — which were aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus — were announced just two hours before taking effect on Friday night. Thousands of people rushed into the streets to stock up on goods, many without wearing mandatory face masks as closely-bunched crowds sparked criticism of the government’s planning.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, one of the most senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, announced late Sunday that he was stepping down, saying: “responsibility for implementing the weekend curfew decision ... belongs entirely to me."

But Erdogan’s office said it would not accept the resignation.

Dartunorro Clark

1h ago / 8:56 AM UTC

Coronavirus is making America's rats desperate

America's rats are being hit hard by the coronavirus.

As millions of Americans shelter indoors to combat the deadly virus, which has claimed over 21,000 U.S. lives, many businesses — including restaurants and grocery stores— have closed or limited operations, cutting off many rodents' main sources for food. On deserted streets across the country, rats are in dire survival mode, experts say.

"If you take rats that have been established in the area or somebody's property and they're doing well, the reason they're doing well is because they're eating well," Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist, told NBC News. "Ever since coronavirus broke out, not a single thing has changed with them, because someone's doing their trash exactly the same in their yard as they've always done it — poorly."

Read the full story here.

Tom Winter

1h ago / 8:59 AM UTC

FDNY emergency medical technician who worked 9/11 rescue dies

An emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department who worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after 9/11 has died, the department said early Monday

Gregory Hodge, 59, was a 24-year veteran of FDNY most recently working as a watch commander at the emergency management office.

“EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before."

The Manhattan resident began his career assigned to a station in Harlem and later worked in the Bronx. He is survived by an adult son.

1h ago / 8:58 AM UTC

Photo: Young love in Wuhan

A couple embrace near the Yangtze River in Wuhan on Sunday. Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images

Reuters

1h ago / 8:58 AM UTC

Displaced Syrians wary of virus risk return to war-torn Idlib

IDLIB, Syria — Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.

About 1 million Syrians fled Idlib and its surrounding countryside in northwest Syria this past year after Russian-backed government forces stepped up a campaign to retake the last rebel stronghold after nine years of war.

Syria's northwest does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus, but doctors fear the area's ravaged medical infrastructure and overflowing camps would quickly turn any outbreak into a humanitarian disaster.

1h ago / 8:57 AM UTC

Worshippers find new ways to celebrate Easter as coronavirus cancels gatherings

April 12, 202002:01
1h ago / 8:49 AM UTC

How to lower your bills during the coronavirus crisis

April 12, 202002:15
NBC News