WATCH: Indonesians dress as ghosts to 'scare' residents into staying home during coronavirus

The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with nearly 22,000 recorded by early Monday and 554,007 cases, according to NBC News figures. Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.
Unapproved online lenders want a piece of the new coronavirus loan program for small businesses
As the government's small business lending program struggles to find its footing, many online and alternative lenders say they're filling the void, offering to help merchants tap into federal funding designed to ease the economic pain caused by coronavirus.
But because most of these lenders are not yet approved to handle Small Business Administration (SBA) loans directly, some experts fear that merchants may be targeted by unregulated lenders and wind up with loans costing far more than the 1 percent, two-year deal the government is backing.
China rejects accusation of anti-African bias in fighting coronavirus
Chinese officials have rejected claims of discriminatory policies towards Africans in how they are fighting the coronavirus spread on Monday, arguing that the country treats foreign nationals as equal to own its citizens.
Reuters reported that several African ambassadors said heightened measures in China to prevent the disease spread have led them to be mistreated, harassed and even ejected from their homes. But China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday it values the safety of all foreign personnel and had treated African students who had fallen ill within its borders.
"The Chinese people always see in the African people partners and brothers through thick and thin. China-Africa friendship is unbreakable as it is deeply rooted in this land," his statement said.
Meanwhile 108 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the Chinese mainland on Sunday — the highest number seen in five weeks.
Trump eager to restart economy by May despite risks
WASHINGTON — With his hoped-for Easter timeline having come and gone, President Donald Trump now appears more determined than he has ever been to open up the economy with a "big bang" early next month, according to multiple people familiar with the decision-making process.
As the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, aides are cautioning the president about too quickly lifting national social distancing guidelines, now set to expire April 30. An internal debate continues about how best to reopen certain sections of the country at the end of the month, these people said.
"I think we are all expecting or planning for May 1," said a senior administration official, cautioning that major new outbreaks in cities could change the thinking and that no final determination has been made.
Vietnamese designer wins acclaim for colorful masks
North Korea's rubber-stamp Parliament meets amid global pandemic
North Korea's rubber-stamp Parliament gathered on Sunday, a day after leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ruling party politburo meeting where he called for strict measures to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Photos released by state news agency KCNA on Monday showed hundreds of lawmakers sitting in close proximity to each other with no masks or other visible anti-infection measures.
North Korea has said it has tested at least 700 people and has put more than 500 in quarantine, but has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Reuters last week.
Trump hails 'great deal' as OPEC and allies agree largest oil output cut in history
Oil prices moved higher early Monday morning stateside after OPEC and its allies agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day. The deal, which was finalized on Sunday after marathon discussions that spanned four days, is the single largest output cut in history.
President Donald Trump, who was heavily involved in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia after a price war broke out between the two countries, cheered the agreement. “Great deal for all!” he said on Twitter late Sunday.
Some Italian and Spanish citizens set to return to work
In Italy and Spain some non-essential workers will be able to return to work this week, as the two southern European countries attempt to shore up their ailing economies.
In Italy, some shops will be permitted to reopen from Tuesday including bookstores, stationery stores and those selling children’s clothes. Forestry businesses will also be able to restart operations to ensure the supply of wood.
While in Spain, any worker who cannot work from home will be able to return to work this week, with more than 10 million masks being distributed at bus, metro and train stations throughout the country.
Turkey's president reject's minister's resignation over lockdown announcement
Turkey’s president has rejected the resignation of the country's interior minister who took responsibility for a poorly timed announcement of a weekend lockdown that prompted thousands of people to rush into the streets to stock up on supplies.
The 48-hour lockdowns across 31 cities — which were aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus — were announced just two hours before taking effect on Friday night. Thousands of people rushed into the streets to stock up on goods, many without wearing mandatory face masks as closely-bunched crowds sparked criticism of the government’s planning.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, one of the most senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, announced late Sunday that he was stepping down, saying: “responsibility for implementing the weekend curfew decision ... belongs entirely to me."
But Erdogan’s office said it would not accept the resignation.
Coronavirus is making America's rats desperate
America's rats are being hit hard by the coronavirus.
As millions of Americans shelter indoors to combat the deadly virus, which has claimed over 21,000 U.S. lives, many businesses — including restaurants and grocery stores— have closed or limited operations, cutting off many rodents' main sources for food. On deserted streets across the country, rats are in dire survival mode, experts say.
"If you take rats that have been established in the area or somebody's property and they're doing well, the reason they're doing well is because they're eating well," Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist, told NBC News. "Ever since coronavirus broke out, not a single thing has changed with them, because someone's doing their trash exactly the same in their yard as they've always done it — poorly."