The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with nearly 22,000 recorded by early Monday and 554,007 cases, according to NBC News figures. Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Ohio governor and chief medical officer inspire 'Laverne & Shirley' themed cartoon
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his chief medical officer, Amy Acton, whose daily coronavirus briefings have become must-see TV in the Buckeye state, are now starring in their own cartoon.
Inspired by the iconic opening scene and theme song from the classic “Laverne & Shirley” sitcom, local ad man Dave Stofka has created a cartoon tribute to DeWine and Acton.
Both have been praised for taking early and decisive action to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
Photos: London’s black cabs pressed into service as funeral cars
In historic first, Supreme Court to hear arguments by phone
Supreme Court to hear some cases by phone for first time in historyApril 13, 202001:46
The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear half of the remaining cases of the term by telephone conference call — a first for the court — with the justices and the lawyers calling in remotely.
Among the 10 cases to be heard is the legal battle over access by Congress and a Manhattan prosecutor to President Trump's tax returns and other financial documents. The court will also take up an important issue involving the presidential electors who meet in December to cast the actual vote for president. The question is whether they must vote for the candidates who won the popular vote in their states or are instead free agents.
The cases were to be heard in March and April and now will be argued during the first two weeks in May. Audio of the argument sessions will be provided live to the news media and made available to the public.
Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020
A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration.
The announcement follows last week’s primary election in Wisconsin, where thousands of people waited hours in line — without protective gear and in defiance of orders to stay home — after the state Supreme Court overturned the governor’s order to postpone the vote as more than a dozen other states have done because of the pandemic. Thousands of other Wisconsin voters, unwilling to risk their health, stayed home.
When We All Vote’s announcement also comes amid vociferous opposition by President Donald Trump to mail-in voting.
Pelosi, Schumer say they're not backing down on coronavirus relief demands
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that they would not back down from their demands over an interim coronavirus relief bill in Congress, continuing a standoff with Republicans on the additional aid.
In a joint statement, the pair of Democratic leaders said the measure must include money for hospitals and states, support for families who rely on food stamps and aid to small businesses that they say are currently excluded from a government program.
“Small businesses, hospitals, frontline workers and state and local governments across the country are struggling to keep up with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it fast – our nurses, doctors and health care workers need it as much as anyone else,” they said.
The funding included in the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month, which was the third installment of coronavirus relief from Congress, “will not be enough to cover the tremendous need,” they said.
U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 complications
The sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9 died of complications related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.
The sailor, whose named is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy said in a statement.
GOP governor: Reopening the U.S. will be 'just as tough, if not tougher' than start of coronavirus outbreak
With no end in sight in the coronavirus outbreak and as President Donald Trump eyes a decision to reopen the government, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that the U.S. won’t be able to “turn a switch” and return to normalcy.
“Whenever we open up, however we do it, if people aren't confident, if they don't think they're safe, they're not going to go to restaurants, they're not going to go to bars, they're not going to really get back into society,” DeWine said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
DeWine, a Republican who issued a stay-at-home order in Ohio on March 22, said that it could be very difficult to begin opening things up.
“I will say this, that going out of this thing is going to be just as tough, if not tougher, than going into it and closing things down,” he said.
Swift coronavirus testing needed before reopening country, CDC director says
The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that in order for the country to reopen, swift testing for people who have the virus and for people who might be immune to the virus will need to be available.
Robert R. Redfield said on the "TODAY" show that early case identification of the virus will allow for swift isolation and contact tracing that will be needed before social distancing guidelines are loosened.
He also said testing for people who are already immune will provide even "greater confidence" in communities, "particularly in the health care setting."
"There's no doubt that we have to reopen correctly," Redfield said, adding it would be "a step-by-step gradual process, that's got to be data-driven."
CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield: ‘We are nearing the peak right now’April 13, 202006:30
Cost to delay Olympics runs to 'several hundred million'
The International Olympic Committee will face “several hundred million dollars” of added costs because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, the body's president said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday.
Estimates in Japan put the overall cost of the postponement at $2 billion to $6 billion. Except for the IOC portion, all added costs will be borne by the Japanese side according to an agreement signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Olympics.
“We agreed with the prime minister that Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. "For us, the IOC, it is already clear that we shall be faced with several hundred million dollars of additional costs."
France expected to extend lockdown
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Monday evening about what is expected to be another lockdown extension nearly a month after severe restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus epidemic were first announced.
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose at a slightly slower pace on Sunday than a day earlier, the French public health authority said, adding that the lockdown was producing its first effects.
The total death toll, which includes data from hospitals and nursing homes, rose to 14,393 as of Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 95,403.