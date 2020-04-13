The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with nearly 22,000 recorded by early Monday and 554,007 cases, according to NBC News figures. Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.
New York City mayor stands by decision to keep schools closed after rift with governor
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he stands by his announcement that city schools will not open for the rest of the year, even though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision is not the mayor's to make.
"Everyone says keep the schools closed. I literally don’t hear any voice saying we need to open these schools in the middle of so much insecurity," de Blasio said. "I don't hear anyone saying, 'oh don’t worry.'"
Over the weekend Cuomo said it was only the mayor's "opinion" that the city should keep schools closed until fall, and that in this instance Cuomo holds the authority on the issue. The school district serves over 1.1 million students in 1,800 schools.
De Blasio has said that he and the governor's office, which have a reputation of clashing, have mostly been "absolutely on the same page" throughout the coronavirus crisis.
He also reported Monday that hospital admissions, people in ICUs with COVID-19, and the amount of people who tested positive for the virus between Friday to Saturday were all down in the city.
He praised New Yorkers for following social distancing directions and urged them to continue, telling them they were on the "most important team you will ever be a part of in your whole life right now."
Endometriosis patients grapple with canceled operations
For years, Alexandra Clem struggled with severe pelvic pain, migraines and a heavy menstrual cycle without understanding why. It wasn't until last summer when she was diagnosed with endometriosis and learned that would need to have surgery to treat it.
Clem, 24, was gearing up for a second operation March 17, but it was canceled just a day before because her surgeon was being tested for the coronavirus.
"Having my surgery canceled was absolutely devastating," Clem said in an email. "While endometriosis surgery is considered elective, many others like me do not feel that this surgery is 'optional.'"
Clem and an untold number of other women in the U.S. had operations scheduled to treat endometriosis that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his chief medical officer, Amy Acton, whose daily coronavirus briefings have become must-see TV in the Buckeye state, are now starring in their own cartoon.
Inspired by the iconic opening scene and theme song from the classic “Laverne & Shirley” sitcom, local ad man Dave Stofka has created a cartoon tribute to DeWine and Acton.
Both have been praised for taking early and decisive action to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
In historic first, Supreme Court to hear arguments by phone
The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear half of the remaining cases of the term by telephone conference call — a first for the court — with the justices and the lawyers calling in remotely.
Among the 10 cases to be heard is the legal battle over access by Congress and a Manhattan prosecutor to President Trump's tax returns and other financial documents. The court will also take up an important issue involving the presidential electors who meet in December to cast the actual vote for president. The question is whether they must vote for the candidates who won the popular vote in their states or are instead free agents.
The cases were to be heard in March and April and now will be argued during the first two weeks in May. Audio of the argument sessions will be provided live to the news media and made available to the public.
Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020
A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration.
The announcement follows last week’s primary election in Wisconsin, where thousands of people waited hours in line — without protective gear and in defiance of orders to stay home — after the state Supreme Court overturned the governor’s order to postpone the vote as more than a dozen other states have done because of the pandemic. Thousands of other Wisconsin voters, unwilling to risk their health, stayed home.
When We All Vote’s announcement also comes amid vociferous opposition by President Donald Trump to mail-in voting.
Pelosi, Schumer say they're not backing down on coronavirus relief demands
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that they would not back down from their demands over an interim coronavirus relief bill in Congress, continuing a standoff with Republicans on the additional aid.
In a joint statement, the pair of Democratic leaders said the measure must include money for hospitals and states, support for families who rely on food stamps and aid to small businesses that they say are currently excluded from a government program.
“Small businesses, hospitals, frontline workers and state and local governments across the country are struggling to keep up with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it fast – our nurses, doctors and health care workers need it as much as anyone else,” they said.
The funding included in the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month, which was the third installment of coronavirus relief from Congress, “will not be enough to cover the tremendous need,” they said.
U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 complications
The sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9 died of complications related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.
The sailor, whose named is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy said in a statement.
GOP governor: Reopening the U.S. will be 'just as tough, if not tougher' than start of coronavirus outbreak
With no end in sight in the coronavirus outbreak and as President Donald Trump eyes a decision to reopen the government, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that the U.S. won’t be able to “turn a switch” and return to normalcy.
“Whenever we open up, however we do it, if people aren't confident, if they don't think they're safe, they're not going to go to restaurants, they're not going to go to bars, they're not going to really get back into society,” DeWine said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
DeWine, a Republican who issued a stay-at-home order in Ohio on March 22, said that it could be very difficult to begin opening things up.
“I will say this, that going out of this thing is going to be just as tough, if not tougher, than going into it and closing things down,” he said.
Swift coronavirus testing needed before reopening country, CDC director says
The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that in order for the country to reopen, swift testing for people who have the virus and for people who might be immune to the virus will need to be available.
Robert R. Redfield said on the "TODAY" show that early case identification of the virus will allow for swift isolation and contact tracing that will be needed before social distancing guidelines are loosened.
He also said testing for people who are already immune will provide even "greater confidence" in communities, "particularly in the health care setting."
"There's no doubt that we have to reopen correctly," Redfield said, adding it would be "a step-by-step gradual process, that's got to be data-driven."