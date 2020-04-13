Photo: Remembering a fallen colleague in Spain

The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with nearly 22,000 recorded by early Monday and 554,007 cases, according to NBC News figures. Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.
Italy surpasses 20,000 deaths
Italy reached a grim milestone on Monday, with the total number of coronavirus deaths topping 20,000. Only U.S. has a greater death toll, now standing at 22,673.
Spanish health officials said 20,465 have died from the virus so far, an increase of 566 compared to the day before. On Sunday, the single-day death toll was 431, the lowest since March 19.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has been in lockdown since March 10 to help stop the spread of the virus. So far, nearly 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported.
Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus, Putin says
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Monday the country might need to call in the army to help with the coronavirus epidemic and warned that the contagion was getting worse there.
In a meeting with the top coronavirus task force officials Monday afternoon, Putin asked them to consider using the army to help tackle the crisis, noting how it had sent doctors and medical equipment to other countries in recent weeks to help.
"It is necessary, of course, to use this experience and keep in mind that all capabilities — including those of the Ministry of Defense — can, of course, and should be used here [at home], if necessary," Putin said.
Russia's death toll reached 148 on Monday, with the total number of cases now standing at 18,328.
“We are seeing that the situation is changing almost daily. And, unfortunately, not for the better," Putin said. "The number of sick people is rising, and there are more and more cases taking a severe, serious turn.”
U.K. government doesn't expect any changes to lockdown measures
A total of 11,329 people, up by more than 700, have died from the coronavirus in the U.K. as of Monday. The foreign minister Dominic Raab — standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the virus — called that number a “grizzly figure,” with more than 88,000 people infected.
Raab said the effectiveness of social distancing measures currently in place will be reviewed this week, adding: "We don't expect to make any changes to the measures currently in place at that point and we won't until we're confident, as confident as we realistically can be, that any such changes can be safely made."
Raab added that the numbers of dead and infected suggest that the U.K. is not past the peak of the epidemic yet, asking the public to continue following the government's advice to stay home.
Trump friend dies from coronavirus complications
President Donald Trump’s personal friend and New York real estate mogul Stanley Chera died on Saturday from complications of coronavirus, according to a source close to the Trump family.
While the president never mentioned the name of his “friend” who had been “in a coma” in recent weeks, a second source confirms it was Chera. He was in his late 70s.
“I have some friends that are unbelievably sick. We thought they were going in for a mild stay. And, in one case, he's unconscious — in a coma. And you say, ‘How did that happen?’” Trump said at a Rose Garden news conference at the end of last month.
ACLU files order against federal prison in Louisiana where 6 inmates died
A temporary restraining order filed Monday in Louisiana federal court seeks to compel the Oakdale federal prison complex — where six inmates have died after contracting the coronavirus — to expedite the release of inmates who are most vulnerable to infection.
Prison officials pledged last week to release elderly prisoners and those with pre-existing health conditions on a case-by-case basis — a move that the American Civil Liberties Union, which is suing Oakdale and the federal Bureau of Prisons, considers too slow. Among those who have died was a man imprisoned on a nonviolent drug charge.
So far, at least 38 inmates and 17 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakdale, which is more than any other federal facility.
In its request, the ACLU says a temporary restraining order is "the only way to ensure that Defendants' plan to lockdown Plaintiffs in a tinderbox of infection is not a fait accompli before this Court has the opportunity to pass judgment on it."
The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment about pending litigation, but stressed that the agency is working to place hundreds of inmates in states hit hardest by the coronavirus on home confinement where appropriate.
'It appears we have a plateau': New York curve is flattening as coronavirus deaths hit 10K
The coronavirus death toll in New York state has reached above 10,000, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. He reported an additional 671 deaths in the state, bringing it's total to 10,056.
But the governor shared "good news" at his Monday morning press conference as well, saying "the curve continues to flatten," and that "it appears we have a plateau."
Cuomo also noted what he called encouraging numbers of people coming off ventilators and leaving Intensive Care Units around the state.
Savannah police using talking drones to enforce social distancingApril 13, 202002:05
The two Ts that could help America emerge from coronavirus lockdown
The coronavirus outbreak in the United States spurred calls to "flatten the curve" in an effort to limit the speed of its spread. Now, as states begin to think about how to ease their lockdowns, a new rallying cry has emerged: "Test and trace."
The terms point to the need for a monumental effort in ramping up testing speed and capacity as well as an extensive — if not ubiquitous — tracing program. Epidemiologists believe that if properly employed, testing and tracing can allow the U.S. to open some businesses and relax social distancing requirements.
But it will almost certainly need to be a slow and methodical process or else the country risks undoing the good from the initial wave of lockdowns.
Condé Nast to begin furloughs, slash some salaries by 20 percent
Condé Nast is the latest media company to reduce costs by slashing salaries, implementing furloughs and reducing staff.
Anyone with an annual salary above $100,000 will see a temporary reduction of between 10-20 percent, from May through September, CEO Roger Lynch said in a memo to staff on Monday. Lynch said he would take a 50 percent cut to his own base salary. The news was first reported by The Daily Beast.
Some staff will only work three to four days a week, and Lynch said the company is looking to cut some staff.
The publishing giant, which houses such titles such as Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and Vanity Fair, is widely dependent on ad revenue from luxury goods and travel category advertising.