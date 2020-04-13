Watch live: Trump and coronavirus task force hold briefing at White House

LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. leads world in deaths as Europe slowly reopens

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with 23,330 recorded by Monday night and 577,315 cases, according to NBC News figures. Wyoming recorded its first death Monday, meaning all 50 states now have at least one fatality in the pandemic.

Worldwide, the death toll is more than 114,000, and the number of confirmed cases nears 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.

But French President Emmanuel Macron said France's lockdown will extend on until May 11 as the country recorded 574 new deaths Monday.

To try and mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department said that about 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus payments this week. A "large majority" of eligible Americans will get them within the next two weeks.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

Dartunorro Clark

3m ago / 11:50 PM UTC

Trump uses coronavirus briefing for airing of grievances, play campaign-style video

Trump uses coronavirus briefing to play 'propaganda' video defending response time

April 13, 202002:42

President Donald Trump's gripes with the media and his political opponents took center stage on Monday during the daily White House coronavirus briefing following a weekend of tough reporting on his administration's handling of the pandemic.

"Everything we did was right," Trump told reporters, after playing a campaign-style video defending the White House's response to the crisis.

The lack of any new information about the coronavirus task force's response during first half hour of the briefing, which was focused almost entirely on the president's complaints about tough news coverage and critical remarks by political opponents, prompted networks such as CNN and MSNBC to cut off live coverage of the event.

Read the full story here. 

The Associated Press

50m ago / 11:04 PM UTC

FDA clears first saliva test to diagnose coronavirus

Blue preservation solution is shown at Spectrum DNA in Draper, Utah, on April 3, 2020. The company has developed a test kit to detect the coronavirus in patients' saliva.Rick Bowmer / AP

Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests and therapies to fight the outbreak, the New Jersey university said Monday. The test initially will be available through hospitals and clinics affiliated with the school. The announcement comes as communities across the U.S. continue to struggle with testing to help track and contain the coronavirus.

Read the full article here. 

Tyler Kingkade

51m ago / 11:02 PM UTC

‘I’m scared for my child’: Coronavirus hits Louisiana juvenile detention centers

Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana. Google Maps

At Louisiana's four secure juvenile detention facilities, 27 youths and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Mothers of children incarcerated in these facilities say they're growing increasingly alarmed by what they're hearing from their kids, as the state has shared little information. 

“I just sit by the phone and I wait and I pray, and I wait and I pray, and that's all I can do as a mom," said Nicole Hingle, whose son Jace, 17, is being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans. "I wait for my son to call, and I just pray that my worst fear doesn’t come to reality.”

A spokeswoman for Louisiana's governor said that the state's Office of Juvenile Justice is “reviewing all youth in its custody and working with the courts to determine the most proper placement to maintain their physical health, as well as maintain public safety.”

But Renée Slajda, communications director for Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group, said it’s unclear when those cases will be reviewed.

“We’ve seen no urgency around that,” she said, “and time is of the essence.”

Read the full story here. 

1h ago / 10:45 PM UTC

‘Wrong choice of words’: Fauci walks back criticism of Trump coronavirus response

‘Wrong choice of words’: Fauci walks back criticism of Trump coronavirus response

April 13, 202003:35

Dr. Fauci attempted to correct comments he had made in an interview that appeared to criticize President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with CNN, Fauci detailed "pushback" to early ideas of a shutdown in the U.S. In a press briefing, Fauci called that a "wrong choice of words."

The Associated Press

1h ago / 10:26 PM UTC

Could old vaccines for other germs protect against coronavirus?

Charles D. Brown fills a vial with the BCG tuberculosis vaccine, at a state-operated laboratory in Albany, N.Y. on Dec. 2, 1947.AP file

Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives.

It may sound odd: Vaccines are designed to target a specific disease. But vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system’s first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs.

Read the full story here. 

Jane C. Timm and Pete Williams

2h ago / 10:21 PM UTC

Fact check: Trump claims it's his call on when to 'reopen' the country. He's wrong.

President Donald Trump has said he can reopen the country for business after the devastating effects of the coronavirus, calling when and how to do so the "toughest" decision of his presidency even as governors and legal scholars contend that he has no such power.

On Monday, he tweeted that it was "the decision of the President" to open up the states. "And for a good many reasons."

But experts — and the Constitution — say it's not Trump's call.

Read the full story here.

Jo Ling Kent

2h ago / 10:20 PM UTC

Apple and Google reveal more details about smartphone contact tracing

Apple and Google said Monday that engineering and health-focused employees have been working around the clock on new coronavirus tracking technology for two and a half weeks.

The companies hosted a joint press call — a rarity for the tech rivals — and stressed that privacy is paramount for any app used in contact tracing. The lead executives in charge of the effort from both companies emphasized they have designed the Bluetooth technology so individual identities will be anonymized and no locations would be used.  

Both companies also said that anonymized data could be held on government-run servers or stored on a server that is provided by the companies for 14 days. Test results would be stored only on individual devices, which Apple called the most important design aspect. 

Apple and Google say they are currently helping public health officials in the U.S. and around the world build free apps that would deploy this new capability.  The companies would either build a complete app for a state public health authority that would be rebranded or help them design and write their own. In the apps, users would provide consent then disclose a verified positive COVID-19 test or clinical diagnosis.

Laura Strickler

2h ago / 10:01 PM UTC

Ohio requires all nursing homes to notify families of outbreaks

The Ohio Department of Health issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to notify residents and families when a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

"The Ohio Department of Health had been strongly encouraging facilities to notify families all along, but this order makes this notification mandatory," DeWine said. "Families of long-term care residents have a right to know if individuals at these facilities are sick."

The state will begin listing long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases on its coronavirus website as well.

The federal government The federal government does not require nursing homes to disclose coronavirus infections to the families of healthy residents according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It also does not keep a formal tally of the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes or the number of facilities with infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Last week, NBC News tallied more than 2,200 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, based on information from 24 states.

Doha Madani

2h ago / 9:39 PM UTC

First death in Wyoming means all 50 states now report coronavirus fatalities

Wyoming reported its first coronavirus related death on Monday, meaning all 50 states now have at least one fatality in the pandemic. 

The state has 275 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There are another 98 probable cases.

There have been more than 22,000 deaths in the U.S. arising from the pandemic and more than half a million confirmed positive cases. 

Erika Edwards

2h ago / 10:03 PM UTC

Antibody tests need to be in place for 2nd coronavirus wave, CDC director says

Robert Redfield, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 8, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images

As Americans look toward a return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, a major question will be: Who is immune to the virus? To answer that question, the promise of antibody tests looms large.

These tests are different from the diagnostic tests used to determine whether a person is sick with the virus. Instead, the tests look for the antibodies in a person's blood that the immune system makes in response to an infection.

Read the full story here.

Tim Fitzsimons

3h ago / 9:18 PM UTC

Majority say Trump’s push to begin NFL season on time was inappropriate, new poll finds

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky leads teammates out of the tunnel for a game against the New England Patriots in Philadelphia on Nov. 3, 2019.Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters file

A Seton Hall Sports poll released Monday showed that a majority of Americans believe medical experts — rather than President Trump — should decide when the National Football League season begins amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the president spoke to league commissioners last Saturday, encouraging them to start the NFL season on time — a move that most of the public disapproved of according to this same survey.

Just 36 percent said the president’s comments were appropriate.

Read the full story here. 

NBC News