The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 2 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll is nearly 120,000.
The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with 23,423 recorded by Tuesday night and nearly 580,000 cases, according to NBC News figures. Wyoming recorded its first death Monday, meaning all 50 states now have at least one fatality in the pandemic.
After a fall in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hard-hit by the virus, were set to begin easing lockdown measures on Monday.
But French President Emmanuel Macron said France's lockdown will extend on until May 11 as the country recorded 574 new deaths Monday.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Live Blog
Ordered to stay home, but no power to stay productive, entertained
As a deadly storm system raged across much of the country on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 33 people and battering homes and power lines, more than a million across the South and East Coast were left without electricity.
In the best of times, a power outage can be agonizing. But during a pandemic ...
On social media, complaints and tips about to handle the unparalleled event were plentiful. One observer in South Fulton, Georgia, said the combination of a shelter-in-place order and a lengthy power outage made her feel like she was on the Discovery Channel reality show “Naked and Afraid.” Another offered “fun” activities like staring at your fridge without opening it.
Child regression becomes common as schools shut down
Around the time school was canceled because of coronavirus, my 5-year-old started climbing in bed with me every night. His excuses got increasingly baroque: bad dreams, a spider, hundreds of spiders, a black hole.
Stress and anxiety can show up in all kinds of ways in children: irritability, defiance, clinginess. But one of the most common responses is regression. Sleep regression and toddler potty training regressions are common, but psychologists say all children (and adults) may regress in times of stress.
“Children who are stressed almost always regress,” said Dr. Laura Markham of AhaParenting. “Regression means that the child is not able to cope in as mature a manner as they have recently mastered, because they feel too overwhelmed.”
Peaks for California hospitalizations, deaths could come this weekend, L.A. mayor says
Based on one model, California could see its peak in hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Friday and may see its peak in new deaths on Sunday — but only if social distancing rules continue to be followed, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday
"But these projections, and as I mentioned there are many out there, only work on the assumption that we keep up our work of the physical distancing that we have done, and must continue to do," Garcetti said.
"If we take our foot off the gas right now and stop physical distancing, models show that our hospitals could be overloaded by May 12th," the mayor said.
California has had more than 23,900 cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19, with 719 deaths, according to an NBC News count. Los Angeles County has had more than 9,400 cases and 320 deaths as of noon Monday, according to the county health department.
Trump's 'opening our country council' still lacks any business leaders
With just under 24 hours to go before President Donald Trump officially announces his "opening our country council," no corporate leaders have yet lent their names to the business task force — and it remains unknown which, if any, executives are keen to be formally associated with a team handling such a tricky transition, senior business executives told NBC News.
"We're going to boom," Trump said at a news briefing Monday night. "It's going to go quickly. Our people want to get back to work, and I think there's pent-up demand."
The group's official formation provisionally includes people Trump described as economic experts, medical professionals, elected leaders and members of the business community.
However, few business leaders seem to want the media scrutiny of their own company — and any government assistance from which they may be benefiting.
Mom of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. She was 59.
The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Cruz-Towns was a fixture at Timberwolves games from the start of her son’s NBA career. He was the first overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky.
Trump administration seeks delay in Census deadlines
The Trump administration has asked Congress to delay U.S. Census delivery deadlines because of difficulties amid the coronavirus epidemic, the president and other officials said Monday.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement that there was a conference call arranged by the White House on Monday about the requested delay. She said that members need more information that the administration has been willing to provide. The director of the census bureau was not on the call, Maloney said.
The administration anticipates completing the count by Oct. 31, which would be a delay of around three months, Maloney said. She also said the administration is seeking legislation allowing it to delay the deadline to deliver apportionment counts to Trump from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021; and to delay the deadline to deliver redistricting data to the states from March 31, 2021, to July 31, 2021.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement Monday that field data collection activities were temporarily suspended in March, and field offices are eyed to be reactivated June 1. They said the requested delay is to ensure an accurate count.
Coronavirus cases top 2 million worldwide
The number of coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million on Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has more cases than any other country, according to the university, with 682,619 confirmed infections. Spain, with roughly 170,000 cases, is second.
China, where the outbreak began, has recorded 82,000 cases, according to the tally.
Nearly 120,000 people have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
WWE is an 'essential' business in the state of Florida
The "essential" work of professional wrestling must be allowed to continue in Florida, officials said Monday.
World Wrestling Entertainment, with a major training and TV production base in Orlando, was considered too important an operation to shut down as coronavirus hits the state of Florida, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.
"They were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings told reporters on Monday. "With some conversation with the governor's office, regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open."
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state on April 1, but has allowed essential businesses — like WWE — and churches to continue operating.
Trump uses coronavirus briefing for airing of grievances, plays campaign-style video
President Donald Trump's gripes with the media and his political opponents took center stage on Monday during the daily White House coronavirus briefing following a weekend of tough reporting on his administration's handling of the pandemic.
"Everything we did was right," Trump told reporters, after playing a campaign-style video defending the White House's response to the crisis.
The lack of any new information about the coronavirus task force's response during first half hour of the briefing, which was focused almost entirely on the president's complaints about tough news coverage and critical remarks by political opponents, prompted networks such as CNN and MSNBC to cut off live coverage of the event.
FDA clears first saliva test to diagnose coronavirus
Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests and therapies to fight the outbreak, the New Jersey university said Monday. The test initially will be available through hospitals and clinics affiliated with the school. The announcement comes as communities across the U.S. continue to struggle with testing to help track and contain the coronavirus.