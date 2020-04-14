The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world was approaching 2 million on Tuesday, with nearly 120,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
In the U.S., the recorded death toll topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump used the daily White House coronavirus briefing to air his grievances, telling reporters that "everything we did was right."
Meanwhile, Italy — the hardest-hit country in Europe — slightly eased some restrictions Tuesday, allowing bookstores and shops selling children's clothing to reopen. However, in neighboring France, President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would extend until May 11.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
Live Blog
Coronavirus cases near 2 million worldwide
The number of coronavirus cases around the world neared 2 million on Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The university revised its figure late Monday after previously reporting the number had topped 2 million.
The United States has more cases than any other country, according to the university, with 682,619 confirmed infections. Spain, with roughly 170,000 cases, is second.
China, where the outbreak began, has recorded 82,000 cases, according to the tally.
Nearly 120,000 people have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Italy surpasses 20,000 deaths
Italy reached a grim milestone on Monday, with the total number of coronavirus deaths topping 20,000. Only U.S. has a greater death toll, now standing at 22,673.
Health officials said 20,465 have died from the virus so far, an increase of 566 compared to the day before. On Sunday, the single-day death toll was 431, the lowest since March 19.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has been in lockdown since March 10 to help stop the spread of the virus. So far, nearly 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported.