The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world was approaching 2 million on Tuesday, with nearly 120,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
In the U.S., the recorded death toll topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump used the daily White House coronavirus briefing to air his grievances, telling reporters that "everything we did was right."
Meanwhile, Italy — the hardest-hit country in Europe — slightly eased some restrictions Tuesday, allowing bookstores and shops selling children's clothing to reopen. However, in neighboring France, President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would extend until May 11.
The slow road back to normality in Italy
Democrats call on Trump admin to offer guidance on small business aid program
A group of two-dozen House Democrats have sent a letter to the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department asking that they provide guidance to financial institutions on which small businesses can receive loans from the latest coronavirus relief package.
“Although we are glad that the CARES Act included much-needed financial relief for small businesses, some financial institutions have not yet begun offering PPP loans due to the lack of guidance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” they wrote in the letter released Monday and sent late last week.
This comes as Democrats and Republicans are at an impasse over passing additional funding for the program to aid small businesses. The PPP program is slated to run out of funding and Democrats are demanding that the legislation provide help to hospital, states, families who receive food stamps and small businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans and others. Republicans, however, are rejecting those demands.
France makes exception to lockdown rules for animal rescues
Prospective pet owners in France will on Thursday have the opportunity to rescue an animal from a local shelter after the government made an exception to its strict lockdown restrictions. The change came after a plea from the Society for the Protection of Animals, which warned that its shelters were at risk of becoming overrun during the lockdown.
Prospective pet owners will need to select in advance the animal they’d like to take home, according to the list of rules released by the Interior Ministry. Then, only one person from a household will be allowed to pick up the animal from the shelter.
"Fully committed to the cause of animal welfare, the government heard the call of the SPA and we immediately with heart sought to find a responsible solution," said Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said in a statement. "It will allow compliance with health rules and save the lives of many animals."
Coronavirus deaths in China are still almost entirely from imported cases
Chinese health officials reported Tuesday 89 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, of which 86 were imported, as the country tries to stem a wave of infections coming from abroad to avoid a second outbreak.
No new deaths were registered on Monday, with the national death toll for mainland China remaining at 3,341.
A total of 82,249 confirmed cases were reported, a total that has now been exceeded by the U.S. and five European nations as the pandemic spreads globally.
In-depth look at coronavirus antibody testingApril 13, 202002:38
Delivery workers say they're kept in the dark over who's sick
Rumors about the manager with the virus started to spread around Worldport, UPS' sprawling air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month. Employees texted one another to ask whether they'd heard about Roml Ellis, the well-liked 55-year-old who worked the night shift. They'd heard he was sick, that he'd been hospitalized and then that he'd died.
UPS employees said that despite asking management repeatedly about their sick co-worker, they were kept in the dark as the company cited medical privacy concerns. On April 6, in response to a question from reporters, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that a UPS employee had died from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. On Friday, after rumors began to fly between workers online, UPS announced that a second employee had died.
99-year-old British man raises more than $1 million for health service
A 99-year-old British man has helped raise more than 1 million pounds, or $1.2 million, for the National Health Service by walking lengths of his back yard to help him keep fit during the lockdown.
World War II veteran Tom Moore, who broke his hip 18-months ago, started walking after accepting a challenge from his daughter. She promised to donate money for every length he walked and then started a JustGiving page with the goal of raising 1,000 pounds ($1,254). After local media picked up the story, donations skyrocketed.
“I am amazed and floored and so grateful to the generosity of the great British public and we can’t thank them enough,” said Moore, who is set to hit his goal of walking 100 lengths on Thursday.
India extends world's largest lockdown to May 3
India on Tuesday extended until May 3 a nationwide lockdown for its 1.3 billion people as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country, but held out hope that some restrictions could be eased next week in the least-affected areas to allow essential activities.
Though the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in India are small compared to the United States, Italy and Spain, health experts fear that is because of India's low levels of testing, and actual levels of infection could be far higher.
African experts are using Ebola lessons to fight COVID-19
African countries previously hit by deadly Ebola outbreaks are using the lessons they learned to fight the coronavirus pandemic, experts say, because they know how to rapidly track down, screen and quarantine potential patients.
"When a certain outbreak is over, you have a capacity left behind that you can build on or adapt. It could be for COVID-19 or something else tomorrow," said Dr. Mary Stephen, a technical officer for the World Health Organization at its regional office in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.