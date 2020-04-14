The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world was approaching 2 million on Tuesday, with nearly 120,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
In the U.S., the recorded death toll topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump used the daily White House coronavirus briefing to air his grievances, telling reporters that "everything we did was right."
Meanwhile, Italy — the hardest-hit country in Europe — slightly eased some restrictions Tuesday, allowing bookstores and shops selling children's clothing to reopen. However, in neighboring France, President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would extend until May 11.
Live Blog
Airlines will get a slice of the $25 billion payroll support program
Major U.S. airlines, roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, will be participating in the federal government’s $25 billion Payroll Support Program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Tuesday.
Airlines and the more than 10 million workers that power the industry have taken a hard hit as global travel has come to a standstill with many states and countries enacting stay-at-home orders.
Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and Southwest Airlines will all take part in the federal program, which is part of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
“This is an important CARES Act program that will support American workers and help preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while allowing for appropriate compensation to the taxpayers," Secretary Mnuchin said in a statement.
Los Angeles has deadliest day yet during pandemic
At least 40 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes related to coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday, in what is the area's biggest one-day spike yet.
The death toll from the pandemic had reached 360 as of noon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Of the 40 new confirmed fatalities, 25 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.
Student sues Liberty University, demands refund due to coronavirus response
A student at Liberty University — which is under fire for opening its campus during the coronavirus pandemic — filed a class-action lawsuit against against the school, demanding a refund.
The anonymous plaintiff said if the university, established by Moral Majority founder Jerry Fallwell Sr., is to remain open at full cost, then it should also make available its full array of student services, according the federal complaint filed in Lynchburg, Virginia.
"Liberty University is, in a very real sense, profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic," the lawsuit states.
'Redrawing our floor plans': Newsom lays out framework to reopen California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday revealed a framework to eventually get the state back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, including temporarily "redrawing our floor plans" in schools and businesses to allow for greater physical distancing.
Newsom did not give a timeframe for easing the state's current lockdown order, however. He laid out several benchmarks the state needs to hit before restrictions could start to be lifted, including enough room in the hospitals to handle another surge of patients, and having enough personal protective equipment available to protect first responders.
44 veterans have died at Massachusetts nursing home, 100 test positive
There are now 44 residents at the hard hit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts who have died of coronavirus, and at least 100 others have tested positive, state health officials said.
The state-run nursing home for veterans in Holyoke, about 90 miles west of Boston, is the subject of multiple investigations, including one by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts which is trying to determine whether residents were denied adequate medical care.
Members of the National Guard are helping provide care for those at the facility, according to Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman from the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Horses make window calls during uplifting visit to Indiana nursing home
The "Horses of Hope" are visiting dozens of nursing homes across the country to give residents a fun and unique distraction during social distancing. WNDU's Jack Springgate reports.
Wealthy, private Florida community testing all residents, staff for antibodies
All residents and employees of Fisher Island, an affluent, private Florida community are being supplied tests to determine if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies to the infection.
"Fisher Island is funding the cost of the testing," which was procured from the University of Miami Health System, a statement from the community, off Miami Beach, said.
Fisher Island is a "private luxury community ... consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest zip codes in the U.S.," according to the club's website. "The island is home to over 700 prominent families from more than 40 different countries." Condominiums range in price from $2 million to more than $40 million, the site says.
Justice Department defends Mississippi church against effort to stop service over pandemic concerns
A small Mississippi Church got some major support Tuesday from the federal government in its lawsuit against the city that tried to shut down a drive-in church service over coronavirus concerns.
The Justice Department intervened in a dispute between Temple Baptist Church and the city of Greenville after police broke up an April 8 service. According to the lawsuit, church members gathered in a parking lot, never got out of their cars, kept their windows rolled up, and listened to Pastor Arthur Scott who spoke over a low-powered FM radio transmitter.
HIV co-discoverer cautions that immunity from COVID-19 antibodies isn't certain
The race is on to develop and distribute antibody tests for the coronavirus, driven by the idea that these tests will inform individuals when they are immune to the virus and can return to their normal lives.
This isn’t the first time there’s been an urgent need for an antibody test. In the 1980s, it was a different crisis: HIV/AIDS. Unlike the coronavirus, a positive antibody test for HIV means that a person is currently infected with the virus, meaning the test could be used to diagnose.
NBC News spoke to Dr. Robert Gallo, one of the scientists who discovered HIV, about antibody testing and what it can tell us about the coronavirus.
Trump meets with survivors, says he will work with governors on re-opening economy
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will be working with governors on a plan to reopen the country, seeming to back away from an assertion yesterday that he had the sole authority to determine when business should return to normal.
“What I do is going to be done in conjunction with governors,” Trump said Tuesday. “We’ll be doing that in a little while.”
Trump made the remarks at a meeting in the White House with COVID-19 survivors, who were spaced out around the large table in the Cabinet Room. The participants shared stories about their experience with the virus that at times contradicted the White House's positive narrative.
Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett said she believes taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has widely touted, aided her recovery. She also told the president she has lost several extended family members to the virus, including one who died after being turned away from numerous hospitals.
A day earlier, Trump said there was no shortage of hospital beds because of the administration’s response.
Another participant talked about the struggle to get a test in early March, saying that it took going to the emergency room and saying that he fever and had been to San Francisco for him to able to get a test. Trump said at that time that anyone who wanted a test could get a test.