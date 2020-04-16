The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 137,000 confirmed deaths.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump questioned the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by China, saying the U.S. "reports the facts."
In Europe, Germany became the latest nation to commit to cautiously reopening some businesses despite keeping a wider lockdown in place.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Japan extends state of emergency to whole country
Japan will extend its current coronavirus state of emergency, in place in seven regions including Tokyo and Osaka, to cover the rest of the country, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.
"We will expand the state of emergency issued on April 7th from the current 7 prefectures to all prefectures. This will be in effect until May 6th, as we have previously announced," Abe said during an address.
Unlike other countries, the state of emergency in Japan remains non-compulsory and is a strong request from the government for people to stay at home in a bid to limit the spread of the virus — especially as the country prepares for its national golden week holiday beginning at the end of this month.
E.U. Commission president offers an apology to Italy
The president of the European Commission — the executive branch of the European Union — offered an apology to Italy on Thursday, saying the country did not receive adequate help at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Yes it is true that no one was really ready for this," Ursula von der Leyen said in an address to the European Parliament. "It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning. And yes for that, it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology."
Saying that while “there are no words that can do justice to Europe's pain,” von der Leyen also looked ahead in her address. She discussed ways the E.U. planned to support and reshape industries, and invest in digital technologies, infrastructure and the European Green Deal.
While countries across Europe have suffered from the virus outbreak, Italy has been hit the hardest, particularly in the earlier weeks of the outbreak. More than 21,000 people have died in Italy as of Thursday, the highest death toll in Europe. The country has begun to ease some lockdown measures this week.
Trump questions accuracy of China's coronavirus death toll
President Donald Trump has heaped further criticism on China over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, questioning the accuracy of its official death toll and saying he was looking into an unverified theory that the infection originated in a Chinese laboratory.
"Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China. … Does anybody really believe that?" Trump said when asked at the White House daily news briefing Wednesday why the U.S. has the highest numbers of official coronavirus deaths and cases in the world.
"Some countries are in big, big trouble and they're not reporting the facts — and that's up to them," he said.
74 million people in Middle East lack sink, soap or basic water facilities, U.N. says
While hand-washing with soap and water has been advocated worldwide to keep the coronavirus at bay, some 74 million people in the Middle East lack access to a sink, soap or basic water facilities at home, a United Nations report published Thursday found.
Refugees and those in conflict areas were especially at risk, the report said, living with inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene services.
In the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, only one in 10 households has access to clean water, the U.N. said. Women and girls in rural areas and informal settlements, who usually undertake the water collection task, were being put at greater risk.
99-year-old vet raises $16M to help U.K. health service fight virus
A 99-year-old war veteran has raised more than 13 million British pounds (about $16 million) for the National Health Service by walking laps around his garden.
Tom Moore, a former captain who turns 100 at the end of the month, has long surpassed his original target to raise 1,000 pounds by walking the length of his garden in Bedfordshire, England, a hundred times before his 100th birthday.
Health care workers across the U.K. have raised concerns about the lack of safety equipment to protect them from getting infected while helping coronavirus patients.
So far, nearly 13,000 people have died of COVID-19, the disease the virus cases, in the U.K., with the nationwide tally of confirmed cases now standing at 98,476.
Another 5 million people filed jobless claims last week, bringing total to almost 22 million in a month
Around 5 million more people filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, as the job market in every sector of the economy continues to be devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The staggering weekly total comes as President Donald Trump weighs plans to pull back on the social distancing measures that have shuttered businesses across the country, and reopen parts of the economy as soon as May 1.
State-mandated lockdowns have choked vast portions of the once-booming economy, kicking a new total of 22 million people out of work and launching the nation into the worst crisis since the Great Depression.
Locked-down citizens across the world dress up to take out the trash in online meme
People around the world are celebrating rare opportunities to leave the house by dressing in their finest clothes to take out the trash.
Followers of the trend from New South Wales to New York are sharing photos online of themselves donning prom dresses, superman costumes and their Sunday best to make the most of a rare trip outside, during the coronavirus crisis. One woman even wore her old wedding dress for the task.
"So basically the bin goes out more than us, SO let’s dress up for the occasion!" wrote Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing founder Danielle Askew, 47, from Hervey Bay in Queensland, Australia.
Nissan to make face shields for health care workers in Japan
Japanese automaker Nissan will start making face shields for health care workers in Japan, the company said in a statement Thursday.
Nissan said it will make around 2,500 shields a month, adding that it was looking into whether it was able to support other companies that manufacture ventilators and artificial heart-lung machines.
The company said it had also started similar initiatives in other countries including the U.K. and Spain. In the U.S., the company is making protective face shields for health care workers in Michigan, Mississippi and Tennessee.