The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 137,000 confirmed deaths.
Cases continue to grow in New York where Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order mandating that everyone in the state must wear a mask or face-covering in public when social distancing is not possible.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump had questioned number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by China, saying the U.S. "reports the facts."
In Europe, Germany became the latest nation to commit to cautiously reopening some businesses despite keeping a wider lockdown in place.
Another 5 million people filed jobless claims last week, bringing total to almost 22 million in a month
Around 5 million more people filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, as the job market in every sector of the economy continues to be devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The staggering weekly total comes as President Donald Trump weighs plans to pull back on the social distancing measures that have shuttered businesses across the country, and reopen parts of the economy as soon as May 1.
State-mandated lockdowns have choked vast portions of the once-booming economy, kicking a new total of 22 million people out of work and launching the nation into the worst crisis since the Great Depression.
NBC News' Richard Engel rounds up the latest coronavirus headlines
Locked-down citizens across the world dress up to take out the trash in online meme
People around the world are celebrating rare opportunities to leave the house by dressing in their finest clothes to take out the trash.
Followers of the trend from New South Wales to New York are sharing photos online of themselves donning prom dresses, superman costumes and their Sunday best to make the most of a rare trip outside, during the coronavirus crisis. One woman even wore her old wedding dress for the task.
"So basically the bin goes out more than us, SO let’s dress up for the occasion!" wrote Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing founder Danielle Askew, 47, from Hervey Bay in Queensland, Australia.
Nissan to make face shields for healthcare workers in Japan
Japanese automaker Nissan will start making face shields for healthcare workers in Japan, the company said in a statement Thursday.
Nissan said it will make around 2,500 shields a month, adding that it was looking into whether it was able to support other companies that manufacture ventilators and artificial heart-lung machines.
The company said it had also started similar initiatives in other countries including the U.K. and in Spain. In the U.S., the company is making protective face shields for health care workers in Michigan, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Amazon to begin testing some frontline staff, Bezos says
Jeff Bezos, founder of online retailer Amazon, has outlined the company's aim to begin testing staff for coronavirus.
"If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus," Bezos said in his annual letter to shareholders published Thursday. "Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence."
The company, which has come under criticism for not adequately protecting workers during the crisis, has set up a team to begin incremental testing and begun assembling equipment to build Amazon's first lab to test "small numbers of our frontline employees," Bezos said.
Nearly half of Brits report high levels of anxiety during lockdown, survey says
Nearly half of adults in the U.K. are suffering from high levels of anxiety after three weeks of nationwide lockdown to stem the coronavirus epidemic, according to a survey from Britain's national statistics office.
The survey, which polled 1,581 adults between March 27 and April 6, also showed that four in five people said they were very worried or somewhat worried about the effect that the coronavirus is having on their life right now. Just over half said it was affecting their well-being.
The survey covered a time period after the U.K. government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23. It's expected the lockdown will be extended on Thursday.
Australia says coronavirus restrictions to continue at least four more weeks
Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, despite signs that Canberra has been successful in slowing infection rates.
Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.
Morrison said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.
Rats feature prominently in Banksy's lockdown art
Banksy published a series of pictures showing rats causing mayhem during lockdown, with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home."
The elusive and anonymous England-based street artist published five pictures on his Instagram account on Wednesday showing graffitied rats — which have featured in several of his pieces — stepping on toothpaste, swinging from the mirror and generally wreaking havoc in his bathroom.
NYC medical residents treating coronavirus describe 'living a nightmare'
On the front lines of the coronavirus crisis that has swept through New York City, a medical resident in Brooklyn decided to write about dealing with a historic pandemic at what is an early and critical time in the career of a doctor.
"Throughout these last couple of weeks I've hit a whole range of emotions," the resident, who works at several hospitals in Brooklyn, wrote in text shared with NBC News. "There have been multiple days where I'd come home and just feel … defeated."
"As this is going on, it feels like no matter what you do, what treatment you give, you are slowly watching someone die," the resident wrote in the passage.
Medical residents in New York City described their fears and hopes to NBC News and said they never imagined they would have to bear witness to so much death this early in their careers.
Official 'very skeptical' Oktoberfest will happen this fall
The Minister of Bavaria Markus Soder is “very skeptical” that Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, will happen this fall, he told German public broadcaster BR on Thursday.
He “cannot imagine such a large event at this time,” Soder said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oktoberfest is held annually in Bavaria’s capital Munich, with the tradition beginning in 1810.
Organizers said they expected to make a decision on the festival in June at the latest.