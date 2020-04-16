What will be Seattle's new normal after the coronavirus outbreak?

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 137,000 confirmed deaths.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump questioned the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by China, saying the U.S. "reports the facts."
In Europe, Germany became the latest nation to commit to cautiously reopening some businesses despite keeping a wider lockdown in place.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
U.K. extends lockdown measures for at least three weeks
The U.K. will extend its nationwide lockdown measures for at least three more weeks, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday.
Speaking at his government's daily coronavirus briefing, Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID—19, said: "Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus."
Relaxing the rules could cause a "second peak" which would risk increasing deaths "substantially," he said. He added that he could not give a "definitive timeframe" for when the measures would be lifted because it would not "be a responsible thing to do."
106-year-old great-grandmother released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19
Connie Titchen, a 106-year-old great-grandmother from Birmingham, England, was released from the hospital this week after enduring a three-week battle with COVID-19. She is believed to be Britain’s oldest patient to recover from the coronavirus, according to the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.
Video posted on social media shows health care workers at City Hospital lining the hallway to applaud Titchen as she was discharged.
“I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus. I can’t wait to see my family,” Titchen said in a statement released by the NHS. Born in 1913, Titchen has lived through two World Wars and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
New York Gov. Cuomo extends state shutdown to May 15
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is extending the state's shutdown to May 15.
"What happens after then? I don't know," Cuomo said at a news conference Thursday. "We will see depending on what the data shows."
The governor said the decision to "unpause" New York "is going to be an ongoing process that we're working through with other states" in the region.
Cuomo also said he received some complaints about his order this week requiring New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings in public.
"I'm sorry it makes people unhappy," the governor said. But, he said, he doesn't consider the order "a major burden, and it really is a simple measure that can save lives."
"Remember, it's not just about you, right?," he said. Others have rights. "And you have a right for another person to take reasonable safeguards not to get infected."
U.S. intel community examining whether coronavirus emerged accidentally from a Chinese lab
The U.S. intelligence community is examining whether the virus that caused a global pandemic emerged accidentally from a Chinese research lab studying diseases in bats, current and former U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News.
Spy agencies have ruled out that the novel coronavirus was manmade, the officials say. But scientists at a military and a civilian lab in Wuhan, where the virus originated, are known to have conducted ongoing research on coronaviruses, officials say. They say intelligence agencies have gathered and are weighing evidence that an employee of one of the labs could have become accidentally infected and left the facility with the virus.
Small business loan program officially out of cash
The Small Business Administration has run out of money for the Paycheck Protection Program, it said in a statement.
"The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding," the statement read. "Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time."
As coronavirus deaths in nursing homes skyrocket, House Dems urge Trump admin to track cases
A group of House Democrats is urging the Trump administration to track and publicly report coronavirus infections in nursing homes around the country. "We fear that there may be hundreds if not thousands more COVID-19 cases that have gone unreported," Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., wrote in a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar.
The federal government does not keep a formal tally of coronavirus cases in nursing homes. An NBC News investigation this week found more than 5,600 deaths linked to long-term care facilities in 29 states, but limited testing and some states’ refusal to disclose data means that the national death toll is likely far higher.
Stopping COVID-19 will include monitoring, sharing personal data
A growing mix of health and technology experts are convinced that if the United States is to ever effectively track the coronavirus and slow its spread, then both self-reported and more surreptitiously gathered personal data — a mix of information about location, travel, symptoms and health conditions ― must be gathered from millions of Americans.
With the pandemic far from over, public health needs are paramount. Public health experts say that collecting personal data may be the only way to analyze information on the massive scale needed. But how that information is used and by whom worries some privacy advocates.
Gov. Cuomo says 606 more people had died in the state, the lowest number in days
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that 606 more people (577 in hospitals and 29 in nursing homes) had died in the state, the lowest number in more than a week.
"We've been watching the nursing homes because nursing homes are in many ways ground zero," Cuomo said at a news conference.
Cuomo said the number of people admitted to intensive care units at hospitals "is down significantly for the first time" and that less people had been intubated. Cuomo said New York would be sending 100 ventilators to New Jersey.