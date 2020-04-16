The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 137,000 confirmed deaths.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump questioned the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by China, saying the U.S. "reports the facts."
In Europe, Germany became the latest nation to commit to cautiously reopening some businesses despite keeping a wider lockdown in place.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Markets yo-yo as 5 million people file jobless claims, totaling 22 million
Markets yo-yo as 5 million people file jobless claims, totaling 22 millionApril 16, 202003:58
NBC News' David Gura reports on the state of the stock market as another five million people file for unemployment, bringing the national total to 22 million people in one month.
Another 55 fatalities in Los Angeles County
At least 55 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes linked to coronavirus, health officials said Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of record-high fatalities.
The death toll from the pandemic had reached 455 by early Thursday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Of the 55 new confirmed fatalities, 43 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.
Tea party-style protests break out across the country against stay-at-home orders
Across the nation, protests against the stay-at-home orders that health experts say are needed to save lives are taking place, with more set for the coming days.
This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order. In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests.
Trump: Truck drivers are 'carrying us to victory' over coronavirus
Trump: Truck drivers are 'carrying us to victory' over coronavirusApril 16, 202002:24
President Trump held an event to honor the efforts of truck drivers amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that they were "carrying us to victory" over the outbreak.
9.2 million workers likely lost health insurance, unemployment claims indicate
The number of unemployed Americans continues to climb with another 5 million people filing jobless claims last week, bringing the total number of people applying for unemployment to 22 million in the last month.
But an unsettling undercurrent of that number is the amount of people who are also losing access to health insurance because they lost their job. Approximately 9.2 million workers have likely lost their employer-provided health care coverage in the past four weeks, an analysis from the Economic Policy Institute concluded.
Two weeks ago, the nonprofit think tank concluded that nearly 3.5 million among the 8.7 million claims likely lost their employer coverage. An additional 11.4 million people have since applied for unemployment, with the biggest losses of insurance coming from the health care/social assistance, manufacturing and retail sectors.
NBC News previously reported that states are bracing for an increase in the number of people who have applied for Medicaid, the public health care coverage option, since the coronavirus pandemic caused states to shutter businesses and caused workers to lose access to their insurance.
Trump to announce 'guidelines' for reopening U.S. amid coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump will announce his framework for reopening the U.S. on Thursday as governors across the country have begun discussing plans to ease some of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A coordinated pull-back on the social distancing measures that have shuttered businesses across the country would, in effect, reopen parts of the economy.
As of Thursday, more than 32,000 people have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus. In addition, more than 22 million people have filed for unemployment insurance over the last four weeks, as the job market in every sector of the economy continued to be devastated by the pandemic.
More than 80 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Indiana prison
More than 80 inmates have tested positive for cornavirus at an Indiana prison, according to NBC South Bend affiliate WNDU.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box discussed the growing outbreak at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana, saying people in the prison who have tested positive are being isolated.
A man incarcerated in the Indiana prison died of the virus this week, renewing a push by civil liberties groups to release those incarcerated who are at-risk, a move the governor opposes.
Photo: Mother recovering from coronavirus meets son for the first time
As baseball plots its return, medical experts weigh in on what's needed
One of the nation’s foremost experts on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave baseball fans hope this week when he said that a season could start amid the coronavirus pandemic if games are played in empty stadiums and players are sequestered in hotels.
“Put (players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during part of an interview with Peter Hamby on the Snapchat show, "Good Luck America." “Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, just let them play the season out.”
Ohio to begin reopening on May 1, governor announces
Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday his intention to "start opening Ohio back up," saying the first phase of the planned reopening would begin on May 1.
DeWine said at a press conference things are "going to be different," according to NBC affiliate WSAZ, with masks and social distancing becoming standard in the workplace.
Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said, "The path ahead will consist of several phases and there is a lot of things that you can do to help us continue to flatten the curve, such as great hygiene and wearing a face mask while out in public."
As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio reported 8,414 cases 389 deaths due to coronavirus.
Facebook nixes planned events with 50 or more people through June 2021
Facebook is canceling all of its scheduled physical events with 50 or more people through June 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post Thursday.
"Some of these we will hold as virtual events instead and we'll share more details on that soon," Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook. "Similarly, we're extending our policy of no business travel through at least June of this year as well."
Zuckerberg also said the "vast majority" of the company's employees would continue to work from home "through at least the end of May."
"A small percent of our critical employees who can't work remotely, like content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware, may be able to return sooner, but overall, we don't expect to have everyone back in our offices for some time," he said.