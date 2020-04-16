The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 143,000 confirmed deaths as of Thursday night.
President Donald Trump unveiled a three-phased plan for reopening the U.S. that puts the onus on state governors for implementing the guidelines, despite earlier assertions that he had "total authority" to direct governors how and when to reopen.
Earlier in the day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave no indication that he would "unpause" the state and extended the stay-at-home order until May 15.
Delays in stimulus payments and difficulty navigating the IRS website have left many cash-strapped Americans anxious as they struggle to pay for their homes or put food on the table.
In Europe, Germany became the latest nation to commit to cautiously reopening some businesses despite keeping a wider lockdown in place.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
100-year-old maritime laws may prevent passengers from suing over stricken cruises
When Susan Dorety’s husband, Michael, began developing coronavirus symptoms on the Grand Princess cruise ship in February, she immediately called the vessel's emergency number, but it took multiple calls until a doctor finally came to see him, according to a $1 million federal lawsuit.
Princess Cruise Lines operated two ill-fated cruise ships that sparked international headlines as more than 800 passengers were infected with coronavirus, resulting in at least 10 deaths.
Some passengers of the company’s Diamond Princess and Grand Princess are now taking the cruise line to court, though experts warn that complex and longstanding maritime laws create unique obstacles.
Photo: A final salute under coronavirus protocols
CDC contractor failed to follow rules and a worker got sick, whistleblower says
It seemed like a godsend to an unemployed former Mississippi college student: a seemingly secure job with a big federal contractor at a time when the coronavirus crisis was crashing the economy in her state and around the country.
Within days of the orientation, however, Brianna Flores said she was forced to go into quarantine for two weeks because a trainee in her group tested positive for the coronavirus.
The irony is not lost on Flores that the information she was hired to dispense could have prevented her co-worker from getting infected.
Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states
Officials across the nation are racing to provide coronavirus tests to diagnose infections and to identify recovered patients with antibodies that may help others battle the disease.
But some COVID-19 antibody tests, including those being used by public health departments in Denver and Los Angeles and provided to urgent care centers in Maryland and North Carolina, were supplied by Chinese manufacturers that are not approved by China's Center for Medical Device Evaluation, a unit of the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), the country's equivalent to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, NBC News has found.
Two U.S. companies — Premier Biotech of Minneapolis and Aytu Bioscience of Colorado — have been distributing the tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, according to health officials, FDA filings, and a spokesman for one of the Chinese manufacturers.
Trump unveils three-phase plan for states to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
Dr. Birx details three phases of guidelines to reopen U.S.April 16, 202004:09
President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines for reopening the U.S. on Thursday that puts the onus on governors for making decisions about their own state economies.
Under the first phase of the three-phase plan, restaurants, movie theaters and large sporting venues would be appropriate to reopen under certain conditions, while schools, day care centers and bars would not.
It is "implementable on a statewide or county-by-county basis" at the discretion of each state's governor — a stark contradiction from the president's earlier assertion that he had "total authority" to direct governors how and when to reopen.
The guidelines do not suggest any reopening dates.
Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died
The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."
Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy.
Denver Broncos star Von Miller tests positive
Denver Broncos star and Super Bowl hero Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus after coming down with flu-like symptoms, the player and team said Thursday.
The 31-year-old linebacker "elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus," according to a team statement.
"It’s true," Miller told NBC Denver affiliate KUSA. "I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend, she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough it didn’t sound normal."
Markets yo-yo as 5 million people file jobless claims, totaling 22 million
Markets yo-yo as 5 million people file jobless claims, totaling 22 millionApril 16, 202003:58
NBC News' David Gura reports on the state of the stock market as another five million people file for unemployment, bringing the national total to 22 million people in one month.
Another 55 fatalities in Los Angeles County
At least 55 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes linked to coronavirus, health officials said Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of record-high fatalities.
The death toll from the pandemic had reached 455 by early Thursday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Of the 55 new confirmed fatalities, 43 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.
Tea party-style protests break out across the country against stay-at-home orders
Across the nation, protests against the stay-at-home orders that health experts say are needed to save lives are taking place, with more set for the coming days.
This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order. In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests.
Trump: Truck drivers are 'carrying us to victory' over coronavirus
Trump: Truck drivers are 'carrying us to victory' over coronavirusApril 16, 202002:24
President Trump held an event to honor the efforts of truck drivers amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that they were "carrying us to victory" over the outbreak.