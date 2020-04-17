LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: Trump pushes plan to gradually reopen U.S. as China increases Wuhan death toll

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: A Buddhist monk collects alms while wearing a face shield, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at an outdoor market in Bangkok, Thailand
A Buddhist monk collects alms while wearing a face shield, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at an outdoor market in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

President Donald Trump has revealed federal guidelines to reopen the United States. The three-phase plan would be led by state governors making decisions about their economies and based on "hard verifiable data," the president said Thursday night.

The news came as Chinese authorities admitted that the death toll in Wuhan, thought to be where the new coronavirus outbreak first began, is almost 1,300 higher than previously announced, according to state media — a 50 percent increase.

Meanwhile, China is showing signs of severe economic repercussions from the virus with economic output down 6.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared to a year earlier.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world reached 2.1 million as of Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 145,000 confirmed deaths.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

1h ago / 11:01 AM UTC

NASA astronauts return to a world transformed by coronavirus

April 17, 202000:46

Kit Ramgopal

1h ago / 10:58 AM UTC

Coronavirus in a psychiatric hospital: 'It's the worst of all worlds'

It's not unusual to hear patients screaming and crying at Western State Hospital, workers say. But lately, they say it's been worse than normal at the massive psychiatric facility just south of Tacoma, Washington.

Thirty-four patients and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Western State since the outbreak began, and one patient has died. The hospital says conditions have improved, with few new cases in recent days and no new sick patients in two weeks. But some workers — who actually outnumber patients 4 to 1, and who account for most of the coronavirus cases — tell NBC News they fear the real scale of the infection is unknown.

Isobel van Hagen

2h ago / 10:32 AM UTC

Lions nap in the road during South Africa lockdown

Lions and other wild animals have been taking advantage of the strict lockdown in South Africa, as there are no human visitors visiting the 2 million hectare Kruger National Park.

Photographs taken by ranger Richard Sowry show a pride of lions napping in the sun on the tarmac just outside one of the park’s rest lodges.

In a Twitter post, the park explained that the lions was were not usually resident in areas of the park open to tourists.

2h ago / 10:18 AM UTC

The pandemic in pictures: 29 images from around the world

A Yonkers Fire Department EMT arrives to assist EMS medics with a patient with COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday in Yonkers, N.Y.

Andy Eckardt

2h ago / 10:07 AM UTC

German foreign minister: Trump's WHO funding cut like 'throwing a pilot out of the aircraft'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned President Donald Trump's decision to halt payments to the World Health Organization on Thursday, in a continuation of the wave of global criticism of the move.

Speaking to German public service broadcaster ZDF on Thursday evening, Maas said: “To call the WHO into question or to cut off its financing in such a phase, is as if you would throw the pilot out of a flying aircraft.”

Trump has accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, specifically the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China.

2h ago / 9:50 AM UTC

President Duterte of the Philippines threatens martial law-style enforcement of coronavirus lockdown

April 17, 202000:49

Isobel van Hagen

3h ago / 9:25 AM UTC

London Mayor calls on U.K. to change advice on face masks

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reiterated his calls for face masks to be worn “if you really can’t stay at home” on Friday. The U.K. is “an outlier” in not following the recommended health policy, he said.

“The government’s advice should change so that in those circumstances where it is not possible for us to keep our social distance — think of public transport usage, think of when you’re in a shop — we should be using non-medical facial coverings like bandanas, like scarves, like reusable masks,” Khan told BBC Radio on Friday.

The U.K. extended its lockdown for three more weeks on Thursday until at least May 7, as concerns grow Britain that the crisis was far from abating.

3h ago / 9:11 AM UTC
A woman wearing a face mask and a plastic bag pulls a cart loaded with bags of recyclables through the streets of Lower Manhattan on Thursday.

Sarah Fitzpatrick, Heidi Przybyla, Dan De Luce, Laura Strickler and Adiel Kaplan

3h ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Coronavirus testing must double or triple before U.S. can safely reopen, experts say

Testing for the coronavirus would have to be at least doubled or tripled from its current levels to allow for even a partial reopening of America's economy, public health experts say, but it is unclear how soon such an ambitious goal could be reached amid persistent shortages of testing supplies and a lack of coordination from the Trump administration.

Without diagnostic testing on a massive scale, federal and state officials and private companies will lack a clear picture of who has been infected, who can safely return to work, how the virus is spreading and when stay-at-home orders can be eased, public health experts say

3h ago / 8:57 AM UTC

Prince William emphasizes protecting mental health during coronavirus pandemic

April 17, 202001:08

Stella Kim

3h ago / 8:48 AM UTC

South Korea joins international effort to develop vaccine

South Korea is working with the International Vaccine Institute to create clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, Kwon Joon Uk, the deputy director-general of the Korea Centers for Disease Control said in a briefing Thursday evening.

“The first clinical trial in South Korea will comprise of about 40 people and the second clinical trial will involve about 160 people,” he said. The government will also be launching a group on Friday for research and development of COVID-19 vaccine, treatments, test kits and other related materials.

“Currently, the final negotiations between respective medical entities remain but we cautiously speculate that the clinical trials could start from June,” Kwon said.

South Korea has earned praise for largely managing to bring its epidemic under control thanks to an extensive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing. As of Friday, it has reported about 10,000 confirmed cases. 

NBC News