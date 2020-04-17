Watch live: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds coronavirus briefing
LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: Trump pushes plan to gradually reopen U.S. as China increases Wuhan death toll

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

April 17, 2020

President Donald Trump has revealed federal guidelines to reopen the United States. The three-phase plan would be led by state governors making decisions about their economies and based on "hard verifiable data," the president said Thursday night.

The news came as Chinese authorities admitted that the death toll in Wuhan, thought to be where the new coronavirus outbreak first began, is almost 1,300 higher than previously announced, according to state media — a 50 percent increase.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Live Blog

Henry Austin

27m ago / 5:44 PM UTC

Gun salutes for Queen Elizabeth II's birthday cancelled

Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday will not be marked with traditional gun salutes this year because of the ongoing lockdown in the U.K., a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed to NBC News.   

The monarch’s birthday on Apr. 21 is usually saluted at noon local time (7 a.m. ET) with 41 guns fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park, which is adjacent to Buckingham Palace in central London. 

An hour later by a 62-gun salute is fired by the Honourable Artillery Company at the Tower of London nearby.

Both have now been cancelled, the spokesperson confirmed. 

Wilson Wong

34m ago / 5:37 PM UTC

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 canceled, returns July 2021

Comic-Con 2020 has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history, a spokesman said in a statement Friday.

The event is scheduled to return to the San Diego Convention Center in July 2021. This year's badge holders will receive an email in which they can request a refund or transfer their payments to next year's event. onPeak, Comic-Con's official hotel affiliate, will also be cancelling all reservations and refund all deposits.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, a spokesman for the popular event.

Wilson Wong

1h ago / 5:04 PM UTC

Iowa schools will remain closed for rest of academic year

All Iowa schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, the state's governor announced Friday.

The initial plan was to reopen April 30, with the knowledge that state officials would reassess two weeks out from that date.

"I would like nothing more than to stand before you and say Iowa schools will be open in May," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news conference Friday. "I regret to say that Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year."

The Associated Press

2h ago / 4:38 PM UTC

4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus, company says

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four employees of a major poultry producer's operations in rural southwest Georgia have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday.

Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company's chicken processing plant in Camilla, while the fourth person worked in a supporting job outside the plant. He declined to say how many workers there have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

2h ago / 3:51 PM UTC

'Nobody called to tell me': Woman mourns sister who died in assisted living facility

April 17, 202005:10

Isobel van Hagen , Matthew Mulligan and Sasha Urban

2h ago / 3:42 PM UTC

'Clap for our Carers' in UK prompts backlash over lack of social distancing

People and police who gathered on Westminster Bridge in central London on Thursday as a part of the national "Clap for our Carers" campaign sparked online criticism for a lack of social distancing during their applause. 

Damir Rafi posted a video of the scene to Twitter, writing, “I'm a doctor working at the hospital that's right there. And yes, I was also somewhat perplexed by the lack of social distancing...” The video shows police cars parked on the roadway and people standing shoulder to shoulder on the sidewalk, clapping -- many standing far closer than the two meters (six feet) of separation suggested by the government.

Some Twitter users called the video 'infuriating' whiles others pointed out the irony of clapping for health care workers while also ignoring social distancing recommendations. The U.K. on Thursday extended its lockdown for three more weeks until at least May 7, as concerns grow in Britain that the crisis is far from abating.

Gwen Aviles

3h ago / 3:31 PM UTC

How coronavirus could change wedding culture

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, the modern wedding industry faces an unprecedented challenge, with brides-to-be, who've already spent thousands on nonrefundable deposits, caught in the crossfire. Yet while many decisions — such as whether the venue will be able to reopen or whether they can secure a marriage license — may ultimately be left out of their hands, many couples are purposefully choosing to downsize their wedding celebrations.

3h ago / 3:24 PM UTC

Photos: Wild boars patrol Israeli city

Wild boars cross a road in a residential area in Haifa on Thursday. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads.

The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests.

"We are scared to go out, even to throw out the garbage. I don't which way the boars will come," Meirav Litani, a music instructor, said as a boar loomed in the distance.

Boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa on Thursday. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
3h ago / 3:13 PM UTC

Apple and Google team up on coronavirus tracking using smartphone Bluetooth data

April 17, 202001:52

Janelle Griffith

3h ago / 2:46 PM UTC

Von Miller says he was 'shocked' to learn he tested positive

Von Miller on coronavirus diagnosis: ‘We’ve been taking this seriously’

April 17, 202003:22

Von Miller, the second NFL player to disclose that he is infected with the coronavirus, said he was shocked when he tested positive.

The superstar Denver Broncos linebacker appeared Friday on the "TODAY" show from his home in Colorado wearing a gray hoodie and eyeglasses.

"It all started with just a simple cough and it got worse," Miller, 31, said.

Minyvonne Burke

3h ago / 2:48 PM UTC

NYC mayor says hotel rooms will be available to help residents isolate, events canceled through May

Mayor de Blasio cancels all non-essential New York City events in May

April 17, 202003:56

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated Friday that he has delegated 11,000 hotel rooms for residents who have the coronavirus but don't have the option to isolate themselves at their homes. 

"Some households can do that more easily than others," he said at a news conference. "There are a lot of people in the city who don't have a choice because they're in a very, very tight circumstance in their home or their apartment." 

The mayor said the hotel rooms will be free of charge for those who need them. According to NBC New York, de Blasio will work with community health centers to identify residents who need the rooms. 

New Yorkers can start moving into them on April 22. 

De Blasio also said Friday that he was canceling all nonessential events for May that were previously given permits. Those include parades, rallies, concerts and other large gatherings.

Medical sites, farmer's markets and meal delivery will not be affected. The mayor said he is having discussions regarding events for June.

NBC News