Europe surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths across the continent on Sunday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy continues to hold the highest European death toll, followed by Spain, France and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, in the United States, protesters gathered outside several state capitol buildings on Saturday to demand the end of the coronavirus shutdown orders. The protests occurred one day after President Donald Trump tweeted for people to "LIBERATE" a few states from shutdown orders.
The star-studded "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 took place Saturday night. You can rewatch the event here.
Coronavirus cases in Peru top 15,000, second highest in Latin America
LIMA — Peru reported over 15,000 cases of coronavirus Sunday, the second-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer.
The crisis has paralyzed Peru and left millions without jobs. The central bank has said the economy had been "severely affected" temporarily by simultaneous supply and demand shocks.
Peru recorded its first coronavirus case on March 6 and took 25 days to reach 1,000 cases. It took only 14 more days to reach 10,000 cases on April 14, according to a Reuters tally. Peru has reported a total of 15,628 cases and 400 deaths, the health ministry said.
In Latin America, only Brazil has more cases.
Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated
Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has had his his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus, his wife says.
Amanda Kloots on Instagram wrote late Saturday that Cordero “made it out of surgery alive and is headed to his room to rest and recover.”
Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.
Kloots on Sunday posted an Instagram promising that the couple "WILL dance again."
Governors decry Trump support of coronavirus protesters: 'Dangerous'
Governors across the country on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's expression of solidarity with those protesting various state-issued stay-at-home orders, saying his comments are "dangerous" and "don't make any sense."
"I don't know any other way to characterize it, when we have an order from governors, both Republicans and Democrats, that basically are designed to protect people's health, literally their lives, to have a president of the United States basically encourage insubordination, to encourage illegal activity," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, told ABC's "This Week."
He added, "To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing."
Inslee said Trump's comments were "dangerous" because they "can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives."
Belarusians flock to churches for Easter, defying calls to stay home
Thousands of Belarusians converged on churches across the country on Sunday to celebrate Orthodox Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the infection spread.
As priests in many eastern European countries have planned to conduct services in empty churches over the Easter weekend observed by Orthodox Christians, Belarus is one of very few countries that has not imposed lockdown measures. State media ridicule fears over the coronavirus, while the country's president calls fears around it "mass psychosis."
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the authorities' strategy was correct. "You know my position: we survive these viruses every year," he said. The health ministry said on Sunday that 47 people died of the virus and has reported 4,779 cases.
In contrast, neighboring Ukraine effectively banned the general public from church services by stipulating that only 10 people were allowed to be present at a service. The government has also repeatedly urged people to stay at home. Ukraine reported 5,449 cases of coronavirus as of April 19, including 141 deaths.
Top Democrats, Mnuchin say they're close to deal for small business loan program funding
Top Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were close to an agreement to refund the small business loan program created in the prior coronavirus aid package.
A senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Saturday that Democrats proposed a deal to Mnuchin that, in addition to refunding the program, includes cash for testing and hospitals, as well as $150 billion in funding for state and local governments.
"I think we're making a lot of progress," Mnuchin told CNN on Sunday, adding he's "hopeful that we can reach an agreement, that the Senate can pass this tomorrow, and that the House can take it up on Tuesday, and, Wednesday, we'd be back up and running."
"I think we're very close to a deal today," he added.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN that he was "very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning. You have got a lot of details, a lot of dotted I's and crossed T's. But I am very, very hopeful."
Pelosi told ABC on Sunday that an agreement was "close" and that both sides "have common ground."
The negotiations come after one of the main coronavirus relief fund sources for suffering small businesses hit its $350 billion limit on Thursday and is no longer accepting any more lenders or applications. Republicans and the Trump administration have pushed for a clean bill providing additional funds to the program, while Democrats have sought to include additional aid provisions.
Cuomo shuts down coronavirus hoax theories: 'Facts are facts'
During a press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shuts down conspiracy theories surrounding the coronavirus, and says "facts are facts."
Sweden's Princess Sofia joins medical volunteers on frontlines against pandemic
Sweden's 35-year-old Princess Sofia has begun working at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, the country's royal court said, to provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak.
The former model-turned-royal underwent a three-day training course and will help staff fight the pandemic in the Scandinavian country.
'Absolutely false': Governors cry foul on Trump testing claims
Governors across the country on Sunday pushed back on the Trump administration's claims that states are conducting a "sufficient" level of coronavirus testing.
Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said it was "delusional" to suggest the states have enough tests to soon begin reopening their economies.
"That's just delusional to be making statements like that," Northam said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio to Trump: 'Are you telling New York City to drop dead?'
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to provide greater help to the city in any new federal stimulus funding.
Trump needs to "step up" to help protect his home town, de Blasio said during a press conference Sunday.
"My question is, Mr. President, are you going to save New York City or are you telling New York City to drop dead?"
New York City's numbers in the past 24 hours were a mixed bag, according to the mayor.
While coronavirus admissions to hospitals went up from 261 to 317, the number of patients in intensive care units went down. The number of positive test results also went down citywide, from 42 percent to 38 percent.