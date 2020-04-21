The U.S. Senate passed on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign, a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill.
Meanwhile, Trump on Monday said he is suspending immigration in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the "need to protect jobs." White House officials offered few details after the president's Twitter announcement Monday night.
In the South, some governors have begun loosening restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp granted businesses across the state permission to reopen later this week and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that beaches and retail stores can reopen Tuesday.
In Europe, German officials made the difficult decision to cancel the country's world famous Oktoberfest celebration.
As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. stands at more than 44,000 and there have been more than 802,000 recorded cases of the disease, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Georgia governor's decision to start reopening state draws mixed reactions from business owners
The reaction among Georgia business owners and public officials to Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen some businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic has been decidedly mixed.
Some business owners welcomed the opportunity to reopen their doors, grateful to be able to avoid layoffs, while others question the parameters outlined by the state and whether they're enough to protect customers and staff.
Sabra Dupree, owner of Kids Kuts Salon in Marietta, where she lives, said her business will operate quite differently when it reopens Friday.
Fact check: Trump claims the U.S. is testing 'more people than anybody anywhere'
President Donald Trump, during Tuesday's press briefing, reiterated a claim he's made for weeks about the U.S. and testing for coronavirus.
“And we have tested more people than anybody anywhere in the world by far. By very far,” Trump said at the White House.
Later, he reiterated the point: “Again, I’ll say it for the fifth time: We have tested more than any country in the world, and some of the countries are very big, ok? More than any country in the world."
We’ve fact checked this statement repeatedly. It's still true that the U.S. has run the highest number of raw tests, but not the most per capita. Italy has run 1.45 million tests in a country with 60 million people. That’s one test for every 41 Italians. The U.S., with an estimated population of 328 million people, has run 4.1 million tests — one test for every 80 people, approximately.
The U.S. has caught up to some other countries; we'd previously used South Korea as an example of a country testing at a higher rate per capita, but as of April 21, they'd run approximately one test for every 89 citizens.
Doctor moves into backyard treehouse to protect family from coronavirus
Doctor moves into backyard treehouse to protect family from COVID-19April 21, 202002:02
A Texas emergency room doctor is sleeping in his family's backyard treehouse to protect his wife and children from possible coronavirus exposure. KRIS' Ashley Portillo reports.
Trump says Harvard, other large companies will pay back PPP loans
Harvard University, which reportedly netted nearly $9 million in aid through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, will have to give that money back, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
"Harvard's going to pay back the money, they shouldn't be taking it," Trump said. "They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe the world I guess, and they're going to pay back that money."
He added that large companies, which he did not name, would also pay back funds obtained through the government loan program established to help small businesses to pay their employees during the pandemic. The Ivy League university has an endowment worth more than $40 billion.
However, Harvard University spokesperson Jason Newton denied the institution received any small business funds from the program in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday.
He added that the school, however, the school did receive funds as part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in which all money will be used to "provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The burger chain Shake Shack, which received $10 million from the PPP, has already said it will return the money. The New York-based burger company is among more than a dozen companies with annual revenues in the hundreds of millions that are reported to have received PPP money.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday at the daily White House coronavirus briefing that he is giving these companies the "benefit of the doubt" and will clarify guidelines for companies hoping to access loans.
The USNS Comfort free to set sail from New York City
The Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City at the height of the coronavirus pandemic is free to set sail for any other troubled ports, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
The USNS Comfort docked in America's biggest city on March 30 to take on non-coronavirus patients and relieve hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. But now that the city appears to have weathered the apex of the pandemic, the governor said the hospital ship should be re-deployed.
“If anyplace else needs it, send it to them," Cuomo told MSNBC.
At his daily coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump also said the hospital ship should be leaving soon: “I’ve asked Andrew if we could bring the Comfort back to its base in Virginia so that we could have it for other locations, and he said we would be able to do that."
What can coronavirus antibody tests actually tell us?
Results from antibody testing studies for the coronavirus are starting to paint a picture of the scope of the disease it causes in parts of the U.S.
But the initial findings won't identify which people are immune to the virus; in other words, a positive result from an antibody test can't be considered a "get out of jail free" card for those who wish to stop social distancing and get back to life as usual, experts say.
Barr calls stay-at-home orders 'disturbingly close to house arrest'
WASHINGTON —Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the need for strong restrictions to stop the spread of the corornavirus may be passing, and the Justice Department might consider taking legal action against states that go too far.
"There are very, very burdensome impingements on liberty," he told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, "and we adopted them for the limited purpose of slowing down the spread. We didn't adopt them as the comprehensive way of dealing with this disease. We are now seeing that these are bending the curve, and we have to come up with more targeted approaches."
Cuomo says he had 'productive' White House meeting with Trump on coronavirus
Cuomo on Trump meeting: We need a ‘real partnership’ on testingApril 21, 202003:13
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for what he called a "productive" meeting on the need for federal help with coronavirus testing and financial help for hard-hit states.
"I think we had a very good conversation," the New York Democrat told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in a phone interview after the meeting, and there was an "acknowledgment that we all need to work together on this. It has to be a real partnership."
Illinois extends student loan relief to non-federal, private bank borrowers
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan to provide relief for student loan borrowers in Illinois who were left out of the federal relief plan through the CARES Act.
The coronavirus relief bill halted federal student loan payments until the end of September, with no interest, but failed to account for students with private loans not controlled by the Department of Education. Pritzker said Tuesday that his plan with 20 private lenders would bring relief to nearly 140,000 more student loan borrowers in the state.
"We created a multi-state agreement that includes borrowers in Illinois, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington State," Pritzker said. "Impacted borrowers can immediately contact their loan provider to get relief with these new options."
Study shows more deaths, no benefit from malaria drug touted by Trump
A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported.
The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it’s the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday.
The study was posted on an online site for researchers and has has not been reviewed by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work.
Betsy DeVos announces another $6 billion in federal grants for colleges
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Tuesday that an additional $6.2 billion in federal grants will be made available to colleges and universities for remote learning programs, staff training and building out IT capacity.
The boost in higher education funding comes after the Education Department announced earlier this month that nearly $6.3 billion would be made available to colleges for students who need help with necessities, including books and housing, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest round of money is also coming out of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that President Donald Trump signed in March.
While the Education Department said it made the initial cash grants available "quickly," and there's been an increase in eligible colleges seeking the money for their neediest students, Politico reported Monday that less than 1 percent of the $6.3 billion was released to schools this month. Education advocates have blamed bureaucracy and confusion over the rules.