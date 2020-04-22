LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: First U.S. deaths happened earlier than previously believed

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the globe.
Image: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York
A New York medical worker takes a swab to test for the coronavirus on Tuesday.Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Medical officials in California indicated late Tuesday that the first U.S. coronavirus deaths happened weeks earlier than previously believed — on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, rather than on Feb. 29 in Washington State.

The deaths were not initially thought to have been COVID-19-related, but further testing has revealed that they were, the Santa Clara County medical examiner said.

Earlier, the Senate passed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill by voice vote that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing. The legislation looks set to become law as soon as the end of the week.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Live Blog

Gabe Gutierrez and Phil Helsel

10m ago / 7:50 AM UTC

Harlem church has lost 11 members to COVID-19

The senior pastor of Harlem's Mount Neboh Baptist Church says that 11 of its members have died from the coronavirus illness COVID-19.

"When my phone rings, I'm always worried: Is it going to be another call with bad news?" Dr. Johnnie Green said Tuesday.

Green said that his congregation believes that faith in God is most authentic when it is tested, and he sees the trials of recent weeks as a test of faith.

"I believe that we're going to come out stronger," Green said. 

New York City and state have been called the current epidemic of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States. There have been more than 19,000 deaths statewide, according to an NBC News count of reports that includes more than 4,000 deaths in New York City which are being called probable COVID-19 cases.

Read the full story here.

NBC News