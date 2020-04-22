Medical officials in California indicated late Tuesday that the first U.S. coronavirus deaths happened weeks earlier than previously believed — on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, rather than on Feb. 29 in Washington State.
The deaths were not initially thought to have been COVID-19-related, but further testing has revealed that they were, the Santa Clara County medical examiner said.
Earlier, the Senate passed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill by voice vote that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing. The legislation looks set to become law as soon as the end of the week.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
NBC News' Richard Engel on today's coronavirus headlines
Companies give Yemen tens of thousands of test kits to ease shortage
A group of multinational companies said on Wednesday it was donating tens of thousands of coronavirus test kits and medical equipment to Yemen, where a five-year war has destroyed the health system and left millions vulnerable to disease.
Yemen, which has very limited testing capabilities, has reported only one laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, announced on April 10. The United Nations and aid groups have warned of a catastrophic outbreak should the disease spread among an acutely malnourished population.
The International Initiative on COVID-19 in Yemen said in a statement that its first 34-ton shipment would reach Yemen next week and contained virus collection kits, rapid test kits, and other equipment, which the United Nations will distribute.
London Fashion Week moves online
London Fashion Week will shift online in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the British Fashion Council said Tuesday. Taking on a new form as a digital-only event, it will run online from June 12 and it will be accessible to both trade and consumer audiences.
"The current pandemic is leading us all to reflect more poignantly on the society we live in," said Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council's chief executive. "By creating a cultural fashion week platform, we are adapting digital innovation to best fit our needs today and something to build on as a global showcase for the future."
The event, which will feature both men's and women's fashion, will offer content from designers as well as podcasts, webinars and digital showrooms, the organizers said.
Japanese park beheads 100,000 tulips during coronavirus state of emergency
Japanese park beheads 100,000 tulips amid coronavirus state of emergencyApril 22, 202000:57
Missouri sues China alleging it 'lied to the world' about coronavirus
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government Tuesday accusing it of lying about the danger posed by the coronavirus when it first emerged in late 2019.
"In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real," Schmitt said in a press release. "Thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table."
The state is the first in the country to seek damages in this way. Schmitt argues that the Chinese government "must be held accountable for their actions."
U.N. warns of 'hunger pandemic' amid threats of coronavirus, economic downturn
While the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the United Nations food agency warned on Tuesday that a looming "hunger pandemic" will bring "the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II."
Famine in as many as three dozen countries is "a very real and dangerous possibility" due to ongoing wars and conflicts, economic crises and natural disasters, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the U.N. Security Council during a virtual briefing.
As a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent economic ramifications, the food agency found an additional 130 million people could be on the brink of starvation by the end of the year. The working poor would be hit the hardest as a result of the decline in tourism and exports, collapse of oil prices and any declines to foreign aid.
142 Italian doctors have died of COVID-19
The coronavirus death toll among Italy's doctors has risen to 142, the country's Medical Professional Association showed Tuesday.
However, official figures also showed a new daily record for the number of people who have recovered from the virus, rising by 2,723 Tuesday to 51,600. Italy has suffered one of the worst global outbreaks with more than 24,000 deaths, figures from John Hopkins University show. Only the U.S. has reported more deaths to date.
The country is looking at gradually reopening parts of the economy with 2.5 to 2.8 million people in sectors such as construction and manufacturing expected to go back to work May 4th.
Experts: Isolated indigenous tribes risk extinction from virus
When English explorer John Hemming first arrived in 1971 in the Amazonian state of Rondônia in Brazil, at the lower end of the Tapajós River, it was just weeks after the local Suruí people had initiated their first contact with the outside world.
Soon after that expedition encountered previously uncontacted peoples, an influenza outbreak wiped out roughly a fifth of the area's 1,500 indigenous people, before measles devastated them two or three years later.
Experts and advocates for remote aboriginal communities not just in Brazil, but also elsewhere around the world, say they fear that geographic remoteness, an inability to socially isolate and poor access to health care might mean the COVID-19 pandemic could further imperil the existence of groups that survived earlier outbreaks.