LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: Trump reverses course, says it's 'too soon' for Georgia to open

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board

April 23, 2020

President Donald Trump has said he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.

Kemp however, didn't back down, tweeting later on Wednesday that the state "will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians."

Meanwhile, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services says he was ousted from his job this week for pushing back on demands that he sign off on a coronavirus treatment the president had advocated.

The death toll in the U.S. topped 47,000 early Thursday and there are more than 841,000 recorded cases of the virus, according to NBC News' count.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

1h ago / 4:31 PM UTC

Cuomo: McConnell's bankruptcy suggestion for states is 'really dumb'

April 23, 202004:29

Janelle Griffith

20m ago / 5:13 PM UTC

Gov. Cuomo releases preliminary estimates from antibody study

Cuomo: Testing survey finds 13.9 percent positive for COVID-19 antibodies

April 23, 202003:34

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday released preliminary estimates from an antibody study.

The state collected approximately 3,000 antibody samples from 40 locations in 19 counties. Preliminary estimates show a 13.9 percent infection rate, or an estimated 2.7 million people statewide, Cuomo said.

The results were broken down by region, race and age. No one younger than the age of 18 was tested. 

"This basically quantifies what we have been seeing anecdotally," Cuomo said. 

Lauren Egan

1h ago / 4:06 PM UTC

House expected to pass latest coronavirus bill, send to Trump

The House is expected to pass a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill Thursday that includes more money for the small business loan program, as well as funds for hospitals and testing. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it by the end of the week.

The bill includes more than $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money after it was created by the CARES Act passed late last month. It also provides $60 billion in loans and grants for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

The interim bill does not include additional funding for state and local governments that Democrats wanted and say will be a priority for the next round of legislation, as well as money for election reform, hazard pay for frontline workers and additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. But Republicans are already raising issues with those priorities.



1h ago / 4:05 PM UTC

Photos: Pony at your window

Bryony Blant and her daughter Alice, who celebrated her second birthday Thursday, admire Welsh mountain pony "Annie's Wizz" outside their home in Twickenham, London.Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images
Park Lane Stables is hoping to spread cheer during the lockdown in an initiative called "Tiny Pony at Your Window."Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images

Ben Kesslen

2h ago / 3:22 PM UTC

Bill Gates: 'We can’t count' on 'miraculous treatment'

Bill Gates outlined how he understands the coronavirus pandemic and explained what he thinks the world must do to recover from the outbreak in an essay released on Thursday.

Comparing coronavirus to a world war and calling the current moment "Pandemic I," the Microsoft co-founder spoke to the need to raise huge amounts of money to combat the virus. "I think of this as the billions we need to spend so we can save trillions," Gates wrote.

Discussing plans for contact tracing, testing and vaccination, Gates surmised for the world to get back to normal by 2021 and attend big events there would need to be a "miraculous treatment." 

"We need a treatment that is 95 percent effective in order for people to feel safe in big public gatherings," he wrote. "Although it is possible...it’s not likely, so we can’t count on it."

Gates said that ultimately leaders at every level will "need to make trade-offs based on the risks and benefits of opening various parts of the economy."

Rebecca Shabad

2h ago / 3:20 PM UTC

Michigan gov. plans to extend parts of stay-at-home order while likely easing others

Gov. Whitmer discusses new order for Michigan: 'We have work yet to do'

April 23, 202001:34

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that her state’s restrictive stay-at-home order is effectively slowing the rate of coronavirus infections and that she plans to issue an executive order that will extend restrictions while likely permitting some forms of activity.

“It's working. We have flattened our curve, which means we have saved lives,” Whitmer said about her state’s stay-at-home order in an interview on MSNBC’s “Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”

But Michigan is “not out of the woods yet,” she added. The reopening of Michigan’s economy will happen in waves in which officials will measure whether it’s safe to take the next step, she said.



Erik Ortiz

2h ago / 3:19 PM UTC

Cornell suspends ACT/SAT admissions testing for next year

Cornell University has become the first Ivy League school to announce it is dropping requirements for fall 2021 applicants to have taken the SAT or ACT, a decision made in the wake of college testing cancellations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university said on its website that students who want to enroll at Cornell beginning next August can submit applications without SAT or ACT results. The exemption will be in effect for both early decision and regular decision applicants.

Officials, however, said the exemption is not permanent. The university anticipates "many students who will have had reasonable and uninterrupted opportunities to take the ACT and/or SAT during 2020 administrations will continue to submit results." Cornell added that it will work with applicants "to arrive at a reasonable and well-informed understanding of each applicant's circumstances."

Rebecca Shabad

2m ago / 5:31 PM UTC

Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from coronavirus

Sen. Warren's brother, Don Reed, dies from coronavirus

April 23, 202001:06

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Thursday that her oldest brother died from coronavirus earlier this week.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” the former presidential candidate said, linking to a story from The Boston Globe about her brother’s death.

The Globe identified Warren's brother as Donald Reed Herring and said he died Tuesday at the age of 86 in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was the oldest of Warren’s three brothers. The other two, John Herring and David Herring, are still alive, the report said. 



Minyvonne Burke

2h ago / 4:03 PM UTC

'This is a good day,' NYC mayor says of decline in hospitalizations and ICU patients

De Blasio: Daily number of NYC hospitalizations down but 'we’re not there yet’

April 23, 202001:18

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shared a bit of good news Thursday, saying the number of people with the coronavirus admitted to hospitals and the total number in intensive care have both declined. 

The mayor said the latest daily report shows 227 new hospital admissions. That is down from 252 on April 20. 

The total number of patients currently in intensive-care units has also dropped to 796. De Blasio said that on April 20 more than 800 people were in ICUs.

"This is a good day," he said, adding, "We just have to keep doing what we're doing." 

The newest numbers also show 2,519 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, the mayor said.

3h ago / 2:42 PM UTC

Photo: Stretching in the ICU

Staff members perform yoga stretches and breathing exercises Thursday in the ICU at a hospital in Barcelona. Spain is among the world's worst-hit countries by the new coronavirus, with a death toll of nearly 22,000 and more than 204,000 infections.Nacho Doce / Reuters
3h ago / 2:24 PM UTC

L.A. street vendors, banned from selling amid coronavirus, get lifeline from community group

April 23, 202004:48
NBC News