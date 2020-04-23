President Donald Trump has said he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.
Kemp however, didn't back down, tweeting later on Wednesday that the state "will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians."
Meanwhile, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services says he was ousted from his job this week for pushing back on demands that he sign off on a coronavirus treatment the president had advocated.
The death toll in the U.S. topped 47,000 early Thursday and there are more than 841,000 recorded cases of the virus, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
First pollution, now coronavirus: Black parish in Louisiana deals with 'a double whammy' of death
St. James Parish is a nearly majority black parish of about 21,000 people. It sits halfway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge — along an 85-mile stretch that is home to more than 200 chemical plants and refineries. Even before the coronavirus arrived, there was so much sickness and death in that corridor of southeastern Louisiana that it's been given the nickname Cancer Alley. And more recently, Death Alley.
Georgia reports 772 new coronavirus cases as businesses prepare to reopen
Georgia reported 772 additional COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths at noon Thursday, hours before Gov. Brian Kemp's heavily criticized plan to reopen state businesses takes effect.
The state has recorded 872 coronavirus deaths and 21,512 cases.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "strongly disagrees" with Kemp's executive order to allow businesses like gyms, bowling alleys, barbers, cosmetologists and nail care artists to reopen with restricted operations on Friday.
Kemp later tweeted that he appreciated Trump's "bold leadership and insight during these difficult times," but he declined to back down. "Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians," Kemp wrote.
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says state nursing homes will be investigated
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that nursing homes in New York would be investigated to ensure that they were following the guidelines that had been put in place during the outbreak.
Cuomo said nursing homes are required to:
Have their staffs undergo regular temperature checks and wear personal protective equipment.
Quarantine residents infected with the virus.
- Have separate staff for residents who test positive for COVID-19.
Notify residents and family members within 24 hours if any resident tests positive for or dies because of the coronavirus.
- Transfer residents to another facility if they cannot provide adequate care for them.
Readmit those infected only if the facilities can provide adequate care as dictated by the CDC and the state department of health.
Cuomo said Attorney General Letitia James would be helping to ensure these rules are being met.
Cuomo: McConnell's bankruptcy suggestion for states is 'really dumb'April 23, 202004:29
Gov. Cuomo releases preliminary estimates from antibody study
Cuomo: Testing survey finds 13.9 percent positive for COVID-19 antibodiesApril 23, 202003:34
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday released preliminary estimates from an antibody study.
The state collected approximately 3,000 antibody samples from 40 locations in 19 counties. Preliminary estimates show a 13.9 percent infection rate, or an estimated 2.7 million people statewide, Cuomo said.
The results were broken down by region, race and age. No one younger than the age of 18 was tested.
"This basically quantifies what we have been seeing anecdotally," Cuomo said.
House expected to pass latest coronavirus bill, send to Trump
The House is expected to pass a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill Thursday that includes more money for the small business loan program, as well as funds for hospitals and testing. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it by the end of the week.
The bill includes more than $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money after it was created by the CARES Act passed late last month. It also provides $60 billion in loans and grants for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.
The interim bill does not include additional funding for state and local governments that Democrats wanted and say will be a priority for the next round of legislation, as well as money for election reform, hazard pay for frontline workers and additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. But Republicans are already raising issues with those priorities.
Photos: Pony at your window
Bill Gates: 'We can’t count' on 'miraculous treatment'
Bill Gates outlined how he understands the coronavirus pandemic and explained what he thinks the world must do to recover from the outbreak in an essay released on Thursday.
Comparing coronavirus to a world war and calling the current moment "Pandemic I," the Microsoft co-founder spoke to the need to raise huge amounts of money to combat the virus. "I think of this as the billions we need to spend so we can save trillions," Gates wrote.
Discussing plans for contact tracing, testing and vaccination, Gates surmised for the world to get back to normal by 2021 and attend big events there would need to be a "miraculous treatment."
"We need a treatment that is 95 percent effective in order for people to feel safe in big public gatherings," he wrote. "Although it is possible...it’s not likely, so we can’t count on it."
Gates said that ultimately leaders at every level will "need to make trade-offs based on the risks and benefits of opening various parts of the economy."
Michigan gov. plans to extend parts of stay-at-home order while likely easing others
Gov. Whitmer discusses new order for Michigan: 'We have work yet to do'April 23, 202001:34
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that her state’s restrictive stay-at-home order is effectively slowing the rate of coronavirus infections and that she plans to issue an executive order that will extend restrictions while likely permitting some forms of activity.
“It's working. We have flattened our curve, which means we have saved lives,” Whitmer said about her state’s stay-at-home order in an interview on MSNBC’s “Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”
But Michigan is “not out of the woods yet,” she added. The reopening of Michigan’s economy will happen in waves in which officials will measure whether it’s safe to take the next step, she said.
Read more on the story here.
Cornell suspends ACT/SAT admissions testing for next year
Cornell University has become the first Ivy League school to announce it is dropping requirements for fall 2021 applicants to have taken the SAT or ACT, a decision made in the wake of college testing cancellations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The university said on its website that students who want to enroll at Cornell beginning next August can submit applications without SAT or ACT results. The exemption will be in effect for both early decision and regular decision applicants.
Officials, however, said the exemption is not permanent. The university anticipates "many students who will have had reasonable and uninterrupted opportunities to take the ACT and/or SAT during 2020 administrations will continue to submit results." Cornell added that it will work with applicants "to arrive at a reasonable and well-informed understanding of each applicant's circumstances."
Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from coronavirus
Sen. Warren's brother, Don Reed, dies from coronavirusApril 23, 202001:06
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Thursday that her oldest brother died from coronavirus earlier this week.
“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” the former presidential candidate said, linking to a story from The Boston Globe about her brother’s death.
The Globe identified Warren's brother as Donald Reed Herring and said he died Tuesday at the age of 86 in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was the oldest of Warren’s three brothers. The other two, John Herring and David Herring, are still alive, the report said.