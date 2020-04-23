LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: Trump reverses course, says it's 'too soon' for Georgia to open

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board

April 23, 2020

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump has said he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.

Kemp however, didn't back down, tweeting later on Wednesday that the state "will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians."

Meanwhile, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services says he was ousted from his job this week for pushing back on demands that he sign off on a coronavirus treatment the president had advocated.

The death toll in the U.S. topped 47,000 early Thursday and there are more than 841,000 recorded cases of the virus, according to NBC News' count.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

Tim Fitzsimons

17m ago / 5:16 PM UTC

LGBTQ activists join forces to reimagine Pride amid coronavirus pandemic

Facing a wave of cancellations amid the global pandemic, LGBTQ activists are scrambling to reimagine gay pride events, some of which are among the biggest in-person gatherings in the world

The latest major city to announce a cancellation was New York, the birthplace of the original pride march and the site of last year’s blockbuster Stonewall 50 pride celebration, which drew 5 million people to the city’s streets to celebrate the half-century anniversary of the historic 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Read the full story here.

30m ago / 5:03 PM UTC

Dating apps booming despite coronavirus distancing restrictions

April 23, 202001:41

Trymaine Lee

33m ago / 5:00 PM UTC

First pollution, now coronavirus: Black parish in Louisiana deals with 'a double whammy' of death

St. James Parish is a nearly majority black parish of about 21,000 people. It sits halfway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge — along an 85-mile stretch that is home to more than 200 chemical plants and refineries. Even before the coronavirus arrived, there was so much sickness and death in that corridor of southeastern Louisiana that it's been given the nickname Cancer Alley. And more recently, Death Alley.

Read the full story here.

Dan Good

41m ago / 4:52 PM UTC

Georgia reports 772 new coronavirus cases as businesses prepare to reopen

Georgia reported 772 additional COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths at noon Thursday, hours before Gov. Brian Kemp's heavily criticized plan to reopen state businesses takes effect.

The state has recorded 872 coronavirus deaths and 21,512 cases.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "strongly disagrees" with Kemp's executive order to allow businesses like gyms, bowling alleys, barbers, cosmetologists and nail care artists to reopen with restricted operations on Friday.

Kemp later tweeted that he appreciated Trump's "bold leadership and insight during these difficult times," but he declined to back down. "Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians," Kemp wrote.

Janelle Griffith

43m ago / 4:50 PM UTC

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says state nursing homes will be investigated

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that nursing homes in New York would be investigated to ensure that they were following the guidelines that had been put in place during the outbreak.

Cuomo said nursing homes are required to: 

  • Have their staffs undergo regular temperature checks and wear personal protective equipment.

  • Quarantine residents infected with the virus.

  • Have separate staff for residents who test positive for COVID-19.

  • Notify residents and family members within 24 hours if any resident tests positive for or dies because of the coronavirus.

  • Transfer residents to another facility if they cannot provide adequate care for them.

  • Readmit those infected only if the facilities can provide adequate care as dictated by the CDC and the state department of health.

Cuomo said Attorney General Letitia James would be helping to ensure these rules are being met.

1h ago / 4:31 PM UTC

Cuomo: McConnell's bankruptcy suggestion for states is 'really dumb'

April 23, 202004:29

Janelle Griffith

20m ago / 5:13 PM UTC

Gov. Cuomo releases preliminary estimates from antibody study

Cuomo: Testing survey finds 13.9 percent positive for COVID-19 antibodies

April 23, 202003:34

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday released preliminary estimates from an antibody study.

The state collected approximately 3,000 antibody samples from 40 locations in 19 counties. Preliminary estimates show a 13.9 percent infection rate, or an estimated 2.7 million people statewide, Cuomo said.

The results were broken down by region, race and age. No one younger than the age of 18 was tested. 

"This basically quantifies what we have been seeing anecdotally," Cuomo said. 

Lauren Egan

1h ago / 4:06 PM UTC

House expected to pass latest coronavirus bill, send to Trump

The House is expected to pass a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill Thursday that includes more money for the small business loan program, as well as funds for hospitals and testing. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it by the end of the week.

The bill includes more than $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money after it was created by the CARES Act passed late last month. It also provides $60 billion in loans and grants for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

The interim bill does not include additional funding for state and local governments that Democrats wanted and say will be a priority for the next round of legislation, as well as money for election reform, hazard pay for frontline workers and additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. But Republicans are already raising issues with those priorities.

Read the full story here.

1h ago / 4:05 PM UTC

Photos: Pony at your window

Bryony Blant and her daughter Alice, who celebrated her second birthday Thursday, admire Welsh mountain pony "Annie's Wizz" outside their home in Twickenham, London.Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images
Park Lane Stables is hoping to spread cheer during the lockdown in an initiative called "Tiny Pony at Your Window."Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images

Ben Kesslen

2h ago / 3:22 PM UTC

Bill Gates: 'We can’t count' on 'miraculous treatment'

Bill Gates outlined how he understands the coronavirus pandemic and explained what he thinks the world must do to recover from the outbreak in an essay released on Thursday.

Comparing coronavirus to a world war and calling the current moment "Pandemic I," the Microsoft co-founder spoke to the need to raise huge amounts of money to combat the virus. "I think of this as the billions we need to spend so we can save trillions," Gates wrote.

Discussing plans for contact tracing, testing and vaccination, Gates surmised for the world to get back to normal by 2021 and attend big events there would need to be a "miraculous treatment." 

"We need a treatment that is 95 percent effective in order for people to feel safe in big public gatherings," he wrote. "Although it is possible...it’s not likely, so we can’t count on it."

Gates said that ultimately leaders at every level will "need to make trade-offs based on the risks and benefits of opening various parts of the economy."

Rebecca Shabad

2h ago / 3:20 PM UTC

Michigan gov. plans to extend parts of stay-at-home order while likely easing others

Gov. Whitmer discusses new order for Michigan: 'We have work yet to do'

April 23, 202001:34

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that her state’s restrictive stay-at-home order is effectively slowing the rate of coronavirus infections and that she plans to issue an executive order that will extend restrictions while likely permitting some forms of activity.

“It's working. We have flattened our curve, which means we have saved lives,” Whitmer said about her state’s stay-at-home order in an interview on MSNBC’s “Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”

But Michigan is “not out of the woods yet,” she added. The reopening of Michigan’s economy will happen in waves in which officials will measure whether it’s safe to take the next step, she said.

Read more on the story here.

NBC News