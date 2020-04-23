President Donald Trump has said he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.
Kemp however, didn't back down, tweeting later on Wednesday that the state "will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians."
Meanwhile, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services says he was ousted from his job this week for pushing back on demands that he sign off on a coronavirus treatment the president had advocated.
The death toll in the U.S. topped 47,000 early Thursday and there are more than 841,000 recorded cases of the virus, according to NBC News' count.
Bill Gates: Vaccine is 'most likely solution' to pandemic
BIll Gates, Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, talks about fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Bronx rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus at 35
Frederick Thomas, best known as his rap alias Fred the Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 35.
The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis on April 6 via social media, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital.
Nearly 5,000 U.S. nursing homes have coronavirus cases, nearly 11,000 deaths
There are 4,820 long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 10,892 residents have died, according to data from state agencies collected by NBC News.
The number of deaths is an undercount since some high-population states with known COVID-19 outbreaks, like California, Michigan and Ohio, are still not reporting total fatalities.
The federal government is still not collecting or reporting this data. The latest from a CDC spokesperson to NBC News in an email yesterday was that the agency would be in a position to share data on nursing home outbreaks and deaths “potentially within the next week.”
Facing furor, Ruth's Chris high-end steak chain returns $20 million small business loan
Ruth's Chris Steak House will return the $20 million coronavirus small business loan it procured from the government's $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, the company announced Thursday.
The PPP was designed to throw a financial lifeline to the millions of small businesses who have seen revenues plunge due to social distancing lockdowns — but the hastily conceived program left thousands of applicants high and dry, after funds were snapped up in less than two weeks.
'Saturday Night Live' to do new stay-at-home episode this week
Abortion resumes in Texas following executive order
Texas will allow patients to get an abortion again after Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order eased restrictions on some surgical procedures, including abortion.
The order allows a health care facility to operate if it can set aside 25 percent of its capacity for COVID-19 patients and will not need to request PPE from governmental sources for the duration of the pandemic.
The Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood both confirmed on Thursday that abortion providers in Texas had resumed services.
In March, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Lawyering Project sued Texas after the state pushed to ban abortions because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Long-term care facilities want expanded testing
Following the deaths of more than 5,500 residents of long-term care facilities due to the coronavirus epidemic, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living are calling upon states to expand testing.
President and CEO of AHCA and NCAL released a statement on Thursday urging federal, state and local health agencies to provide testing kits to the facilities as well as additional personal protective equipment.
“It is time to rally around nursing home and assisted living residents the same way we have around hospital patients and workers. The profession will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure all possible actions are taken to protect our nation’s most vulnerable and our heroes on the front lines. It is time to make America’s long term care residents a priority.”
The comments came in response to Dr. Deborah Birx’s call upon states to prioritize testing for long term care facilities.
Maxine Waters dedicates relief bill to sister who is dying of coronavirusApril 23, 202001:54
CDC: Language barriers helped turn Smithfield Foods meat plant into COVID-19 hotspot
Forty different languages are spoken at the South Dakota pork processing plant that has become a coronavirus hot spot, but workers who showed symptoms were sent home with informational packets that were written only in English, federal investigators revealed Thursday.
That failure to communicate may be part of the reason why some 783 workers at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls have tested positive and two have died from COVID-19, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 15-page memo.
ESPN's Todd McShay reveals he has coronavirus, will miss NFL Draft
ESPN football analyst Todd McShay is suffering from coronavirus and will be sidelined from his network's NFL Draft coverage, the TV personality revealed on Thursday.
"I also want to assure you I'll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders," McShay, 43, wrote on Twitter. "You are truly our nation's heroes."
Pro football's annual draft of top college players is taking on extra significance this year with virtually all the world's sports shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the clock at about 8 p.m. ET.