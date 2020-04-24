LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: House passes aid package as U.S. death toll nears 50,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Viewing of Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Denver
A funeral director wearing protective gear looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus on Thursday.Rick Wilking / Reuters

A nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing, looks set to become law by the end of the week after it was passed by the House.

The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. neared 50,000 early Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll stands at 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Experts meanwhile, ripped Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Dawn Liu and Leou Chen

1h ago / 8:53 AM UTC

No new cases for 20 consecutive days in China's Hubei province

The current number of confirmed cases in the Hubei province in China — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — fell below 50 for the first time on Friday. There have been no new confirmed or suspected cases for 20 consecutive days in the province, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Also on Friday, China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the ninth straight day, and just six new cases of the virus.

China, where the total number of active coronavirus cases is now below 1,000, has started to tentatively loosen restrictions on residents.

2h ago / 7:50 AM UTC

Photo: Viewing of Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease

Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado on April 23, 2020.Rick Wilking / Reuters
2h ago / 7:49 AM UTC

FBI raid targets 'improper' COVID-19 treatments

April 23, 202001:23
2h ago / 7:51 AM UTC

‘Community doesn't have to be where you are': Observing Ramadan amid COVID-19

April 23, 202001:50

Phil Helsel

2h ago / 7:53 AM UTC

NFL Draft to return to Las Vegas in 2022

The National Football League will hold he 2022 draft in Las Vegas, after this year's public events scheduled for that city were scrubbed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who made announcements in Thursday's draft from his basement, said in a statement that he believes the 2022 draft in Vegas will be "an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year."

The site of the 2021 draft has already been chosen, Cleveland.

NBC News