A nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing, looks set to become law by the end of the week after it was passed by the House.
The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. neared 50,000 early Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll stands at 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Experts meanwhile, ripped Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Japan shames 'pachinko' gambling parlors that refuse to shutdown
As stores have closed across Japan during a state of emergency, gambling halls known as pachinko parlors remain open, causing concern that they could undermine the government's fight against the virus.
The halls, where players sit back-to-back at long rows of machines amid the jangle of bouncing steel balls and garish flashing lights, are a fixture on many Japanese streets and are popular with young people, the underemployed and hardcore gamblers, according to Reuters. Japan imposed the state of emergency last week though restrictions are non-compulsory.
On Friday, the governor of Osaka prefecture publicly revealed the names of six pachinko parlors that have not followed requests to shut down in an attempt to stop people from visiting the shops. The governor of the capital city Tokyo also expressed concern on Friday, saying “41 pachinko parlors are still open despite our request to close their business temporarily,” in a press conference.
Doctors report uptick in surprising coronavirus complication: dangerous blood clots
Three weeks ago, critical care pulmonologist Hugh Cassiere encountered something he hadn't seen in 24 years of practicing medicine.
A 45-year-old man arrived at the hospital where Cassiere works, North Shore University Hospital on Long Island, New York, with fever and severe fatigue — well-known symptoms of the coronavirus — and went on to test positive for it.
But then the man developed a complication not usually associated with respiratory viruses: a blood clot in his leg that was so dangerous that doctors were forced to remove the leg below his knee. The development was totally unexpected, Cassiere said, and he isn't the only doctor who has noticed unusual clotting in patients with COVID-19.
No new cases for 20 consecutive days in China's Hubei province
The current number of confirmed cases in the Hubei province in China — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — fell below 50 for the first time on Friday. There have been no new confirmed or suspected cases for 20 consecutive days in the province, according to China’s National Health Commission.
Also on Friday, China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the ninth straight day, and just six new cases of the virus.
China, where the total number of active coronavirus cases is now below 1,000, has started to tentatively loosen restrictions on residents.
NFL Draft to return to Las Vegas in 2022
The National Football League will hold he 2022 draft in Las Vegas, after this year's public events scheduled for that city were scrubbed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who made announcements in Thursday's draft from his basement, said in a statement that he believes the 2022 draft in Vegas will be "an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year."
The site of the 2021 draft has already been chosen, Cleveland.