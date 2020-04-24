President Donald Trump signed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill into law Friday that includes more money for the small-business loan program, hospitals and testing.
The bill includes more than $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, created by the CARES Act, which was passed late last month and provides forgivable loans to small businesses that keep their employees on the payroll.
Meanwhile, experts ripped Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections. But during the ceremony, Trump walked back his comments from Thursday, saying he was being “sarcastic.”
The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. topped 50,000 on Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll has passed 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 900,000
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 900,000 Friday, reaching 901,490, according to NBC News' count.
The latest figures also include 51,523 fatalities related to the virus.
New York continues to lead the nation in case numbers, with 271,590. It had 21,264 deaths, including 5,102 fatalities that were not tested but probable.
New Jersey reported 102,196 cases and 5,617 deaths. Massachusetts Friday added 4,946 cases and 196 deaths to its tally.
Some traveling nurses helping in New York face uncertain future
Barbara Edwards had never been to New York City when she decided to drop everything and leave her two children behind in Florida to help.
"I'm in the job of saving lives,” she said. “That is my job -- and I felt like the lives were in New York City that needed to be saved."
She’s among thousands of medical workers who went to the nation’s coronavirus epicenter weeks ago. From across the country, they signed up for the front lines: Edwards from Lake Butler, Florida; Chris Meyers from Gilbert, Louisiana; Madeleine Chesney from Louisville, Kentucky; and Lashay Rhodes from Newton, Kansas. All four are working at Metropolitan Hospital Center in Manhattan but say they don’t know whether they’ll have jobs when they return home.
At one Oklahoma theater, plans to reopen with 'spaced seating'
A theater owner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, plans to reopen his venue in mid- or late May, with precautions, including "spaced seating," concession counters with plexiglass screens, and masks and gloves for employees.
"You would not have to have physical contact with anything in the theater, beside setting your posterior in the seat," said Clark Wiens, proprietor of Circle Cinema. He hasn't decided yet whether to require patrons to wear masks.
The rare reopening plans come at a time when major theater chains plan to stay closed at least until July. Some drive-ins, arguing people will be safe in their cars, are open.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that many businesses, including theaters, will be allowed to reopen May 1. After Bynum's announcement, Wiens said he consulted with his staff of about eight people to see if they were comfortable returning to work. "They are all gung-ho," he said.
California launches free meal delivery service for at-risk seniors
California is launching a first-in-the-nation program that will pay restaurants to deliver free meals every day to people over the age of 65 who are experiencing poverty, have compromised immune systems or have been exposed to coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
The program, called Restaurants Deliver, will provide three meals a day to a high-risk population and eliminate the need for people to leave their houses. At the same time, the program will inject a much-needed lifeline to small businesses struggling under the state's stay-at-home directive, Newsom said.
"We want to get a lot of independent restaurants up and running again," he said, adding that an estimated 1.2 million California seniors live alone and are unable to cook their own meals.
The state, local governments and FEMA will split the cost, according to the governor's office.
Thousands flood Wisconsin Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders
Thousands of protestors assembled on the Wisconsin Capitol Friday, expressing loud opposition to the extended stay-at-home order put in place by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The anti-government protest in Madison was organized by a tapestry of online groups, including a group of Wisconsin business owners, as well as several rightwing Facebook groups, like Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantines.
Bob Tarantino, the leader of a group of business owners who helped plan the Madison rally, said his goal was to bring attention to the fact that Wisconsin’s “small businesses are suffering unbelievable financial harm.”
“The kind of harm that they may not recover from,” he told NBC News in an email.
Facebook launches video-calling feature that could compete with Zoom
Facebook on Friday announced a new video-calling feature designed to give isolated users another way to keep in touch with friends and family.
The platform's new Messenger Rooms poses an immediate threat to Zoom and Houseparty, two video-calling products that have seen their usage skyrocket over the past month.
The free feature will allow Facebook and Messenger users to create group video calls of up to 50 people. By contrast, Messenger video calls are limited to eight people.
Messenger Rooms’ 50-person limit will not be immediately available, however.
Las Vegas mayor: Desert heat could curb coronavirus
Southern Nevada's extreme summer heart could be key to curbing coronavirus, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Friday, insisting her city should be at the "forefront of America's 'reopening.'"
Goodman, widely derided this week for saying Las Vegas should be a "control group" for ending stay-at-home orders, held firm on Friday that the tourism hub has to be reopened for business soon.
"Although it has not been clearly determined as to the effect that extreme warmth will have on the virus, it is assumed that it shall deter its ferocity," she said in a statement. "We certainly are looking forward to having out desert heat provide that required substantiation. Our hot summer coupled with our unique economy compel us to be at the forefront of America's 'reopening.'"
The mercury regularly tops 100 degrees throughout June, July and August in Las Vegas.
Flour in high demand at grocery stores as baking becomes new obsession
Supermarkets across the U.S. have been packing their own flour to feed the need of Americans suddenly obsessed with baking.
Regular five-pound packages of flour have been in short supply, so some stores - with access to massive 50-pound sacks usually sold to industrial-sized bakeries - have been packaging their own consumer-sized bags for customers, who have been making cookies and cakes to pass the time trapped indoors.
For example, national chain Albertsons has given the OK for stores to portion out flour from their own supply that's normally used for in-house bakery items.
"It's a supply-and-demand issue that we're adapting to," Albertsons spokesman Andrew Whelan said in a statement Friday.
Driver wearing N95 mask passes out, crashes, police say
A driver wearing an N95 mask appeared to have passed out behind the wheel and crashed, police in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, said Friday.
The crash was reported Thursday, according to the Lincoln Park Police Department. The 49-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. John Clements.
"The crash is believed to have resulted from the driver wearing an N95 mask for several hours and subsequently passing out behind the wheel due to insufficient oxygen intake/excessive carbon dioxide intake," the department said in its initial statement.
Clements said, "She was in the car in excess of three hours wearing the mask."
After "overwhelming response" Friday to the incident, the department said it did not know with "100% certainty" the mask was the main contributing factor. The driver was not being tested for alcohol or drugs, Clements added, because officers at the scene had no reason to believe she was under the influence.
The department said it's not necessary to wear masks in an enclosed vehicle on the road.