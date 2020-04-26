As his aides and allies increasingly worry that President Donald Trump's lengthy appearances at his his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic may may backfire politically, the White House is considering scaling them back.
It follows widespread mockery and an immediate and universal backlash from the medical community after the president suggested Thursday evening that people might be able to inject household cleaning items or disinfectants to deter the respiratory illness.
The evaluation of Trump's briefings comes as the worldwide death toll for the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Over 53,000 of those fatalities have been recorded in the U.S. according to an NBC News tally and more than 20,000 in the U.K. making it the fifth nation to reach that grim milestone.
However, in China where the pandemic began, the government reported no new deaths for a 10th straight day.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
New York state sees drop in daily deaths, Cuomo talks reopening strategy
New York added another 367 people to the coronavirus death for a total of 16,966, not including presumptive deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.
The 367 deaths is a steep drop from the 437 daily deaths reported on Saturday. Cuomo says the amount of new people who have been hospitalized with the virus, another key metric, has also fallen to just above 1,000.
He says the reopening plan is for construction and manufacturing business with low risk of spread to open first. Then, in a second phase businesses that are more essential with lower risk will reopen and he says he's asking businesses for ideas on this. Between each phase there will be a two week pause to monitor the effects of those openings.
But Cuomo added a caveat, saying there will be no attractions or openings that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.
'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible': Governors slam McConnell over bankruptcy comments
Governors on Sunday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for saying this week he would prefer states to be able to declare bankruptcy rather than provide hundreds of billions in relief as state and local government revenue dries up.
On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called McConnell's suggestion "outrageous" and "incredibly dangerous." She doesn't "think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him."
Also on "This Week," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and co-chair of the National Governors Association, said he thought McConnell "probably would regret making that comment the other day."
Photo: Getting drinks in Shanghai
A man waits at the bar while patrons dance in Shanghai on April 26, 2020.
As Dr. Fauci, Brad Pitt diagnoses Trump on 'Saturday Night Live'
Brad Pitt hosted the second stay-at-home edition of "Saturday Night Live" in as many weeks, taking the opportunity to play Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the nation's most prominent voices on the pandemic.
The show opened with Pitt's Fauci as he interprets President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the science of COVID-19. Regarding the president's claim that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed relatively soon, he says:
"Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast."
Louisiana pastor on house arrest after refusing to limit church services amid pandemic
A Louisiana pastor who defied state orders against large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has been placed under house arrest.
Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and placed under house after he would not promise to maintain social distancing, his attorney confirmed Sunday. Spell has admitted to violating Louisiana's mandate to avoid large gatherings by hosting church services.
Joseph Long, Spell’s attorney, told NBC News in a statement that Spell lived 50 yards from his church, which still planned to host services Sunday. Long characterized the judge’s order as forcing Spell to stop “preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to his congregation.”
Injecting disinfectant 'is not a treatment,' White House expert says
Birx: Injecting disinfectant 'is not a treatment'April 26, 202001:26
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, tells Chuck Todd that the injection of disinfectants is dangerous and should not be used as a treatment for coronavirus.
All virus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged, China says
The city of Wuhan — where the global pandemic began — has no remaining cases in its hospitals, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.
"The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.
The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 percent of the national total. The city had 3,869 fatalities as of Sunday, or 84 percent of China's total death toll.
While the city is now relaxing restrictions after months of strict lockdown, residents of Wuhan are still being tested regularly for the virus, according to Reuters.
Pope Francis stresses combating malaria must continue as world also fights COVID-19
Pope Francis is stressing that efforts to combat malaria must continue even as the world fights COVID-19.
Concern has been rising that while the world is focused on the pandemic, people suffering from other illnesses could receive less attention. Francis added his voice to that chorus of concern.
“While we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, we must also continue our efforts to prevent and treat malaria, which threatens billions of people in many countries,” he said during his Sunday blessing.
The World Health Organization has said severe disruptions to anti-malaria campaigns, using insecticide-treated netting against mosquitoes, coupled with difficulties in accessing medicine could lead to a doubling in the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year compared to 2018.
America needs universal COVID-19 testing. Here's how we'll get there.
One of the keys to reopening the economy is having enough tests to diagnose coronavirus infections, with the goal being to quickly identify new cases, isolate them, and track down others who may have been exposed.
“We’ve done such a good job of social distancing that we expect the rate of immunity to be quite low, which means we would expect there to be, over the course of the next several months, periodic outbreaks of the disease,” said Dr. Christopher Woods, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Duke University. “But now we hope to have the diagnostic tools and the public health tools to contain those outbreaks as they occur.”
Coronavirus testing in the United States has been slow from the start and we’re still only testing roughly a million people a week. Though President Donald Trump said Thursday that we’re doing a “great job” on testing, public health experts have said the number of people tested should be far higher before social distancing eases up — anywhere from 3 million to 30 million a week, to 20 million or more a day.
India's Modi urges citizens follow lockdown as virus cases rise
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to strictly comply with the nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of virus mounted steadily in country of 1.3 billion people.
Almost a month after lockdown measures were put in place Modi said in a radio address that the country was in the midst of a "war" and urged citizens to sustain the "people driven" fight and not be misled into believing the spread of the virus has been brought fully under control.
"I will urge you that we should not be trapped into over-confidence and nurse the belief that in our city, in our village, in our streets, in our office, coronavirus has not reached and that is why it will not reach," Modi said.
India's high population density, poor sanitation infrastructure, and high rates of internal migration has hastened the spread of the virus. in the country which reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19, and 824 deaths as of Sunday.
Touch a shadow, 'You're it!': New routines as Denmark returns to school after lockdown
The little voices carried over the fence before they were visible: laughter, squealing, yelling. At Kongevejens Skole, a state primary school on the outskirts of the capital, kids playing together is a rare and welcome sight.
Denmark reopened nurseries and primary schools last week after a month of lockdown and, so far, students are adapting to yet another new normal.
On Thursday afternoon, the second graders at Kongevejens Skole were engaged in a heated game of tag. But instead of physically touching, they stepped on each other’s shadows instead.
“Everything is new,” one second grade teacher, Marie Riber Sundgaard, told NBC News. "Even the games."