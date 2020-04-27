LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll nears 55,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Man exits Galveston Beach with arms raised during coronavirus disease (COVID -19) pandemic in Galveston, Texas
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised in Galveston, Texas on Monday.Adrees Latif / Reuters

The U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 55,000 early Monday, with more than 972,000 confirmed cases, according to NBC News' tally.

The grim milestone comes as the White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned that many of the social distancing measures that have upended American life will be a fixture through the summer.

To get a more accurate picture of the virus' spread, the U.S. needs a "breakthrough" on coronavirus testing, she said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Meanwhile in Italy, Europe's hardest hit country, the prime minister laid out plans for a phased end to restrictions, including the opening of restaurants and libraries in mid-May.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

