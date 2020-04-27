The U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 55,000 early Monday, with more than 972,000 confirmed cases, according to NBC News' tally.
The grim milestone comes as the White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned that many of the social distancing measures that have upended American life will be a fixture through the summer.
To get a more accurate picture of the virus' spread, the U.S. needs a "breakthrough" on coronavirus testing, she said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday.
Meanwhile in Italy, Europe's hardest hit country, the prime minister laid out plans for a phased end to restrictions, including the opening of restaurants and libraries in mid-May.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Domestic abuse calls spike in Latin America during coronavirus lockdown
Lockdowns around Latin America are helping slow the spread of COVID-19, but are having a darker and less-intended consequence: a spike in calls to helplines suggests a rise in domestic abuse, in a region where almost 20 million women and girls suffer sexual and physical violence each year.
In cities from Buenos Aires to Mexico City, Santiago, São Paulo and La Paz, families and individuals have been confined in their homes in an unprecedented way, often only allowed out for emergencies or to shop for essentials.
Prosecutors, victim support teams, women’s movements and the United Nations all say this has caused a rise in domestic violence towards women. They cite increasing numbers of calls to abuse hotlines.
Trump tells advisers U.S. should pull troops as Afghanistan COVID-19 outbreak looms
President Donald Trump has pushed his military and national security advisers in recent days to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan amid concerns about a major coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country, according to two current and one former senior U.S. officials.
Trump complains almost daily that U.S. troops are still in Afghanistan and are now vulnerable to a deadly pandemic, the officials said. His renewed push to withdraw all of them has been spurred by the convergence of his concern that coronavirus poses a force protection issue for thousands of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and his impatience with the halting progress of his peace deal with the Taliban, the officials said.
Pelosi says Democrats will push for vote-by-mail in next coronavirus relief package
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday that Democrats will push for a vote-by-mail provision in Congress' next coronavirus relief package.
In an interview on MSNBC’s LIVE with Stephanie Ruhle, Pelosi said that it's important to protect the “life of our democracy” as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Democrats have been for weeks pushing vote-by-mail ahead of the May and June primary contests— over a dozen of which had been postponed due to coronavirus— and as they look ahead to the November election.
President Donald Trump, however, opposes the idea and has urged Republicans to fight the effort.
Swiss rush to get haircuts, visit dentists as coronavirus curbs ease
Haircuts, massages and shopping for garden supplies topped the agenda for Swiss on Monday as the country slowly started easing restrictions on public life imposed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Queues formed in front of garden centers as people battling cabin fever emerged from six weeks of staying at home at the government's urging.
More than 1,300 people in Switzerland have died from the coronavirus so far, with the number of confirmed cases now over 29,000.
Tyson Foods board chairman warns 'food supply chain is breaking'
The board chairman of Tyson Foods says "millions of pounds of meat" will disappear from the national supply chain as the coronavirus outbreak forces food processing plants to shutter.
"The food supply chain is breaking," John Tyson wrote in a full-page advertisement published Sunday in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
"There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed," Tyson added
Tyson Foods suspended operations Wednesday at an Iowa plant that is crucial to the nation's pork supply but had been gutted by the pandemic.
Automakers adjust to 'new normal' as they prepare to reopen plants
With Europe's largest auto plant reopening Monday, a growing list of U.S. automakers are also hoping to restart their assembly lines — some as early as this week — as manufacturers battle to prevent a record sales slump from steepening.
The 54 auto assembly lines in the U.S. — along with hundreds of parts plants — ground to a halt in mid-March as the extent of the coronavirus pandemic became increasingly apparent.
With new car sales drying up, that didn’t matter much for the past month. But with sales starting to rebound, manufacturers want to be positioned to meet resurgent consumer demand.
However, some workers say they have "a hard time believing" the plants will be "safe enough” to prevent more infections.
British Grand Prix could take place behind closed doors, French race cancelled
The British Grand Prix and French Grand Prix are the latest global sporting events to be affected by coronavirus.
France has called off its event altogether, while Britain's race might take place without fans this year as the U.K. government continues to ban large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Silverstone, the track that has hosted the race since 1952, said it was discussing with the government a plan to show the event on TV for free instead. Silverstone said it would give health care workers tickets for the 2021 event.
Nursing home industry pushes for immunity from lawsuits during coronavirus emergency
As the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes climbs to nearly 12,000, the nursing home industry is pushing states to provide immunity from lawsuits to the owners and employees of the nation's 15,600 nursing homes.
So far at least six states have provided explicit immunity from coronavirus lawsuits for nursing homes, and six more have granted some form of immunity to health care providers, which legal experts say could likely be interpreted to include nursing homes.
Patient advocates worry that nursing homes accused of extreme neglect could avoid liability.
"I can't even believe this is a topic of discussion," said Anny Figueroa, whose 55-year-old mother was a resident at Andover Subacute & Rehab Center in New Jersey, where law enforcement discovered 17 bodies in a makeshift morgue this month.
Italian expat in Sweden shows off country's lack of restrictions
An Italian PhD candidate living in Sweden has documented the "parallel universe" of daily life in Sweden, a country where the government has not enforced strict social distancing measures amid Covid-19.
Alessandra Palusco, 28, who is studying at the University of Orebro, posted several videos on social media showing life in Sweden and the difference with countries living under lockdown. Palusco told NBC News via text message that she lied to her family back in Italy to reassure them that locals are wearing masks in public,"otherwise they would go crazy."
Sweden's Foreign Minister Anne Linde denied in a news conference on April 17 that "life goes on as normal in Sweden," but Palusco believes that the Swedish government has not taken firm enough action on the virus. “I really don't understand, if they implement certain measures, it means that they basically know that the situation is dangerous,” Palusco told NBC News.