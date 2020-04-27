The U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 55,000 early Monday, with more than 972,000 confirmed cases, according to NBC News' tally.
The grim milestone comes as the White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned that many of the social distancing measures that have upended American life will be a fixture through the summer.
To get a more accurate picture of the virus' spread, the U.S. needs a "breakthrough" on coronavirus testing, she said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday.
Meanwhile in Italy, Europe's hardest hit country, the prime minister laid out plans for a phased end to restrictions, including the opening of restaurants and libraries in mid-May.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
New York State effectively cancels Democratic presidential primary
Citing coronavirus concerns, the New York State Board of Elections on Monday decided that Sen. Bernie Sanders' name will be removed from the June 23 presidential primary ballot - effectively canceling the primary and making Joe Biden the winner.
"I think it's time for us to recognize that the presidential contest is over," Commissioner Doug Kellner said, citing concerns from voters.
The move, which Sanders had been urging the board against, leaves Biden as "the only candidate" and "effectively the winner of the New York primary," Kellner said.
Fellow Democratic commissioner Andrew Spano, explaining his decision, said that "we should minimize the number of people on ballot," citing the coronavirus outbreak linked to Wisconsin's presidential primary. He said the move would help minimize the number of people in close quarters at polling locations throughout the state.
Speaking at a separate coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would not "second guess" the board's decision.
Another 337 dead from COVID-19 in New York state
New York state added at least another 337 victims to its COVID-19 death toll, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
The grim total has now reached 17,303 deaths, not including those who are presumptive COVID-19 victims.
It was, however, the second consecutive day that New York's daily tally came in at under 400 fatalities.
Trump: Federal govt. shouldn't rescue states and cities struggling under pandemic
President Donald Trump suggested Monday that the federal government should not be responsible for bailing out states and cities that are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat-run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” Trump tweeted Monday morning.
“I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?” he added.
Russia claims it has surpassed China in confirmed cases
Russia on Monday said it surpassed China in number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, reporting a total of 87,147 infections across the country.
Russia has been seeking significant day-on-day growth the past two weeks, with 6,198 new cases reported on April 27 by the Coronavirus Crisis Response Center.
Russia’s fatality rate remains low, however, with just 50 fatalities reported Monday — bringing the total to 794. Authorities claim 7,346 recoveries.
These numbers stand against a backdrop of Europe’s largest claimed testing operation. Russia’s consumer safety agency on Monday claimed to have surpassed 3 million tests.
Chinese state media accuses Pompeo of spreading 'political virus'
Chinese state media accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday of spreading a "political virus" and making himself "humanity's public enemy" over his criticism of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus.
Pompeo has accused China of withholding information in early stages of the outbreak, and last week claimed it was using the pandemic as a distraction to push its territorial ambitions in the disputed South China Sea.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Monday told its estimated audience of 130 million that "Pompeo should know that the enemy of the United States is a virus, not China."
"If Pompeo stands alone and continues to put political self-interest above public interests, then he will be abandoned by the American people and will remain infamous in the history of American diplomacy," it said.
"Lies and defamation cannot make up for lost time, cannot save lives on the verge of death, nor can they make the United States 'great again.'"
In Detroit, grief runs deep as city grapples with COVID-19
Jamon Jordan could not mourn his mother in the traditional way. At Jacquelynne Jordan’s memorial in early April, there were just seven people. No hugs. No traditional dinner where family members could gather to honor the 66-year-old matriarch’s memory.
That stripped-down scenario has played out hundreds of times in Detroit — 912 to be exact, the number of city residents who have died of COVID-19.
So amid the pandemic, Detroit — the nation’s largest black city, the birthplace of distinctive soulful music and black cultural significance — grieves collectively.
More people are venturing outside as 'quarantine fatigue' sets in, data shows
As people grow tired of staying inside, more people are venturing out and growing lax on social distancing efforts meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The University of Maryland has developed a tool using anonymous cell phone data to track social distancing compliance, and last week, for the first time, researchers saw a decline in the social distancing effort across the country by 3 percent, said professor Lei Zhang, who is leading the project.
Zhang said people are experiencing "quarantine fatigue" because they've spent weeks cooped up inside, some individual states are loosening social distancing rules, and the weather is improving.
Southern states like Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee are the worst offenders, with 8 and 9 percent decreases in social distancing efforts.
As weather warms up, up to 100 miles of NYC streets to be closed so people can enjoy the outdoors
As the weather warms up in New York City, up to 100 miles of city streets will be blocked off to cars so that people can safely go out while still spreading out, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
De Blasio said he and the city council have worked together on a plan to open, at first, a minimum of 40 miles of streets, and then likely more "where there will be the most activity." Street closures will be focused around parks, in high-trafficked areas and in neighborhoods that have been hardest hit by coronavirus cases.
When asked by an NBC New York reporter about closing streets so that restaurants can reopen and spill seating beyond sidewalks, de Blasio said the idea sounded "elegant" and he was "intrigued," but he added he would have to look into whether that would be an effective solution.
New York City mayor announces easier, safer testing
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that testing for the coronavirus in the city had become easier by eliminating the need for a health care worker to administer the test.
Previously, a health care worker would have to dress in full protective equipment to test someone, since swabbing of a patient's nose often caused that person to sneeze or cough. The new tests include a less intrusive nasal swab and saliva sample — both of which the patient can do themselves.
The new tests are safer and easier, and will allow the city to test more people faster, de Blasio and health professionals said.
De Blasio also announced Monday that the city will hire some 1,000 health care workers to act as contact tracers.
Domestic abuse calls spike in Latin America during coronavirus lockdown
Lockdowns around Latin America are helping slow the spread of COVID-19, but are having a darker and less-intended consequence: a spike in calls to helplines suggests a rise in domestic abuse, in a region where almost 20 million women and girls suffer sexual and physical violence each year.
In cities from Buenos Aires to Mexico City, Santiago, São Paulo and La Paz, families and individuals have been confined in their homes in an unprecedented way, often only allowed out for emergencies or to shop for essentials.
Prosecutors, victim support teams, women’s movements and the United Nations all say this has caused a rise in domestic violence towards women. They cite increasing numbers of calls to abuse hotlines.