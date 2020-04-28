Watch: Trump meets with Florida Governor DeSantis

In a bid to reopen the U.S. economy over the next few months, the Trump administration is rolling out a new federal "blueprint" for ramping up coronavirus testing and to guide governors as some of them begin to lift their states' stay-at-home restrictions.
President Donald Trump said Monday that the effort to expand testing is being done with the private sector to "help local governments get this horrible plague over with and over with fast."
But the rush to get the economy roaring again comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including globally. The U.S. has recorded more than 56,000 deaths and more than 994,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to NBC News' tally. Worldwide, over 3 million people have been sickened and more than 212,000 have died.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
Senate Dems call on Trump admin to extend work authorizations for DACA, TPS recipients
Senate Democrats are calling on the Trump administration to extend work authorizations for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and those with Temporary Protected Status.
"We're joining forces to demand that the Trump administration extend the work authorizations for the over 130,000 TPS holders and 200,000 DACA recipients, many of whom are serving on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a press conference call with Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J., along with a group of immigrants.
Schumer added, "These hard-working members of our community must receive automatic extensions of their work authorizations, so they don't fall out of status and lose their protections in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis."
The senators said that the administration is "hell-bent" on ending the programs for these immigrants threatening them with the possibility of deportation. They noted that court decisions on DACA and TPS are pending.
Doctors Without Borders provides assistance in U.K. for first time
The medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders has started providing medical assistance in the United Kingdom for the first time since it was founded in 1971.
A team of eleven staff members are providing nursing and logistics support at the London Covid Care Centre, the organization said Tuesday.
The project, which is run in partnership with the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, provides rapid testing, accommodation in which to self-isolate and medical care for members of the homeless community with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, the group said.
The center, which opened earlier this month, has the capacity to host 60 residents and as of Tuesday was treating 10 people, it added.
Reversing course, House won't return to D.C. next week because of coronavirus threat
A day after announcing that the House would reconvene in Washington next week, House Democrats reversed course and announced Tuesday that lawmakers will not be returning to the Capitol after all because of the coronavirus threat.
“We made a judgement that we will not come back next week,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a phone call with reporters.
Hoyer said he spoke with the House physician late Monday about the decision. The majority leader cited a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Washington Metropolitan Area.
“We will not come back next week, but we hope to come back very soon to consider CARES 2 legislation,” Hoyer said, referring to the next round of major coronavirus relief legislation, which would mirror the $2 trillion package signed into law in late March.
Fauci praises Brad Pitt's 'SNL' impersonation: 'He did a great job'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, offered an exceptionally positive diagnosis Tuesday for actor Brad Pitt’s imitation of him on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
“I think he did a great job,” Fauci said.
“He got the raspiness of my voice right. … He got the hand gestures right,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during a live-streamed interview Tuesday with The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
Fauci suggested, however, that Pitt could perhaps improve upon one element of his imitation.
Goya donates 300,000 pounds of food, 20,000 protective masks
Goya Foods has donated more than 300,000 pounds of food and 20,000 masks in recent weeks, and plans to continue donating additional food and gear weekly, the company said Tuesday.
Food donations have been made to food banks and organizations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.
“As an essential business, our Goya teams are working 24/7 to meet the overwhelming demand for food and ensure that supermarket shelves nationwide are stocked with nourishing products, while also providing food to communities who are food insecure or not able to get to supermarkets,” Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods, said in a news release.
Goya Foods, headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., is the country’s largest Hispanic-owned food company.
Putin extends Russia's stay-at-home regime to May 12
In a national address Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an extension of a nationwide self-isolation order until May 12.
“The peak has not yet passed,” Putin said. "The stricter we follow the quarantine rules, the faster it will pass."
Putin also ordered officials to draw up plans for a phased return to normal life after May 12 if the situation improves by then.
He said that the measures cannot be lifted immediately, and that “there is a long and difficult road ahead."
Russia reported a record in new cases on Tuesday, with 6,411 new cases confirmed — bringing the total to 93,558 cases.
Photo: Birthday wishes for U.K. centenarian
'Pathetic': Schumer slams Trump's coronavirus testing blueprint
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump’s new blueprint to ramp up coronavirus testing, saying that it lacked details about how states should implement the plan.
“You know the report they issued yesterday? It was pathetic. It didn't have any details. And then at the end, it said let the states do it,” Schumer said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
Schumer said that he plans to send a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to push for oversight hearings when the Senate reconvenes at the Capitol next week in which committees could call members of the White House coronavirus task force and Trump administration as witnesses.
“No one in the administration has given an answer specifically as to how the states should do it and that's one of the reasons I think we need to get the hearings,” Schumer said Tuesday.
'Fogging' technology could help battle coronavirus
A machine invented a dozen years ago may make it possible to kill the coronavirus in shared spaces.
The HaloFogger, which has been used against SARS and Ebola, has been approved by the EPA for emergency use against COVID-19.
It sprays a dry hydrogen peroxide mist that can clean rooms without damaging electronics. Each machine costs $10,000, and the amount of mist needed to clean a room costs $10.
Tom Trojansky, whose ambulances serve a portion of suburban Philadelphia, has been using a HaloFogger to clean his fleet of emergency vehicles. He has more than 100 employees, responding to dozens of COVID-19 calls per day, but says only one employee has contracted the disease.
NYC mayor announces 'one big city-wide virtual graduation ceremony' for seniors
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said the city would throw "one big city-wide virtual graduation ceremony" for seniors who won't be able to walk and receive their diplomas in person this year.
De Blasio said he realizes graduating seniors are being robbed of a very "human moment," but that "we need to celebrate you." Individual schools can decide how to handle graduation ceremonies on their own, and the city-wide event will be additional.
"We're going to make it something very special," de Blasio said. "We’re going to give you something you will remember for the rest of your life."
He said the ceremony will include "very special guests," some of whom are from the "extraordinary roster of people" who graduated from the New York City public school system.