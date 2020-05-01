In spite of a rising number of deaths in many areas, some states are starting to slowly reopen, including Texas, where retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are allowed to open for business on Friday. In Louisiana, restaurants (except in hard-hit New Orleans) are allowed to add outdoor tables.
In Michigan, where the governor has faced fierce backlash for her strict stay-at-home mandate, hundreds of protesters, some carrying guns in the state Capitol, demonstrated on Thursday.
Meanwhile, internal administration documents obtained by NBC News, as well as public records, showed that the federal government placed orders for well over 100,000 new body bags to hold victims of COVID-19 in April. The biggest set was earmarked for purchase the day after President Donald Trump projected that the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus might not exceed 50,000 or 60,000 people.
Cuomo: New York state domestic violence incidents rose in March and April
Domestic violence incidents in New York state rose 15 percent in March and nearly 30 percent in April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday at his daily coronavirus briefing.
New York state entered into its version of "shelter in place" due to the COVID-19 crisis when Cuomo signed an executive order placing "New York state on PAUSE" on March 20. It was unclear if the increase in calls in March he cited were from after the start of the order or for the entire month. The state remained "on PAUSE" throughout all of April, when incidents increased dramatically.
As states began to issue orders to stay home in March, domestic violence experts were sounding the alarm that isolation at home raises concerns for domestic violence survivors, and warning police would see an increase in related calls.
New York state will keep schools, colleges closed for rest of academic year
All schools and colleges in New York state will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference on Friday.
He said the decision was made to keep the state's 4.2 million students in K-12 schools and colleges and their teachers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Distance learning will continue, the governor said, adding that schools and colleges should plan now on what measures they may need to take to reopen campuses in the fall.
With campus life in question, high school seniors are wondering if they should still go away to college
Diego Castillo, a high school senior based in McAllen, Texas, spent months picturing a new life in Boston — he daydreamed of the friends he would meet, the places he would visit and the experiences he would have at his dream school, Boston University.
Yet when Castillo was notified that he had been accepted to BU last month, he didn’t rush to submit his enrollment deposit or procure a school ID and email.
“I had wanted to go to Boston University for a while. I wanted to get out of the state and explore,” Castillo told NBC News. “I was dead-set on it, but then the coronavirus happened and it made me reevaluate.”
Colorado paramedic who died of coronavirus after traveling to help NYC to be honored
A Colorado paramedic who has died of coronavirus after traveling to New York City to help during the pandemic will be given a "special memorial," New York City Bill de Blasio said Friday.
"We have lost someone who came to our aid, to our defense," de Blasio said of Paul Cary, 66. De Blasio added that the loss was "very, very painful," and said Cary's actions were heroic.
"We’re going to find a way to create a special memorial for Paul right here in New York City," the mayor said.
"I want you to remember, if you really want to honor these heroes, then it's up to you to stick to the rules we’re following now," de Blasio said, addressing New Yorkers about social-distancing rules.
"Lives you save could include our first responders and our health care heroes," he said. "I want to make it personal for you."
First 7 miles of NYC streets will be opened to pedestrians, blocked to cars Monday
The first seven miles of streets in New York City that will be closed to cars to give residents a greater opportunity to get outside will be blocked off Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
More than 2.5 miles of street closures will be surrounding city parks, and 4.5 miles of closures will be within the parks. The majority of the street closures are outside of Manhattan, and are in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.
De Blasio said earlier this week that between 40 and 100 miles of city streets will be blocked off to cars for pedestrian use.
WHO official says agency not invited to take part in China's virus investigation
China has not invited the World Health Organization to take part in an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the global health authority's representative in the country.
Dr. Gauden Galea told Sky News on Friday: "We know that some national investigation is happening but at this stage, we have not been invited to join."
"The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied," he added. "The priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent the reoccurrence."
South Africa eases lockdown of battered economy
South Africa took its first shaky steps on Friday towards rolling back one of the world's strictest lockdowns, seeking a balance between containing the disease and providing much-needed relief for the economy.
While South Africa has recorded relatively low numbers of 5,647 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths so far out of a population of 58 million, the economic hardship has been severe in a country that was in recession even before the pandemic. The National Treasury forecasts the economy will contract 5.8 percent this year.
The five-week shutdown Africa's most advanced economy has threatened to send already rampant unemployment soaring and reopening the economy is proving harder than closing it down.
New regulations were finalized only on Wednesday and led to some confusion. Under the first phase of easing, only some sectors may restart operations, and with limited staff. Restaurants, for example, can now resume business but only for food deliveries. Many businesses are weighing whether to reopen at all.
India extends lockdown by two weeks
India said it would extend its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks on Friday after it was originally set to end May 4, but would allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones, according to government officials.
India's biggest and most economically-important cities — including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad — will all be classed as red zones, infection hotspots, and kept under strict lockdown. To qualify as a green zone, eligible for quicker lifting of restrictions, an area would have had to report no new infections for three weeks.
India has reported more than 35,000 cases and 1,147 confirmed deaths from the virus. The official toll is far lower than in the U.S. and many European countries, although the true extent of infection may be higher in a country where millions of people do not have access to sufficient healthcare.
The world's biggest lockdown — imposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 — has pummeled India's economy, depriving millions of day laborers of income and stranding rural migrants in cities where they can no longer afford rent or food. The government also issued an order on Friday to provide special trains for stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students to return home.