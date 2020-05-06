President Donald Trump said “there’ll be more death” related to the coronavirus pandemic but claimed it's time to reopen the country as a growing number of states move to slowly relax their stay-at-home mandates.
“I think we're doing very well on the vaccines but, with or without a vaccine, it's going to pass, and we're going to be back to normal,” Trump told ABC News in an interview while visiting a mask-making factory in Arizona.
As scientists around the world race to develop a potential solution, researchers at Pfizer Inc. and New York University are working on a never-before-tried coronavirus vaccine that the pharmaceutical company says could be available by September.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the U.S. rose to more than 71,000, according to NBC News' count, and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the virus.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. are starting to reopen.
Live Blog
Social media influencers team up with Red Cross to combat coronavirus misinformation
The International Federation of the Red Cross announced Wednesday it will collaborate with social media influencers around the world to combat the spread of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. Working alongside creative agency Billion Dollar Boy and launching across four continents, the Red Cross will send an approved and verified message to a network of more than 30 influencers, who will incorporate the message into their own creative content.
“Influencers have a crucial role to play in tackling this infodemic and cutting through the noise,” IFRC’s media manager Nichola Jones said. “They have a level of access to younger people that public authorities or charities don’t have and their relationship with their followers is different. By working together, we can make sure credible content reaches a broader audience and has a positive impact.”
A few of the influencers who have already signed up to the network are Antonio Nunziata, Katie Woods, Neda Ghenai, who have more than half a million global followers combined.
With global data showing a sharp rise in social media use since some countries began locking down, the IFRC hopes to use influencer’s engagement with their followers to get vital information to the public on a global scale. The network will initially reach more than 2 million followers, with more expected join each day, according the Red Cross.
German Bundesliga to resume matches later this month
Germany's top-tier Bundesliga will become the first major football league to resume matches later this month after it was suspended over coronavirus concerns, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.
“We talked about the first and second league, which after the second half of May will be able to restart under the approved and tested regulations," Merkel told reporters in a briefing.
Merkel did not specify what restrictions will be put in place.
The league was suspended in March as Germany went into lockdown to slow down the spread of the virus.
In change of plans, Trump now says coronavirus task force will continue 'indefinitely'
A day after President Donald Trump confirmed that he planned to wind down the White House coronavirus task force, the president announced Wednesday that it will now continue indefinitely.
In a series of tweets, Trump said the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a “fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future.”
Trump said that ventilators are now being produced in the thousands, repeated the false claim that the U.S. is doing more testing than all other countries combined and said face masks and shields are “plentiful.”
“The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people,” the president tweeted.
Uber to lay off 3,700 workers
Uber is laying off 3,700 employees, almost 14 percent of its workforce, the ride-sharing company announced Wednesday.
Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi will also forgo his $1 million salary for the rest of the year.
The coronavirus lockdown has kept Americans homebound and shuttered businesses and travel, throwing many of the company's drivers out of work.
In a statement released to NBC News, Uber said it was taking these steps in order to bring costs in line and protect the future of the business.
Uber's stock dropped by around 2 percent Wednesday morning. The company reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Around 20 million workers lost their job last month, new ADP data shows
The private sector lost around 20 million workers last month, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, making April the worst month ever for America's workforce.
The report comes ahead of the closely watched monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will be released Friday morning.
The coronavirus has already wiped out all job gains since the Great Recession, with more than 30 million Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits since the pandemic took hold.
Continuing claims, or the number of people receiving ongoing benefits, hit 18 million last week, far surpassing the recessionary peak of 6.6 million.
After a record 10-year streak of economic growth and months at a half-century low, the unemployment rate, as measured in March, soared to 4.4 percent.
Economists expect Friday's BLS data to show that the national unemployment rate has now more than tripled, to around 16 percent.
Indonesian government postpones regional elections
The Indonesian government announced Wednesday that it had postponed its 2020 regional elections.
A statement on a government website explained the decision “aims to maintain the quality of the elections and maintain national political stability.”
The country’s 190 million potential voters would have turned out for the elections for several public offices including governors and mayors.
Prince Harry and Meghan mark Archie's first birthday with story for charity campaign
Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle released a video of Meghan reading to their son Archie to mark his first birthday.
Released on the Instagram page of the charity Save the Children, the video features Meghan reading the book "Duck! Rabbit!" in support of a campaign to raise funds for food and educational materials for children who normally rely on school for meals in the U.S. and U.K. Harry filmed the family scene and cheered at the end.
The Royal Family’s Twitter account posted a family picture wishing Archie, the queen’s eighth great-grandchild, a happy birthday.
Vietnamese commune celebrates lifting of coronavirus lockdownMay 6, 202000:51
Europe set for record recession, new forecast says
The European economy will contract by a record 7.5 percent this year in "a recession of historic proportions" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission forecast on Wednesday.
“Europe is experiencing an economic shock without precedent since the Great Depression,” Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said. “Both the depth of the recession and the strength of recovery will be uneven, conditioned by the speed at which lockdowns can be lifted, the importance of services like tourism in each economy and by each country’s financial resources."
Italy, Greece, Spain, France and Croatia will be among the hardest hit economically by the pandemic, the commission said. The forecast baseline assumes that lockdowns will be gradually lifted from May, but a more severe and longer-lasting pandemic could cause an even larger fall in GDP, it added.
Give us first-hand information to fight virus, Taiwan asks WHO
Taiwan's health minister asked the World Health Organization on Wednesday to ensure the island had access to first-hand information about the coronavirus, saying that not having the full picture slows down epidemic-prevention work.
Taiwan's exclusion from WHO — China, which considers the island one of its provinces, objects to Taiwan's membership — has infuriated Taipei. Officials there say it has created a gap in the global fight against the coronavirus and threatened the island's health.
"For Taiwan, what we want is first-hand information. Any second-hand information slows down any actions we take, and distorts our judgment about the epidemic, like we're unable to see the woods for the trees," said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung to foreign reporters, adding that Taiwan wanted proper access to the WHO.
'I love you': Trump's message to those grieving the loss of loved ones from COVID-19
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wants to say "I love you" to Americans whose loved ones died from COVID-19.
In an interview on on ABC News' "World News Tonight" during Trump's visit to Phoenix, Arizona, the president was asked if he wants to say anything to the families who lost relatives to the disease.
"I want to say, 'I love you.' I want to say that we're doing everything we can," Trump said.
"It's a vicious, vicious virus," he added. "But I want to just say to the people that have lost family and have lost loved ones, and the people that have just suffered so badly, and just made it — and just made it — that we love you."
"We're with you," Trump added. "We're working with you. We're supplying vast amounts of money, like never before. We want that money to get to the people. And we want ‘em to get better."