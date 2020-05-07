LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll nears 74,000

Image: A man on a bicycle pauses outside a line of refrigerated truck trailers set up as a temporary morgue outside University Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newark, New Jersey
A man on a bicycle pauses outside a line of refrigerated truck trailers set up as a temporary morgue outside Newark's University Hospital on Wednesday.Mike Segar / Reuters

New employment figures are due to be released Thursday and more bad news is expected, with millions more Americans likely seeking jobless aid.

Scientists meanwhile, are carefully watching for signs that the transmission of coronavirus could slow in warm weather.

The consensus seems to be that the virus will be seasonal and endemic, meaning that, like the common cold, it will thrive in winter but will likely never go away. That doesn't mean the United States will be in the clear come June.

The death toll in the U.S. is close to 74,000 and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News' count.

Phil Helsel

10m ago / 8:48 AM UTC

Relief payments sent to the dead should be returned, IRS says

The federal government said Wednesday people should return coronavirus relief payments that were sent to the deceased.

The IRS issued the formal guidance on its website Wednesday, and the Treasury Department also tweeted about what it called the inadvertent payments.

Congress authorized payments of $1,200 to individuals as part of a massive relief package due to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Many were based on past tax returns, and people have reported that relatives who have since died got that money.

Read the full story here.

