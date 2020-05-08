London marks 75th anniversary of V-E Day with flyover

The U.S. government is expected to release a dismal set of jobs numbers early Friday. Economists expect the April employment report — the first full month to include widespread coronavirus restrictions — to show that the national unemployment rate has soared to 16 percent.
The White House is considering measures aimed at providing relief, including another delay in the deadline to file federal taxes, that can be adopted without legislation from Congress, two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.
Meanwhile, several states are loosening restrictions, including California, where some retail, manufacturing, and logistics businesses will be allowed to reopen. Michigan will allow manufacturing firms to reopen their doors as of Monday.
The U.S. death toll stood at more than 76,700 early Friday, with more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. are starting to reopen.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
The government still doesn't know how many nursing homes have coronavirus outbreaks
WASHINGTON — On April 19, Medicare Administrator Seema Verma took the podium at the White House's daily coronavirus briefing to announce that the Trump administration would begin tracking outbreaks and deaths at long-term care facilities nationwide — and publish the numbers for everyone to see.
The effort would begin within days, federal officials promised.
More than two weeks and 13,000 long-term care deaths later, the federal government still has not tallied the number of nursing homes that have had outbreaks nationwide or the number of residents who have died. And the data is still weeks away from being made public, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, the federal agency that oversees nursing homes.
As France prepares to lift lockdown, restrictions in 'red zone' Paris remain
France will gradually start to ease the country's strict, nearly two-month lockdown on Monday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed in a televised address. While the country will not return to "normal life," he said the government’s approach will balance restarting economic and social life in France against the risk of virus resurgence.
Paris, as well as several other regions that saw particularly high levels of infections, will remain remain a "red zone" where many restrictions will remain, including keeping parks, restaurants and secondary schools closed. In other parts of France, cafes and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low.
"The country is cut in two, with the virus circulating more quickly in some regions, notably in the Paris region," Philippe said Thursday evening. "In the Paris region, the infection rate is falling slowly, but it remains very high, higher than we expected. That is why in these territories we will need to be extra vigilant."
On VE Day, U.K.’s Boris Johnson says pandemic 'requires same spirit of national endeavor' as World War II
On the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the struggle against the coronavirus “demands the same spirit of national endeavor” as World War II.
The anniversary comes as the U.K. government faces criticism from health workers over a lack of sufficient protective gear, as well as complaints surrounding low levels of virus testing. The U.K. has reported more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, and new data suggests the country has the highest death toll in Europe, with more than 30,000 dead.
China to join the WHO global initiative to develop COVID-19 vaccines
China firmly supports and will participate in the World Health Organization global initiative to develop COVID-19 vaccines, its National Health Commission said Friday.
China is “willing to work with the international community to maintain global health security and fight the epidemic,” Mi Feng, a government spokesperson said. Last month, the United States said it would not participate in the initiative.
This comes in the wake of a continued back-and-forth between the U.S. and China about China’s knowledge of the source of the epidemic. When asked at a news conference about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments that China did not initially respond quickly enough to the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday: “I think since he repeats lies so constantly, we should also constantly use facts to help the international community understand the truth.”
This spud's for you: Washington growers give away potatoesMay 8, 202000:37
China attempts to shape coronavirus narrative online
As the blame game about the coronavirus pandemic continues to heat up between the United States and China, senior Chinese officials have taken to English language social media platforms to both fend off and make accusations about its spread.
Although Twitter is blocked in his homeland, Hu Zhaoming spokesman of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party, joined it last month. He has since become a vocal member of the microblogging site, posting a series of pointed tweets about President Donald Trump and the response to the virus in Europe and other countries.
China's ambassadors from France to South Africa have also utilized official embassy accounts to respond to criticism that their homeland had been too slow in its initial response to the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan late last year. So far, the virus has killed more than 269,000 people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on 'victory' in coronavirus fight
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of congratulations to China's Xi Jinping on “seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic,” the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Friday.
China on Thursday announced the entire country was downgraded from high risk to low risk of viral infection. The country, where the virus originated, has reported no new deaths from coronavirus in more than three weeks.
Kim Jong Un appeared last week at a fertilizer plant opening after being out of the public eye for a few weeks, leading to speculation about his health.
New coronavirus cases in South Korea linked to nightclub goers
South Korean health authorities are investigating a small but growing coronavirus outbreak centered in a handful of Seoul nightclubs, seeking to keep infections in check as the country moves to less restrictive social distancing measures.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday at least 15 people have confirmed cases of the virus, the first time in days that cases numbered above 10. South Korea has reported only a handful of cases in recent days, the majority of them in people arriving from overseas.
"We think it is necessary to strengthen management for such facilities and we urge you to refrain from visiting such facilities as much as possible," said KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong, referring to crowding and ventilation issues.